Evan Peters makes a horrific turn as Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Ryan Murphy's Netflix series
Ryan Murphy is about to deliver a different kind of American crime story. Evan Peters, a veteran of Murphy's American Horror Story and Pose series, emerges in his new role as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the first trailer for Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Murphy released...
Trina McGee Was Told the ‘Boy Meets World’ Cast Didn’t Want Her in Series Finale, Recalls Being Asked to ‘Turn Down’ Her ‘Black Meter’
Another “Boy Meets World” mystery was solved during a recent episode of the rewatch podcast, “Pod Meets World.” Trina McGee, who portrayed Angela Moore during the final three seasons of the sitcom, revealed why she wasn’t part of the series finale. “This is some ground we have not covered. I was told, in kind of a weird, off-handed way by a very important person, that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said, ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our light.’ [That] was the gist of it,” said McGee, who played Shawn Hunter’s...
The Challenge season 38 showrunner reveals how Ride or Dies is like Rivals and Exes — with a twist
When the time came to start thinking about The Challenge season 38, showrunner Emer Harkin decided to take it back to the classics. "We've been talking about it for a while — we've done Rivals, we've done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises," she tells EW. "We thought, why don't we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There's something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they're going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do? It was really interesting to look at it in that way for a change, because it was a really positive, loving, beautiful entry point."
How Rings of Power star Megan Richards found her footing as harfoot Poppy
There are no hobbits in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Amazon Prime Video's massive fantasy series introduces plenty of dwarves, elves, and orcs, but the show is set far in the past, thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's original halflings even existed. Instead, the show focuses on a group of early proto-hobbits, called harfoots — and these tiny, hairy-toed nomads have proved to be one of the show's biggest breakouts.
Steven Spielberg's Fabelmans, Daniel Radcliffe's Weird win TIFF People's Choice and Oscars hopes
The race to the Oscars just got a new front-running Best Picture contender in Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. Crafted as a semi-autobiographical account of his formative years as a budding filmmaker, The Fabelmans won the TIFF People's Choice Award Sunday at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, taking a prize that has gone to 10 eventual Best Picture winners or nominees — including Nomadland, Green Book, and 12 Years a Slave — across the last 10 years.
Scott Bakula weighs in on Quantum Leap reboot: 'I wish them good luck'
Scott Bakula is clearing up a few things about the new Quantum Leap reboot. The actor, who portrayed physicist Sam Beckett on the original version of the sci-fi series, quieted rumors that he might appear on the new iteration in an Instagram post Thursday — though he added that he wishes the cast and crew good luck with the project.
Funny, girl: Lea Michele joins TikTok, gets in on the joke about her not being able to read
Lea Michele may be sitting out performances of Funny Girl, but she still wants to be in on the joke. Michele just joined TikTok and tipped her Fanny Brice hat to the persistent conspiracy theory that the ex-Glee star is illiterate. Michele posted a clip using some old iconic Keeping...
The woman who would be king: Viola Davis on embracing her warrior spirit for The Woman King
The Woman King forged Viola Davis into a warrior — not just onscreen as the formidable general Nanisca, but in the years-long process of getting the tale of the Agojie, the all-female army who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey for more than 200 years, to the screen.
The Woman King reigns at the box office with $19 million debut
Viola Davis' historical epic The Woman King reigned supreme at the weekend box office. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's drama about the true story of the Agojie, the all-female army who protected the West African kingdom of Dahomey between the 17th to 19th centuries, debuted at No. 1 with $19 million across 3,765 North American theaters, according to Comscore.
Sony announces new Karate Kid movie coming in 2024, delays Madame Web and Kraven
With Cobra Kai having introduced new generations of viewers to the Karate Kid universe, it's no surprise there's another cinematic installment on the way. Sony's Columbia Pictures division revealed Friday that it has scheduled a new Karate Kid movie to hit theaters June 7, 2024. Little is known about the production, which is simply described as "The return of the original Karate Kid franchise." No word yet on the onscreen talent, filmmaking team, or plot details.
Beyond the Edge canceled after one season
After one season, that's what CBS told Beyond the Edge, the reality competition series in which celebrities competed in teams to raise money for charity. EW can confirm that Beyond the Edge will not return for another perilous jaunt through the Panamanian jungle. The show's first and only season premiered...
Queer Eye star Karamo Brown wants to fix America's relationships with new talk show
Karamo Brown, the show's culture expert, they expect some kind of catharsis by the end of his therapy sessions with makeover subjects. A happy ending. But not all conflicts have those. On the first day of filming his self-titled daytime talk show at the Stamford Media Center in Connecticut in...
