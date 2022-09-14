Body found in Dickson lake, investigation underway

Dickson Police investigators were at City Lake on Wednesday morning after a body was discovered, according to a city spokesperson.

The Dickson Fire Department retrieved the body of an unidentified white male after the body was spotted by a visitor to the lake, which is part of the city's park department. The park is located on Beasley Drive.

The police investigation remained underway at the scene until Wednesday afternoon. The body will be sent for an autopsy to determine identification and cause of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

