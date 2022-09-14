ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

The Suburban Times

Pierce County Trails Conference — September 29

ForeverGreen Trails announcement. ForeverGreen Trails is pleased to announce that the 16th annual Pierce County Trails Conference will be held on Thursday, September 29, from 5 PM to 7:30 PM. The conference will be held in the Environmental Services Building at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place. “There is...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Help Needed for Hungry People in Lakewood and Steilacoom

A Lakewood Rotary Project. We have a problem in Lakewood! People are hungry and cannot afford to purchase food!. THE PROBLEM: Many people in our community are struggling with food scarcity. There are families living in apartments struggling with increasing rent and food costs. Seniors are forced to choose between...
LAKEWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma shelter says several abused, neglected animals brought in last week

TACOMA, Wash. - The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County says they have been caring for increasingly more neglected animals over the last week. The agency said on Monday, Sep. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought in covered in scabs, bumps and pustules, and hardly had any hair. According to the veterinary team, the puppy has demodectic mange, which is medicated with daily baths to soothe the skin.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Square Dance Lessons are starting now in Pierce County

Submitted by Rainier Council Square Dancers. Square Dancing was designated as the State Dance of Washington by the State Legislature decades ago. It is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages (8 to 80 and beyond). There are nearly 100 square dance clubs across the state, and thousands more across the country and around the world.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Falling for fall

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. It’s here! My favorite time of year. I love everything about fall. The weather cools off and the risk of wildfires diminishes. The chilly nights and crisp mornings just dare you not to get cozy with a warm mug of something tasty, a dog and a good book.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Visit us at Festival de la Familia or Lakewood Farmers Market

Sound Transit announcement. Curious what’s happening with access improvements, Sounder service, or other Sound Transit news? Come get the latest update from Sound Transit staff at our booths. Festival de la Familia: this Saturday, September 17, 4:00-7:45pm, 6114 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood. Enjoy food, live entertainment, an art show,...
LAKEWOOD, WA
seattlerefined.com

Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners

Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Movie Premiere in Tacoma Features Two Area Actors

Submitted by Inspireworks Productions. On September 24 at 7 pm the Zion Film Festival will present the feature film, “They Don’t Cast Shadows” at the Blue Mouse Theater in Tacoma. The movie is directed by Melissa Goad, who was born and raised in the Kent area. It stars the actress Emily Gateley who was born and raised in Olympia.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Lakewood Council Corner: Sept. 12, 2022

City of Lakewood announcement. Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti joined the Lakewood City Council at its study session Monday. Caserotti was hired earlier this year to lead the library system. The visit included discussion about the future of libraries in Lakewood. Council members expressed their concern with how the closure of the Lakewood library branch was handled. Caserotti recognized and acknowledged the community’s strong ties to the library building and the location as a place for the community to gather.
LAKEWOOD, WA
92.9 The Bull

Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington

Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
The Suburban Times

CPSD Promising Future: Eli Davis

A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Hudtloff Middle School eighth grader Eli Davis. Eli’s year is already off to a great start as he was invited by Principal Cindy Adams to join Group Six. “I’m really excited for it because it’s a leadership group, and we’ll be talking with teachers and parents about how we can make the school better,” he said.
LAKEWOOD, WA
Red Tricycle Seattle

9 Scenic Drives to See Autumn’s Amazing Colors

Autumn’s vibrant colors are the perfect excuse to hit the road with the kids. The days are getting shorter and there is a refreshing nip in the air. Welcome to fall! It’s time for everyone’s favorite season in the PNW—complete with cider and apple picking, pumpkin patches, Seahawks’ wins, a Mariners pennant chase (we can hope), and the glorious colors of autumn. Locals know Washington state rivals New England for fall foliage fireworks, with eruptions of bright red, orange, and gold from the Olympics to the Cascades. Here are nine dazzling drives to see fall colors near Seattle that will mesmerize the family, along with delightful detours for your little ones.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog PM: Bertha Woes Will Be With Us Forever, Black Mermaids Do Not Exist, White Mermaids Do Not Exist

Road infrastructure woes have this as their essence (and source of profits) that makes them all one: they never end. Seattle Times transportation reporter Mike Lindblom writes, "[i]nsurance companies don’t have to reimburse Washington state for the two years drivers couldn’t use the new Highway 99 tunnel, as a result of the boring machine Bertha’s breakdown during construction, the Washington State Supreme Court has ruled." And so the question is: Who pays for the piece of transportation nonsense? You know who. If you don't, where you have been?
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: A Legendary Delight

My first meal after arriving as an immigrant in Washington State a dozen years ago was something that could have been my last on my mother country’s soil. And it took me totally by surprise as it tasted as authentic as could be – an Apfelsaftschorle (apple juice mixed with Seltzer) and a Swabian-style pretzel. My husband had bought it that very morning at Lakewood’s legendary Hess Bakery & Deli and surprised me with it as soon as he had stuffed my luggage into his truck.
LAKEWOOD, WA

