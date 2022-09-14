ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Juvenile killed in Johnson County car crash was Blue Valley High School student

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m21jX_0hvL9zDd00

A juvenile who was killed in a car crash Monday night in Stilwell was a Blue Valley High School , district officials confirmed Wednesday.

The student died after the vehicle they were in struck a tree around 6:40 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Mission Road and 171st Street, Shelby Colburn, a spokeswoman with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office , said in a news release.

Another juvenile, the vehicle’s driver, was taken to the hospital following the crash, Colburn said.

Staff and students were told about the student’s death Tuesday, said Kaci Brutto, a spokeswoman for Blue Valley Schools .

“We are working together to support students,” Brutto said, “including having our counselors available for students who may need support or someone to help process this loss with them.”

Brutto said the district is working to support the family and students.

The Overland Park Police Department brought two dogs, Haven and Gus, to the school Tuesday to help students and staff, according to a Facebook post .

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Colburn said. Officials have not released the names of the driver or passenger.

Comments / 0

KCTV 5

Pedestrian identified in Saturday I-435 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas State Highway Patrol identified the pedestrian struck and killed Saturday night in a crash at I-435 west of State Line Road. According to the crash report, 27-year-old Reginae Chatmon was walking on the interstate in the fourth lane. A 2016 Ford F150 driven by a 75-year-old Olathe, Kansas, man was merging onto I-435 from State Line Road. While another vehicle was able to avoid the pedestrian, the crash report said the F150 was unable to stop and collided with Chatmon.
OLATHE, KS
The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
