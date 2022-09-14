After a rough start to the season, the Hollister High girls volleyball team hopes the adversity it went through will serve it well going forward. Coach Lisa Becerra said a combination of illnesses and injuries in the opening weeks meant she had to juggle personnel from one match to the next. However, with all but one player back from the team being at full strength, the time to get in gear is now.

