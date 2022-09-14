ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Body found in Dickson lake, investigation underway

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

Dickson Police investigators were at City Lake on Wednesday morning after a body was discovered, according to a city spokesperson.

The Dickson Fire Department retrieved the body of an unidentified white male after the body was spotted by a visitor to the lake, which is part of the city's park department. The park is located on Beasley Drive.

The police investigation remained underway at the scene until Wednesday afternoon. The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Body found in Dickson lake, investigation underway

Comments / 0

Related
fox17.com

MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies in two-vehicle head-on crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday around 11 a.m. in the 300 block of Bakertown Road. The woman who died was 24-year-old Iliana Lara of Hendersonville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Lara was driving a 2017 Toyota Camry westbound on...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Dickson, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Dickson, TN
Crime & Safety
WSMV

71-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Cheatham County

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 71-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle into an embankment on Saturday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. John K. Lee, 71, of Dickson, was driving a 2021 Bombardier Spyder (a three-wheel motorcycle) west on Petway Road. According to a preliminary report, Lee drove...
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dickson Police#Beasley Drive
wvlt.tv

Murfreesboro employee charged in crash

One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department. Oak Ridge elementary teacher killed in Morgan County car crash. An Oak Ridge elementary school teacher died in a car crash Monday, according to an incident report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
MURFREESBORO, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: After Home Invasion was Reported at Bradyville Pike Home, Police Conducted Multiple Follow-ups with Alleged Victim and Confirmed NO FORCED ENTRY

UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, TN – WGNS now has more details on an alleged home invasion that was reported by a Bradyville Pike man in Murfreesboro... We originally reported that the victim was fast asleep at his home when he was awakened by an intruder. That intruder was described as a black male in his mid-twenties who was armed with a shotgun. The reported victim told police the man was wearing a blue and red jacket.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee widow sues police who fatally shot husband along interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The widow of a Tennessee man has filed a federal lawsuit against nine police officers who fatally shot her husband during a standoff along an interstate highway earlier this year, a published report said. In a suit filed Thursday, Chelesy Eastep maintains the officers used...
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County

Update 7:26 AM -I-24 WB in Murfreesboro is back OPEN. A fatal accident Friday morning September 16, 2022 involving an Amazon tractor-trailer and another vehicle shutdown I-24 through Rutherford County according to a news story by WSMV THP is working on reopening the westbound side of the interstate around 7 AM. WSMV and THP went […] The post BACK OPEN: Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck Closes I-24 in Rutherford County appeared first on Wilson County Source.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy