Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marble Springs to host broom-making workshop, teaching how old brooms were made
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, people will have a chance to learn about a significant part of the Appalachian culture — traditional broom-making. The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. Cecil is known for making traditional brooms in Kentucky and hosting workshops across the area.
utdailybeacon.com
5 restaurants to explore during Fall Family Weekend
Remember being a kid and always being excited to go to restaurants to eat good food, even if it's just french fries? Remember trying to act all fancy, sitting poised, going through the menu and ordering whatever sounds good? What made it even more fun was being with friends and family. With Family Weekend arriving, you can relive those moments, meet new people and make new memories. Here are five restaurant suggestions for you to explore on Family Weekend.
Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
WBIR
KCS Coupon Book Fundraiser raises some concerns for some parents who can't make sales goals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County School's coupon book fundraiser campaign has been around since 1989 and it is the district's largest fundraiser. Parents like Justin Howe say the format of the fundraiser is too much to handle because it adds a new kind of stress for students who hope to earn new privileges like extra time outside during recess.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBIR
Hundreds pour into Pigeon Forge with antique cars for Fall Rod Run, ending on Saturday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A popular three-day event in Pigeon Forge is underway, bringing hundreds of people out with antique cars for the fall Rod Run. Participants of the event will compete for a variety of awards, including cars in the top 25 of the show and the ultimate five cars that stood out from the rest. There are hundreds of cars to be seen in total, ranging widely in the year, make, model and color.
WATE
Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
WBIR
HOLA Lakeway hosts Tianguis Market in Morristown
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at a market in Hamblen County. Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development
Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBIR
Screenwriter discusses movie filmed in Knoxville
Chris Easterly discusses "Devil's Hollow" shot in Knoxville. You can see it at the Knoxville Film Festival on Sept. 18. knoxfilmfest.com Sept. 16, 2022-4pm.
WBIR
Butterfly Festival to show people how to protect pollinators on Saturday
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Butterflies will flutter through the ground of UT Arboretum on Saturday for the seventh annual Butterfly Festival. In past years, the festival was meant to teach people about how they can help protect pollinators. These important species are responsible for helping a variety of different plants grow, effectively forming the bedrock of most food chains. Without bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles — finding sustainable food sources could become a challenge.
10About Town: A butterfly festival, a broom-making workshop and Romeo and Juliet
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Want to learn a unique craft? Try broom-making! The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. The workshop will teach people basic weaving techniques and how they can make a broom with a natural, sorghum broomcorn. Participants will be able to take home the brooms they make. The workshop is $60 for non-members of Marble Springs or $50 for members.
Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, East Tennessee sees Latino-owned businesses grow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday marked Independence Day for around half-a-dozen Latin American countries and kicked off the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. The Hispanic and Latino communities in Knoxville have grown over the last few years and many businesses have popped up across the area, sharing their culture and heritage.
WBIR
Family of Ukrainian refugees in Knoxville needs community support
Julie Tryukhan's husband had to stay behind and fight. She and her two children are trying to start a new life in East Tennessee.
Dolly Parton movie memorabilia donated to Sevierville thrift store
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries just received a donation of Dolly Parton cinema history. SMARM posted on Facebook that it received several items from the production of Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas. Items received include clothing, furniture and household items from the film set to premiere...
'I can't even express how much they mean to us' | Roane Co. woman helps keep memories of loved ones alive
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — Nearly two years ago, we brought you the story of a woman helping people remember their loved ones in a unique way. Since then, Juanita Jackson of Roane County has been able to reach people across the country, at times mailing orders as far as California.
WBIR
Free gas giveaway in East Knox on Saturday
The Exxon station in east Knoxville is providing free gas while it lasts. The Gas and Glory event is put on by Overcoming Believer's Church and will start at 8 a.m.
wvlt.tv
Hottest ticket in town | Tennessee football tickets skyrocketing in price
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee football team looked to be the real deal, as a result, tickets are running low. ”If they keep winning I might buy a ticket,” said UT Alumnus Joe Walsh. Walsh once had season tickets to Tennessee Football games. These days he...
Program encourages exercise by offering produce discounts at local farmers markets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Farmers markets offer the best of both worlds—the community can support local businesses and get their hands on the freshest produce. Luckily, East Tennessee is full of these markets. A local nonprofit is expanding a program at farmers markets that help you save money on...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. needs more older adult care providers; Knoxville clinic has solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The waitlist in East Tennessee is growing for people to get a new patient appointment at one memory care clinic in Knoxville. Now the need for health care workers for people getting older is very high, but one Knoxville doctor has a solution. “We’re aging as...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0