Read full article on original website
Related
Giants 2-0 for first time in 6 years, beat Panthers 19-16
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — With Brian Daboll as their coach, the New York Giants are doing something they haven’t done for more than five years: They’re finding ways to win consistently. Graham Gano kicked a 56-yard field goal with 3:34 to play, and the Giants ignored being booed off the field at halftime and beat the Carolina Panthers 19-16 on Sunday. New York improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and sent the Panthers to their ninth straight loss. “Whether you score a lot or not, it’s important to figure out ways to win games,” Daboll said. “You can win a game a variety of ways, and also lose it a lot of ways. Again, the object of the game is to have one more point and to give yourself a chance in the fourth quarter.”
Embattled Rhule says skidding Panthers are close to winning
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While many are wondering how much longer Matt Rhule is going to remain the coach of the Carolina Panthers, he insists the team is closing to turning things around. The Panthers had their losing streak stretch to nine games on Sunday when they dropped a 19-16 decision to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. It was their second close loss this season, coming on the heels of a 26-24 setback to the Cleveland Browns on a late 58-yard field goal. Carolina lost this one because it spotted New York and coach Brian Daboll six early points on a couple of fumbles — one of the opening kickoff — and then allowed the Giants to drive 47 yards for a go-ahead field goal by Graham Gano with 3:34 to play.
49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was taken off the field on a cart Sunday after injuring his right ankle. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance’s leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance’s teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by former starter Jimmy Garoppolo. Lance had taken over the starting job this season from Garoppolo after being drafted third overall in 2021. San Francisco traded three first-round picks to move up nine spots to take Lance, making a major investment in him.
Packers' Jenkins, Lazard active Sunday after missing opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay wide receiver Allen Lazard and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins are active for Sunday night’s game with the Chicago Bears after missing the Packers’ season-opening loss at Minnesota. That means the Packers will have their top returning receiver and one of their top two offensive linemen making their season debuts. Jenkins will be playing for the first time since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Nov. 21. Lazard had missed the Vikings game with an ankle injury. The Packers remain without offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who has appeared in just one game since tearing his left ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. Bakhtiari had been listed as questionable on the Packers’ Friday injury report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garoppolo comes off bench to lead 49ers past Seahawks 27-7
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo threw a touchdown pass on his first full drive after replacing an injured Trey Lance and ran for another score to help the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 on Sunday. Lance broke his right ankle on the second drive of the game, a season-ending injury for the 22-year-old who was given the keys to San Francisco’s offense this season. He was taken off the field on a cart, his injured ankle in an air cast. That set the stage for Garoppolo to come in and reclaim the job he held for most of the past four seasons as the surprising decision to keep Garoppolo on a reduced contract paid nearly immediate dividends for the Niners. He completed his first five passes in his first game since last season’s NFC title game, including a 38-yard touchdown pass to Ross Dwelley that put San Francisco (1-1) up 13-0.
White Sox Pick Up Game in AL Central Race with Guardians' Loss, Now 3.5 GB
The Cleveland Guardians dropped a game 3-0 to the Minnesota Twins, meanwhile the Chicago White Sox dropkicked the Detroit Tigers 11-5. The White Sox climbed a game up in the American League Central standings and are now 3.5 games back of the division-lead, entering a critical series between the two teams in Chicago this week.
Arizona State fires Herm Edwards; Is Karl Dorrell next?
The Arizona State Sun Devils decided to shake things up and let Herm Edwards go as their head football coach after an ugly loss to Easter Michigan at home on Saturday night. Losing a buy game at home is never good, and this was the final straw in a long overdue decision regarding Edwards. Technically, he wasn’t fired, but the report said he was “stepping down.” Still, this isn’t a surprise, and now is the time to wonder if Karl Dorrell is next. After the Colorado Buffaloes got blitzed by Minnesota 49-7, Dorrell’s status has become a talking point. However, his huge buyout...
Hot 99.1
Schenectady, NY
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://hot991.com
Comments / 0