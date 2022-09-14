ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
WHEC TV-10

Troopers arrest Rochester woman who had loaded gun and heroin in her car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester woman was arrested and charged with possession of a gun and drugs during a traffic stop on Saturday. State Police pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez around 3 p.m. for a forged plate in the Town of Webster. During the investigation they found an illegal 9mm loaded handgun and heroin.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Troopers arrest Rochester woman on drug and weapon charges

Rochester, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested a woman on drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop on State Route 104. Saturday, troopers pulled over 24-year-old Esmeralda Martinez for having a forged dealer plate. During their investigation, they found heroin and an illegal handgun in the vehicle.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Target#Henrietta Town Court
13 WHAM

17-year-old arrested for murder in Wayne County

Williamson, N.Y. — State Police responded to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson to the report of a stabbing on Friday around 7:45 p.m. When troopers arrived, it was learned that a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
WILLIAMSON, NY
News 8 WROC

Man faces murder charges after shooting on N Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – An arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that took place late morning Thursday in Rochester on N. Clinton Avenue near Siebert Place. When officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene, they located a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers identified the victim […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in North Clinton Avenue homicide

Rochester, N.Y. — On September 15 around 11:30 a.m. officers were in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Siebert Place when they heard gunshots being fired. When they arrived, the found 54-year-old Adolfo Hernandez in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to URMC where...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

AG report: Simran Gordon shot first, no charges filed

Simran Gordon was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store in 2021. No charges will be filed in the death of Simran Gordon, who was fatally shot by Rochester police while he was robbing a downtown discount store at gunpoint in October 2021. Details of an investigation into the shooting by the state Attorney General’s Office that were released Friday found that Gordon was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

17-year-old arrested for stabbing, killing 19-year-old in Williamson

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. A 17-year-old boy allegedly stabbed and killed a 19-year-old boy Friday night on Ridge Road in Williamson. New York State Police arrested the 17-year-old around 7:45 p.m. after he reportedly stabbed the 19-year-old in the upper body. The victim was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital...
WILLIAMSON, NY
waynetimes.com

Three women sleep as two toddlers walked the streets

State Police out of Wolcott received a report of a five year-old boy and three year-old girl walking down the street alone in the Village of Wolcott on Saturday (9/10). The children were gone for between 45 minutes and an hour before being discovered. Following an investigation, three women residing...
WOLCOTT, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: AG releases unedited Rochester police body camera footage in fatal Family Dollar shooting

Editor’s Note: This footage includes graphic content some viewers may find disturbing. UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigations released its report on this shooting on September 16. The investigation determined Simran Gordon fired first, and appeared to point his gun at an officer after another […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Arrest made in fatal shooting at unsanctioned party in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured last month. On August 21, officers found two people who were shot amongst a crowd of people on State Street around 2:30 a.m. One of them, 27-year-old Jameik Foster...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Geneva man accused of punching officer

Geneva, N.Y. — A man allegedly punched and seriously injured an officer as police attempted to arrest him Wednesday in Ontario County. Police responded to a location on Routes 5 & 20 in Geneva to interview a suspect regarding an ongoing domestic violence incident. Officers interviewed Justin Lloyd, 34,...
GENEVA, NY
iheart.com

Arrest Made in State Street Homicide

A Rochester man has been charged in a homicide last month in the city's Brown Square neighborhood. 29-year-old Saquan Felton allegedly shot 27-year-old Jameik Foster Senior to death outside a restaurant on State Street, and wounded another man. Police say an argument led to the shooting. Felton then allegedly fled...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Security guard assists with arrest in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WHEC) —A security guard in Irondequoit made sure police were able to catch a predicate felon that was trying to steal from a store—even after he was forced to defend himself. Police say Manuel Davila pointed a knife at a cashier to steal three packs of...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy