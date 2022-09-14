Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released. Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior. Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that...
Man sentenced for tampering with monitor device, drugs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — District Attorney Jennifer Corbitt announced that a habitual felon was convicted earlier this week for possession of drugs and tampering with the electronic monitoring device he was issued to wear. Norman Nobles was sentenced to between 97-129 months (8-10.75 years) in prison by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey B. Foster after a […]
Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at Hope Middle School
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
Local pastor exonerated of 1994 robbery conviction
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a conviction for a crime he did not commit and a sentencing of 40 years behind bars, local pastor Darron Carmon spoke to community members Saturday about his exoneration and his work to make sure this does not happen again. It was an emotional Saturday on the steps of the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies seize THC gummies, marijuana at North Carolina middle school after several students were hospitalized
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers seized a pack of THC gummies and marijuana, and an undisclosed number of students were transported to the hospital for evaluation Friday after several Hope Middle School students were seen exhibiting signs consistent with impairment, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. The abnormal behaviors were observed around 9:30 a.m. […]
NC police searching for woman who dumped litter of puppies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is searching for a woman they say was observed dumping a litter of seven puppies in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets on Thursday. GPD said in a Facebook post they have “a good idea” of who the person might be, but they are having trouble […]
WITN
One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street. Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare. Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. The Criminal Investigation...
WITN
Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
jocoreport.com
Fatal Wreck Under Investigation
UPDATE 2:20PM – The victim has been identified as Kolby Alexander Jones, age 20, from Jacksonville, NC. PRINCETON – One person died in a single vehicle traffic accident on US 70 in Princeton, near the Wayne County, around 3:00am Sunday. For an unknown reason, the driver drifted off...
WITN
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday. The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets. “While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants...
Crash that closed NC road for 14 hours involved new BMW M3 stolen from Rocky Mount
The driver of the stolen BMW collided with a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 79-year-old Greensboro man, police said.
Judge reduces $1 million bond to $75K for North Carolina teacher charged with statutory rape of student
A West Johnston High School English teacher charged with statutory rape had her bond reduced by more than 90 percent in a Thursday court hearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UNC and ECU police investigating alleged drink tampering and reported assaults
Both incidents at the schools reportedly happened at the start of the fall semester, according to the police on each campus.
WITN
Man wanted in Edgecombe County murder caught
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have arrested a man wanted in a homicide that happened over the weekend. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Devin Hyman was arrested Thursday and charged with 1st-degree murder. Deputies said Monday that they got a call...
Pastor spent 8 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. NC finally admits mistake.
Police withheld fingerprint evidence that could have cleared him. Now he’s thankful. “Do I feel justice? I actually don’t. ... They can’t give me the time that they took.”
Warsaw police seize gun, drugs from juvenile
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Police seized drugs and a handgun from a 15-year-old juvenile Tuesday following reports of someone brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex at the 500 block of Yancey Street. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male who matched the description given in the report, according to the […]
WITN
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police released more public records related to the deadly stabbing at Northside High School two weeks ago today. Saddique Melvin was killed, while another student was sent to the hospital with injuries in the September 1st attack. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with voluntary...
WITN
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school. Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School. Administrators...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Just terrible': Couple left behind by state recovery program
AYDEN, N.C. — In 2005, Willie and Geraldine Williams bought their home in Greene County. Rebuild N.C. is tasked with helping people rebuild after natural disasters. For nearly 3 years, the Williams family has lived in a hotel after the program began demolition on their home, but then stopped.
WITN
Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
Comments / 0