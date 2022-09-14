ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

WITN

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man sentenced for tampering with monitor device, drugs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Jennifer Corbitt announced that a habitual felon was convicted earlier this week for possession of drugs and tampering with the electronic monitoring device he was issued to wear. Norman Nobles was sentenced to between 97-129 months (8-10.75 years) in prison by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Foster after a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at Hope Middle School

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Local pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a conviction for a crime he did not commit and a sentencing of 40 years behind bars, local pastor Darron Carmon spoke to community members Saturday about his exoneration and his work to make sure this does not happen again. It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Wreck Under Investigation

UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
PRINCETON, NC
WITN

RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Warsaw police seize gun, drugs from juvenile

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Police seized drugs and a handgun from a 15-year-old juvenile Tuesday following reports of someone brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex at the 500 block of Yancey Street. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male who matched the description given in the report, according to the […]
WARSAW, NC
WITN

Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program

AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

