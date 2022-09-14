ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
SAVANNAH, GA
Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
SAVANNAH, GA
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
POOLER, GA
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
SAVANNAH, GA
Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
BEAUFORT, SC
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting

POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
POOLER, GA
4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
Rescue Me Friday: Holly

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We meet a lot of puppies on Rescue Me Friday, but older dogs need attention to - maybe more. Meet Holly, a 9 year old mixed breed.
SAVANNAH, GA