Jason Reitman honors dad Ivan at Ghostbusters screening: 'Laugh loud enough for him to hear it in heaven'
A Ghostbusters screening under the stars turned into a brief Ivan Reitman memorial in Los Angeles on Saturday. As the crowd settled on the lawn at the famed Hollywood Forever Cemetery, Jason Reitman was welcomed to a microphone to introduce his late father's 1984 comedy starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Rick Moranis. Jason kicked off his speech to the Cinespia crowd recounting how his father's parents escaped the Holocaust when Ivan was just a toddler, having to show a border patrolman that their child was circumcised to prove they were Jewish and eligible for exile. He then chronicled his dad's early love of storytelling, enjoying puppet shows while growing up in Canada before becoming a camp counselor — an experience that would inspire his 1979 breakout film Meatballs.
Watch Raymond Lee become a robber — and a rock star — in Quantum Leap sneak peek
Get ready to jump headfirst into the Quantum Leap revival. After 33 years, the iconic sci-fi adventure series — which ran for five seasons from 1989-1993 — is returning to TV screens once again with a brand-new cast and a few surprise tricks up its sleeve — and EW has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at what fans can expect when the show premieres next week.
Julie Chen Moonves chimes in on the latest Big Brother showmance
ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: First off, tell me everything right now about filming that Fashion Fest dance video — and do not leave out a single detail. JULIE CHEN MOONVES: Ha! I am not joking when I tell you each week I spent more time and energy trying to figure out what new dance step was going to do instead of prepping questions for whoever was getting evicted that night. I spent my time in the hair and makeup chair scrolling through Reels and TikTok and Googling trending dances. Yet I know my limitations and that the moves had to be age appropriate! BTW, did you know Shiloh Jolie Pitt is an incredible dancer? And oh, BTW, I did all my dances to no music and I didn't even know what song they were going to use. My biggest inspiration was a little girl in her car seat dancing to Lizzo's "About Damn Time."
The Do Revenge director rewrote Sarah Michelle Gellar's dialogue in tribute to her Cruel Intentions character
Break out your CD player and start blasting "Bitter Sweet Symphony" because Cruel Intention's legacy lives on in Netflix's Do Revenge. The upcoming film's writer and director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, revealed that she had dreamed of casting Sarah Michelle Gellar in her smart teen comedy. "She was my first dream choice," she told IndieWire in a new interview. "And it was one of those things where you don't think she's going to do it."
See How They Run team breaks down all those Agatha Christie Easter eggs
Warning: This article contains spoilers about See How They Run. For 100 years, Agatha Christie has reigned supreme as the grand dame of mystery. So, it stands to reason that she could use a little spoofing every once and awhile, and that's what See How They Run does oh-so-lovingly. Set...
Fate: The Winx Saga boss breaks down Bloom's major discovery, that death, and potential season 3
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fate: The Winx Saga season 2. Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 ended with a shocker. Bloom (Abigail Cowen) got one huge step closer to finding answers about her past. Not only is she more than 1,000 years old, but her mom sent herself into exile in the Realm of Darkness, believed to be long gone. After defeating Sebastian (Éanna Hardwicke) with the help of her friends, Bloom is left with the job of closing the portal to the Realm of Darkness, which can only be done from the other side. Bloom has a tearful goodbye with Skye (Danny Griffin), leaves notes for her friends, and enters the realm — where she is met by her mother who is, shockingly, alive.
Lady Gaga breaks down after canceling concert in severe storm: 'Chromatica will never be over'
Lady Gaga addressed fans through tears after stopping her final Chromatica Ball tour stop short Saturday in Miami amid a violent storm that passed through the area. After the show concluded early, the pop icon shared a video to Instagram early Sunday, in which she broke down while revealing more information about the show's abrupt end.
Rosie O'Donnell says she was never on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show because she hurt her feelings
Now that The Ellen DeGeneres Show has finished its 19-year run, people have questions. For example: Why did Rosie O'Donnell never once appear on the daytime talk show?. After all, O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres were both out lesbians in the early 2000s, when LGBTQ representation in pop culture was much rarer. O'Donnell is also an accomplished veteran of daytime TV in her own right, having hosted The Rosie O'Donnell Show from 1996-2002 and then moderated The View from 2006-2007. So it seems like she would've been a natural fit for DeGeneres' couch.
