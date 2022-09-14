Juvenile killed in Johnson County car crash was Blue Valley High School student

A juvenile who was killed in a car crash Monday night in Stilwell was a Blue Valley High School , district officials confirmed Wednesday.

The student died after the vehicle they were in struck a tree around 6:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mission Road and 171st Street, Shelby Colburn, a spokeswoman with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office , said in a news release.

Another juvenile, the vehicle’s driver, was taken to the hospital following the crash, Colburn said.

Staff and students were told about the student’s death Tuesday, said Kaci Brutto, a spokeswoman for Blue Valley Schools .

“We are working together to support students,” Brutto said, “including having our counselors available for students who may need support or someone to help process this loss with them.”

Brutto said the district is working to support the family and students.

The Overland Park Police Department brought two dogs, Haven and Gus, to the school Tuesday to help students and staff, according to a Facebook post .

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Colburn said. Officials have not released the names of the driver or passenger.