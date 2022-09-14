ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

12 Supercharger Tesla stations installed at Destiny USA Mall

By Ashley Cafaro
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCuYh_0hvL7WJc00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tesla is working to make it easier for drivers to charge up their car in a convenient location, Destiny USA. More than 10 Tesla supercharging stations are now at the mall.

It’s electric..quite literally!

“5 or 6 o’clock I’ll see 8 or 10 of the stations being occupied,” says Robert Schoeneck, General Manager, Destiny USA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3mA9_0hvL7WJc00

Tesla Owners can now charge up their car in the Destiny USA parking lot. Located near the H & M entrance, across from the At-Home store are 12 supercharging stations.

“July 1st was the first day that you could actually come here and plug in,” says Schoeneck.

Making it convenient for Tesla drivers like Jeff Knauss.

“Before having Destiny USA it was less convenient. The more chargers, specifically superchargers there are the better,” says Knauss.

A Tesla owner for five years now, Knauss says the change from gas to electric has been a game changer.

“If I’m at a supercharger, for example, it might be anywhere from 10 to 20 dollars. It’s really not a ton of money to be able to fill up your charge,” says Knauss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ImkKy_0hvL7WJc00

Not only saving money but time.

“Anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour you’re good to go and you have all the charge you need,” says Knauss.

Knauss added, “If you go to normal chargers, a lot of them that are out there are just trickle chargers. You might need 14, 15 hours which is prohibitive of going on a road trip, right, and so having this supercharger is a lifesaver.”

Knauss says he does most of his charging at home, which takes longer. Usually doing it overnight. However, with now being able to charge up faster with the new supercharger station at Destiny, life has become much easier for him and his Tesla. A lifesaver for Knauss and Tesla owners, both now and in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 1

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: August 28-September 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 28 to September 3. Four food services failed their inspections: Attilio’s/Karen’s Catering No. 1 Kitchen Oishi Fusion Storming Crab All restaurants on the list failed with critical violations. Read to see how each establishment […]
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Cars
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Gas prices fall below the $4 mark

(WSYR-TV)- Gas has finally fallen below the $4 mark for many, helping to alleviate some financial strain on drivers across the nation. The national average for gasoline is $3.72, down $0.07 from September 5. New York’s average is now $3.89, down $0.12 since September 5. On September 5, 2021, the New York State average was […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Supercharger#Tesla Owners#Superchargers#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Industry#Linus Company Tesla#The H M
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Newsmakers: Superintendents of ESM and North Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now that students are back in school, their superintendents are busy tackling a variety of issues. This week on Newsmakers, Dr. Donna Desiato of East Syracuse Minoa and Dan Bowles of North Syracuse talk about the return to class without pandemic protocols, testing options still available for students, keeping students safe, […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

House fire on Grant Blvd, Syracuse

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters responded to a call about a fire on the 400 block of Grant Boulevard on Friday, September 16 at 12:34 p.m. After getting on the scene two minutes later, firefighters found a two-story house and the side of it was on fire. The fire department said they stretched handlines and put […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU holds “44 Hours of Change” fundraiser for SCSD students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and the Diversity and Inclusion Student Athlete Activism Board (DISAB) at Syracuse University held a fundraiser event called “44 Hours of Change” on September 16 at the Lally Athletic Complex. Both groups raise money for the Syracuse City School District (SCSD) chapter of Blessings in […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Sports
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Chittenango rest stop with Chick-fil-A now open

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received a few emails from viewers asking about the status of the Chittenango Thruway Travel Plaza. You’ll be happy to know, that it’s back open! It officially opened at 10 a.m. Monday. The service center, located on I-90 westbound between exit 34 and exit 34A, had […]
CHITTENANGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Extraordinary Talent: Nataniel Taylor

(WSYR-TV) — This ‘Extraordinary Talent of the Week’ was expecting to start high school in Syracuse but instead, he’s in Boston. NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus spoke with Nataniel Taylor, the 14-year-old dancer, to find out all his exciting news. Nataniel spent five weeks in Boston at a ballet program working on his technique and meeting […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: Collision repair chain coming to Clay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Paul Burke sent the following question to the Your Stories Team: What is going on in the former Sharon Chevrolet on RT 31 near route RT 57? According to the Town of Clay Planning Commissioner, this old building is being transformed into a Caliber Collision repair shop. According to Caliber’s website, […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Max Scherzer to pitch for Syracuse Mets Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets announcing late Tuesday evening that Max Scherzer will pitch for the team on Wednesday. Scherzer was scheduled to get some work in. At first possibly just a simulated game but the team has since decided for him to come to NBT Bank Stadium to face AAA batters. Syracuse […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy