ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fresnostatenews.com

Student journalism pathway announced at Tatarian school renaming ceremony

The Fresno Unified School District officially changed the name of Forkner Elementary School to H. Roger Tatarian Elementary School in a ceremony on Sept. 7. As the thermometer found a third digit late in the morning, dignitaries spoke at the podium illuminated by the full intensity of the late summer sun.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
VISALIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
City
Navarro, CA
City
Modesto, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Modesto, CA
Education
Fresno, CA
Education
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csu#Trustee#University Of California#K12#Linus College#Modesto Junior College
GV Wire

City Hires Prominent Attorney to Defend Council President at Taxpayers Expense

The city of Fresno hired a prominent criminal defense attorney to defend the City Council president in a criminal case, records show. Nelson Esparza faces two criminal counts based on an alleged conversation in April with then-City Attorney Douglas Sloan. The Fresno District Attorney’s Office charged Esparza with one felony count of attempted extortion and a misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. If Esparza is convicted, he faces a maximum of three years in prison.
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

New Amazon facility in Turlock begins hiring process

TURLOCK, Calif — Amazon is getting ready to be among the top employers in the city of Turlock. The company has started hiring for their new fulfillment center in Turlock, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. "We're excited to bring new job opportunities to Turlock as...
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
Mashed

The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia

He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
DENAIR, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter.   In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
VISALIA, CA
ca.gov

NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat

Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy