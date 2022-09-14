Read full article on original website
TreeJ
3d ago
It doesn't seem to matter what direction Bronson tries to go in, the Anchorage Assembly continues to create issues. The Anchorage Assembly needs to be investigated immediately for sedititious activity.
Reply(2)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency task force recommends new shelter locations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a preliminary report released Friday, Anchorage’s Emergency Shelter Task Force narrowed down future shelter locations to two preferred options that members feel will be the least disruptive to the community and can be occupied quickly. One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at...
alaskasnewssource.com
Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
alaskapublic.org
City will no longer use 2 Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters, mayor says
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson says the city no longer plans to use two recreation centers as emergency shelters this winter, following community pushback. Bronson announced the reversal to the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night. “We have listened to concerns from the public and Assembly members, and will be working with the...
Assemblyman Constant swipes at city’s chief equity officer Junior Aumavae during public budget session
Anchorage Assembly Vice Chairman Chris Constant wanted to get on the record during the Assembly’s budget and finance committee meeting that he believes the city’s chief equity officer isn’t doing the job properly. Constant is unhappy with Junior Aumavae. Constant acknowledged that he and other liberal members...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fritz Pettyjohn: PFD rallies set for Tuesday across state
Your $3,268 dividend to be direct-deposited in your bank account next week, the largest in history, was a close-run thing. Since 2016, the size of the PFD has been an annual battle in the Legislature, and is the most divisive issue it faces. The key vote this year was in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Recapping Merbok's mess in western Alaska
As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Updated: 19 hours ago. Storm hits western Alaska. Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage Assembly seeks to audit disgraced former health director Joe Gerace’s tenure
The Anchorage Assembly is working to schedule an audit of former health director Joe Gerace’s tenure. Gerace resigned in August shortly before an article from Alaska Public Media and American Public Media was published that showed he fabricated many parts of his resume. The request for an audit comes...
Double-cross: Navigation Center for homeless was approved by Assembly long ago, but now Leftist majority won’t pay the bill
The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday night showed it was dealing in bad faith all along with the Bronson Administration regarding the homeless plan that it was negotiating for a year. In August of 2021, the Assembly and Mayor Bronson appointed their top negotiators to be part of a mediated process...
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskasnewssource.com
Equal Rights Commission sees fewer complaints in 2020, 2021
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Equal Rights Commission presented the findings of their annual report to members of the Anchorage Assembly during a work session on Friday. The department is tasked with resolving complaints from the public in all areas where a citizen’s equal rights are protected: housing, employment,...
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Early numbers show Anchorage has had a strong 2022 tourism season
With Alaska’s tourism season winding down, early signs indicate it was a strong summer for the visitor industry in Anchorage. Among the bright spots, hotel demand and overall visitor numbers could reach record levels this year, Visit Anchorage, the tourism bureau for the city, reported. Also, an Anchorage economic development group said last month the city is on track to collect record bed and car-rental taxes this year.
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
alaskasnewssource.com
Storm hits western Alaska
As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:12...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery
Tyler Cordes, 20, was indicted for second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-and-third-degree assault, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment, according to a press release from the Department of Law. Emergency Task Force makes proposals for Anchorage homeless shelters. Updated: 6 hours ago. One option is the former Golden Lion...
Anchorage Assembly shoots down confirmation of Anchorage Attorney, giving no reason
The leftist majority of the Anchorage Assembly has denied the mayor’s pick for the new Anchorage municipal attorney. Mario Bird, a conservative appointed by Mayor Dave Bronson, was not confirmed by the Assembly, which gave no real reason. No matters were brought up during the committee process earlier this month that would have indicated Bird’s confirmation was in trouble.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Fishing Report: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. n Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked a the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
radiokenai.com
Kenaitze Tribe Monitors Progress On Sterling Highway Project
A ‘shovel test’ was conducted with crews from HDR Engineering at a Dena’ina cultural site located within the Sterling Highway Milepost 45-60 project in June as members with the Kenaitze Indian Tribe worked as cultural observers on the massive construction job. The project will upgrade the highway between the Sunrise Inn and the eastern entrance to Skilak Lake Road. In the most recent bimonthly Tribal newsletter, the Counting Cord, an archeological crew recently found a piece of agate while excavating a site near Cooper Landing.
alaskasnewssource.com
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
alaskasnewssource.com
As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead
Butte bear is back; kills 21 turkeys on local hatchery. On Thursday night the bear made its way back across the river and into the pens of Polaris Hatchery. Hatchery owner, Don Dyer - who began mapping out the attacks in his community - said the bear got into his 8-foot woven-wire horse fence with no hesitation.
alaskapublic.org
NOAA asks Alaskans for help Saturday in annual Cook Inlet beluga count
After a two-year hiatus, crowds of wildlife lovers will be back this weekend at designated observation points to count beluga whales swimming in Cook Inlet. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will be staging a citizen-science event on Saturday called Belugas Count! The annual event was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it has returned this fall.
Comments / 3