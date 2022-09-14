Read full article on original website
fresnostatenews.com
Student journalism pathway announced at Tatarian school renaming ceremony
The Fresno Unified School District officially changed the name of Forkner Elementary School to H. Roger Tatarian Elementary School in a ceremony on Sept. 7. As the thermometer found a third digit late in the morning, dignitaries spoke at the podium illuminated by the full intensity of the late summer sun.
Former Stockton Unified superintendent to receive full pay for a year under newly released contract
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Unified School District will pay former Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. a monthly salary of nearly $23,750 for nine more months under a contract released publicly for the first time and re-approved by five of the district’s trustees Tuesday. The agreement was initially approved...
thesungazette.com
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
thestreamable.com
How to Watch Fresno State vs. USC Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the #7 USC Trojans face the Fresno State Bulldogs from Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. USC Trojans vs. Fresno State Bulldogs.
Stockton developer applies for extension on agreement to build new housing community
STOCKTON, Calif. — Organizers of a major housing and commercial development project approved for north Stockton have requested another contract extension, city documents filed Friday by the A.G Spanos Companies show. The Delta Cove Project, first approved by Stockton's City Council in 2010, would extend Trinity Parkway and Otto...
KMPH.com
Family considering legal action after developmentally disabled daughter left on hot bus
FRESNO, Calif. — The family of Charmaine Tyler is demanding accountability in the form of policies put in place after they learned their loved one was left inside a hot bus during the valley's extreme heatwave on September 6. "There's no checks and balances," said Sabrina Green, the sister...
What to do in Central California this weekend
ABC30 is taking action to highlight all the activities during your weekend!
Fresno Gumbo House holding grand opening for new restaurant
The Fresno Gumbo House has been serving seafood platters to the people in the Valley from either their home or their food truck. Now, the husband and wife duo finally got the keys to their first ever brick-and-mortar.
GV Wire
City Hires Prominent Attorney to Defend Council President at Taxpayers Expense
The city of Fresno hired a prominent criminal defense attorney to defend the City Council president in a criminal case, records show. Nelson Esparza faces two criminal counts based on an alleged conversation in April with then-City Attorney Douglas Sloan. The Fresno District Attorney’s Office charged Esparza with one felony count of attempted extortion and a misdemeanor count of violating the city charter. If Esparza is convicted, he faces a maximum of three years in prison.
Fight, gun scare cancels high school football game, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — A Friday night football game in Manteca ended abruptly after reports of a gun sighting surfaced during a fight, officials with the Manteca Police Department and Manteca Unified School District said in a joint Facebook post. During Sierra High School's homecoming game against Modesto High School,...
New Amazon facility in Turlock begins hiring process
TURLOCK, Calif — Amazon is getting ready to be among the top employers in the city of Turlock. The company has started hiring for their new fulfillment center in Turlock, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. "We're excited to bring new job opportunities to Turlock as...
KSBW.com
Gavin Newsom signs bill that would provide court-ordered care for unhoused with severe mental illness
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed into law a bill he crafted to create a mental health branch in California county courts. The CARE Court program would provide court-ordered care to the unhoused with severe mental disorders. Newsom's bill signing event will be in Santa Clara County. This content is...
eastcountytoday.net
Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
thesungazette.com
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
The Tragic Death Of Wine Pioneer Fred Franzia
He came from a family of winemakers, yet The Sacramento Bee called him an industry maverick. He had a colorful track record but was best known for turning Charles Shaw into a household name and a bestselling wine. Fred Franzia, the co-founder of the Bronco Wine Company, has died at the age of 79.
DA: Parole denied for Visalia man who killed sister
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Javier Perez in the 1995 murder of his sister in Exeter. In 1996, a jury found Perez guilty of first-degree murder and assault with a firearm. He was sentenced to 35 years to life in […]
theeastsiderla.com
"Ghosts" star buys in Atwater for $2.4M | Focus on Latino homebuyers | New warehouses for Lincoln Heights
Here's your rundown of Eastside real estate news.
KCRA.com
Dazed on the Green music, cannabis festival featuring E-40, Wiz Khalifa is canceled
A music festival and cannabis expo happening this weekend in the city of Turlock in Stanislaus County and set to have Wiz Khalifa and E-40 as headliners has been canceled just before it was set to take place. Dazed on the Green organizers cited "a significant health and safety risk."
ca.gov
NEWS RELEASE: High-Speed Rail Completes First Structure in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. – The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, today announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between State Route 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of...
Farmers letting crops die amid drought, record heat
Firebaugh, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley farmers are letting their crops die amid the ongoing drought and record-breaking heat this summer. On Fresno County’s west side, thousands of acres of almond trees are being removed because the water supply isn’t there. Farmer Joe del Bosque says he and his neighbors are sacrificing orchards. Almond trees […]
