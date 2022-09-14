Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
One person airlifted after Saturday night shooting in Bulloch County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured. Authorities say it happened on Old River Road. The person was airlifted to a Savannah hospital for treatment. Authorities say there is no suspect at large and the investigation...
wtoc.com
Man arrested after police chase in Bryan County
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A convicted felon lead the Bryan County traffic team on a chase Sunday. According to officials, the Bryan County traffic team conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 North in Richmond Hill around 1:03 p.m. The driver was asked to step out of the car...
wtoc.com
Savannah Police investigating shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police, a man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 1200 block of 71st Street. SPD confirmed the victim’s injuries are life-threatening. Detectives continue to investigate. WTOC spoke with neighbors near where the shooting happened. One man, who lives next door to the...
Man seriously injured in afternoon Midtown shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that took place on September 17. According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting that happened around 05:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male has sustained life-threatening injuries. Detectives continue to investigate and there is […]
WTGS
Police respond to shooting with 'life-threatening injuries' in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department is on the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of 71st Street. One male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries, police say. Detectives continue to investigate and when more information comes in, we will update this story.
WJCL
Savannah Police: Person hit by car in downtown Savannah Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A pedestrian-involved crash shutdown a part of Bay Street in downtown Savannah Thursday night, into Friday morning. Savannah police tell us someone was hit by a car around midnight, but did not share how seriously they were hurt. It happened on Bay Street near the intersection...
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon. The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic. […]
WJCL
Garden City Police: 1 person dead after two shootings in same area
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — One person has died after shots rang out in Garden City on Saturday night. Police said there were two separate shootings in the same area. They happened around Priscilla D. Thomas Way at around 9 p.m. Chatham EMS said its crews arrived on scene three...
wtoc.com
Richmond Hill road to be closed due to railroad crossing improvements
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy section of roadway in Richmond Hill is set to be closed in the coming days for rail crossing work. An important update is the repairs will take place in a different location from what was originally expected. The rail crossing work is set...
1 injured in early morning shooting in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — One person was left injured following a shooting early Friday morning in Pooler. According to the Pooler Police Department, around 5 a.m., officers were dispatched to Silverton Road near Pine Barren Road for a report of a possible shooting. Police say one person sustained non-fatal injuries from a gunshot. It appears […]
abcnews4.com
Man shot several times at convenience store in Colleton County
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at a popular convenience store that left a man with several gunshot wounds on Friday, officials say. The shooting took place at Pak-A-Sak located at 1941 Sidneys Rd. shortly before 5 p.m. The man was treated at the scene...
wtoc.com
In-person meeting held over I-95 widening project through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation had an in-person meeting tonight over their I-95 widening project giving residents a chance to ask questions and voice their concerns. The goal of the project is to reduce traffic on I-95 from the Savannah River to US 278. The...
Downtown Savannah bank robbed Thursday morning
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A downtown Savannah bank was robbed Thursday morning. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said Shawn Kelly robbed Wells Fargo on Bull Street. Police charged the 55-year-old with armed robbery. No one was injured. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.
Suspicious fire destroys mobile home in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A mobile home was burned down Thursday night in what authorities are calling a suspicious fire. Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to a reported house fire in the 400 block of Broad River Blvd. Upon arrival, Burton firefighters found a single wide mobile home fully involved in […]
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
WJCL
Pooler Police investigating domestic-related shooting
POOLER, Ga. — Video above: Lots of sun today and pleasantly warm. The Pooler Police Department is investigating what it describes as a domestic-related shooting. Officers were called around 5 a.m. Friday to Silverton Road for a possible shooting and found one person suffering from a gun shot. No...
wtoc.com
LIVE: Watch the 2022 Brooklet Peanut Festival parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Brooklet Peanut Festival returns this weekend!. Enjoy the 2022 parade via WTOC.
WJCL
Bluffton High School to retire jersey of teen shot to death last May
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above Video: 2 people indicted last month in connection to DJ Fields shooting. On Friday night, the Bluffton High School Football Team will retire No. 55 in honor of DJ Fields, a beloved student who was shot and killed back in March of 2021. School leaders...
4 arrested in narcotics, weapons investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort. On Sept. 15, the task force with […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Holly
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We meet a lot of puppies on Rescue Me Friday, but older dogs need attention to - maybe more. Meet Holly, a 9 year old mixed breed.
