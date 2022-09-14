ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

SEC instructs Georgia football to not play home-and-home against Oklahoma

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bDOH_0hvL9evc00

Georgia’s 2023 marquee non-conference game is no more, as the SEC has instructed Georgia, along with Tennessee, to not play its home-and-home against the Sooners. Georgia was scheduled to visit Oklahoma on Sept. 9 next season, with Oklahoma returning in 2031.

From the SEC:

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (September 14, 2022) - The Southeastern Conference has directed the University of Georgia and the University of Tennessee to postpone scheduled football games versus Oklahoma because the transition of Oklahoma into the SEC will not allow for the involved institutions to fulfill their respective contractual non-conference home-and-home appearance obligations.

Because the second non-conference game in each of the Georgia-Oklahoma and Tennessee-Oklahoma series is scheduled to take place after Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2025, the Conference is directing the postponement of the Georgia at Oklahoma game in 2023 and the Oklahoma at Tennessee game in 2024 until such time that those matchups become part of the Conference rotation of games in future years.

Oklahoma is set to join the SEC in 2025, along with the Texas Longhorns. Georgia also has a home-and-home against Texas scheduled for 2028 and 2029.

The Bulldogs have scheduled non-conference games against UT-Martin, UAB and Georgia Tech set for next season. In the event that the game against Oklahoma is called off, the Bulldogs would likely have to find another opponent.

Georgia has made it a point to schedule marquee non-conference games under Kirby Smart, with Georgia playing Oregon in Atlanta this past season. The Bulldogs dominated that game, winning 49-3 against the Ducks.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Bennett, No. 1 Georgia's D steamrolls South Carolina 48-7

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Georgia coach Kirby Smart and his No. 1 Bulldogs are sending messages to anyone who thought they were going to drop off after a national championship. The latest statement came Saturday in a 48-7 victory over South Carolina (1-2, 0-2) in their Southeastern...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Kirby Smart Offers Update On Georgia Tight End Arik Gilbert

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert didn't make the trip with the rest of the team for this weekend's game against South Carolina. That led to a ton of speculation about his status moving forward. Following the Bulldogs' blowout win over the Gamecocks, head coach Kirby Smart was asked about Gilbert's...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oregon State
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
City
Norman, OK
Local
Georgia College Sports
Norman, OK
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
bestofarkansassports.com

SEC Corrects Mistake, Reportedly Gives Fans What They Want + Other Takeaways from 2023 Baseball Schedule

The mistake didn’t even make it to the weekend, giving Arkansas — and Tennessee — baseball fans something to celebrate in the middle of football season. The SEC, just two days after revealing it, rescinded its 2023 conference slate because of “an error in the scheduling process,” the league announced Friday. Two matchups not scheduled to take place until 2024 somehow made their way into the schedule, so a “revised” version will come “in the near future.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
Fox News

South Carolina students delay Georgia game with Title IX ceremony; irate coach yells to 'get off the field'

The South Carolina Gamecocks might need all the help they can get to beat Georgia Saturday, but delaying the game wasn't exactly in the plans. In between the first and second quarters, the University of South Carolina held a ceremony recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX that had 275 female athletes on the field. But they were pretty slow getting off it.
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#American Football#College Football#Sec#Sooners#The University Of Georgia#Bulldogs#Uab
dawgsports.com

What Was Shane Beamer Thinking?

If you’ve watched enough college football on television you know the moment. That point late in the game when the camera pans to the losing coach. He’s standing there, looking like his wife left him and/or his dog died, and you wonder “what is that poor guy thinking right now?”
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WYFF4.com

Clemson freshman found dead at South Carolina gas station, coroner says

CLEMSON, S.C. — The coroner has identified the person found dead at an Upstate gas station as an 18-year-old Clemson student. Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway just before 2:30 p.m. Monday to a report of an unconscious person in the store, according to Chief Jorge Campos with Clemson Police Department.
CLEMSON, SC
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA over-admittance hurts student housing

The University of Georgia is highly ranked, coming in at number 10 on a list of the best public universities in the United States, according to the college rankings platform Niche. This renowned reputation allows for a plethora of benefits, along with plenty of increased interest from prospective students. Nearly 40,000 applications were submitted for the fall semester of 2022, and over 6,200 freshmen were welcomed to UGA last month, both record-setting statistics.
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

Tennessee football player Savion Herring charged with domestic assault

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Savion Herring was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, for a domestic assault incident, according to logs from the University of Tennessee Police Department. An arrest warrant said he was involved in an incident with his girlfriend Sunday, Sept. 11 in Stokely Hall at...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
26K+
Followers
89K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy