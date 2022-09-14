Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 4!
SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas beats Seaside, 56-19 The Salinas Cowboys improve to 3-0 with a victory over the visiting Spartans. Salinas has scored 50 or more points in three of their last four games. The Cowboys take on Hollister in their first league game next week. Hollister holds off...
sanbenito.com
Hollister High girls volleyball team looks to use adversity to its advantage
After a rough start to the season, the Hollister High girls volleyball team hopes the adversity it went through will serve it well going forward. Coach Lisa Becerra said a combination of illnesses and injuries in the opening weeks meant she had to juggle personnel from one match to the next. However, with all but one player back from the team being at full strength, the time to get in gear is now.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville native runs for mayor of San Jose
SAN JOSE—Watsonville native Matt Mahan is on the ballot in San Jose and could become the mayor of Northern California’s largest city if voters select him in the two-way race. The mayoral candidate grew up on the outskirts of Watsonville in the 1980s and ’90s, just off Amesti...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Sept. 16, 2022
KING CITY — King City High School Mustang Bench’s Annual Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, at King City Golf Course. The four-person scramble starts at 9 a.m., with a barbecue and raffle to follow the tournament. Mustang Bench is a nonprofit organization comprised of parents, community members and coaches who support the athletic program at KCHS. To join as a sponsor or participant, contact [email protected] for entry forms.
pajaronian.com
Photo: Murphy Road gets makeover
Work continues on Murphy Road in Aromas where crews are resurfacing the heavily traveled corridor between Riverside and San Juan roads. The $1.4 million project is slated for completion by the end of November. Tarmo Hannula has been the lead photographer with The Pajaronian newspaper in Watsonville since 1997. He...
lookout.co
EATERS DIGEST: Doon to Earth, pie mania — and the truth about Gayle’s
Heads up, foodies: I’m now sending alerts every time I publish a story. Sign up for texts from me here. Thanks to those of you who’ve already subscribed and offered your thoughts! And catch up on my recent work here. Happy Friday! This week, pies are on my...
KSBW.com
Fuel spill closes Highway 101 South near Gonzales
GONZALES, Calif. — One lane of southbound Highway 101 was closed at Fifth Street near Gonzales because of a fuel spill, Thursday into Friday. A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday night around 10:45 p.m. resulted in fuel and engine fluid leaking into the roadway. The...
ediblemontereybay.com
Found Treasure: Grocery Outlet Wine Selection
September 16, 2022 – One of the cooler wine groups in California includes a dozen Monterey-area oenophiles in their 70s and 80s who have been meeting every month or so since…1975. That means they’ve been blind tasting each other on interesting vino since the Vietnam War was ending...
Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Schools across the Central Coast are suffering from a lack of student enrollments and students attending classes. While there is no definitive factor on what might be causing this, where we live might play a role. From elementary to middle school, schools see fewer students in the classroom. According to the The post Central Coast schools suffering from enrollment drop appeared first on KION546.
7x7.com
Santa Cruz Mountains Day Trip: Redwoods, Wineries + Old-School Eats
You don’t have to go to the tourist hellscape that is Muir Woods to spend a day in the redwoods. The coastal giants still reign in the Santa Cruz Mountains (with just a fraction of the chaos of the northern groves) along with a quaint, old-school vibe that most of the Bay Area lost years ago.
L.A. Weekly
Gian Paul Cardona Arrested after DUI Accident on San Lorenzo River Railroad Bridge [Santa Cruz, CA]
Woman Injured in DUI Crash near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The solo-vehicle crash occurred around 5:19 a.m., on September 4th. According to reports, Cardona was driving a red Toyota Prius when he drove off a bridge near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. According to reports, Cardona was traveling at a...
calcoastnews.com
San Miguel man killed in Highway 101 crash
A San Miguel man died Friday afternoon after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail on Highway 101 just north of the city of San Luis Obispo. Shortly before 5 p.m., the unidentified man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Highway 101 near Reservoir Canyon Road when he veered off the highway and hit a guardrail. Witnesses reported the motorcyclist was driving at about 100 mph, while passing traffic in both lanes.
KSBW.com
Why did the city of Pacific Grove cut trees down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary?
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Residents of Pacific Grove have called foul after several trees were cut down at the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary, but the city says the move was done in full transparency and will only help the monarchs. (Video Player: How to help the monarch butterfly now that...
Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said shots were fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road. CHP said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m., and northbound Highway 101 was closed for about an hour. According CHP two people were in a car that was shot at, yet they were unharmed. The driver pulled over The post Shots fired on Highway 101 at Boronda Road appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Mi Tierra, a beloved Seaside institution, is closed until next spring for an extensive remodel.
A notice by the entrance of Mi Tierra went up in late August, informing customers that the Seaside market and taqueria would close Aug. 29 for a months-long renovation, and would not reopen until sometime next spring. Mi Tierra is owned by Luis Prado Yepez and his family, who bought...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville teams with Caltrans on downtown road project
WATSONVILLE—Breaking from the usual modus operandi of allowing her colleagues to ask their questions and voice their concerns first, Watsonville Mayor Ari Parker started the city council’s questioning of a $25 million reimaging of downtown Watsonville’s street landscape. The people she’s talked to, the 7th District representative said, are “very worried” about the impact the proposed reduction of lanes on Main Street from Freedom Boulevard to Riverside Drive could have on Brennan Street, where several homes, businesses and a school have entrances and exits.
With 92-cent gas and aging pumps, this Atascadero station was a dying breed
“If they really want to ration gas, let the price go to $2 or $3 a gallon. That will cut use way back,” the owner of the Tasco station said.
sanbenito.com
Construction resumes at Caltrans projects in San Benito County
The construction of a new four-lane expressway adjacent to Highway 156 in San Benito County continues this week, with work taking place behind K-rail barriers south of the highway’s current alignment. Crews in the next two weeks will proceed with roadway excavation for underground construction, and demolition of the...
kingcityrustler.com
Central Coast county arts agencies awarded nearly $5M
CENTRAL COAST — A collective group of arts agencies from the Central Coast region has been awarded a competitive $4.75 million grant to support the health, safety and resiliency of local communities through the arts. The grant program, California Creative Corps, was developed by the California Arts Council in...
Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 14, 2022, at 12:33 p.m.- California Highway Patrol has released new details about a carjacking that led to a high-speed chase on Highway 101 in Salinas into Gilroy Tuesday. CHP said a white Mustang reported as stolen during a carjacking was spotted at 2:06 p.m. near South Sanborn. CHP Monterey The post Two arrested after CHP chase from Salinas to Gilroy appeared first on KION546.
