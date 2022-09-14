ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powell, TN

WBIR

Marble Springs to host broom-making workshop, teaching how old brooms were made

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, people will have a chance to learn about a significant part of the Appalachian culture — traditional broom-making. The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. Cecil is known for making traditional brooms in Kentucky and hosting workshops across the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

5 restaurants to explore during Fall Family Weekend

Remember being a kid and always being excited to go to restaurants to eat good food, even if it's just french fries? Remember trying to act all fancy, sitting poised, going through the menu and ordering whatever sounds good? What made it even more fun was being with friends and family. With Family Weekend arriving, you can relive those moments, meet new people and make new memories. Here are five restaurant suggestions for you to explore on Family Weekend.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: Original Golden Knight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Daredevils. Pioneers. Adrenaline junkies. All are fitting descriptions of a group of elite soldiers who helped develop the Army Golden Knights parachute unit. “You get out and get open and it’s the quietest thing you have ever heard in your life. You can hear people on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Hundreds pour into Pigeon Forge with antique cars for Fall Rod Run, ending on Saturday

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A popular three-day event in Pigeon Forge is underway, bringing hundreds of people out with antique cars for the fall Rod Run. Participants of the event will compete for a variety of awards, including cars in the top 25 of the show and the ultimate five cars that stood out from the rest. There are hundreds of cars to be seen in total, ranging widely in the year, make, model and color.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Meet the animal stars of the Tennessee Valley Fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to pet exotic rescued animals or watch livestock competitions for the best of the best, the Tennessee Valley Fair has something for all of the animal lovers out there. The Tennessee Valley Fair offers two animal experiences that are fun for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Downtown Maryville business leaders excited for new development

Jake Lyon of Fulton High School is voted homecoming king in emotional ceremony. The spokesperson said the company would be opening a second location in Sevierville in the spring of 2023. Poultry exhibit at Tennessee Valley Fair shut down after bird flu detected in state. Updated: 6 hours ago. The...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Butterfly Festival to show people how to protect pollinators on Saturday

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Butterflies will flutter through the ground of UT Arboretum on Saturday for the seventh annual Butterfly Festival. In past years, the festival was meant to teach people about how they can help protect pollinators. These important species are responsible for helping a variety of different plants grow, effectively forming the bedrock of most food chains. Without bees, butterflies, moths, and beetles — finding sustainable food sources could become a challenge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A butterfly festival, a broom-making workshop and Romeo and Juliet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Want to learn a unique craft? Try broom-making! The Marble Springs State Historic Site will host an "Intro to Broom-Making Workshop" with Dustin Cecil of "Broomtown" on September 16, from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. The workshop will teach people basic weaving techniques and how they can make a broom with a natural, sorghum broomcorn. Participants will be able to take home the brooms they make. The workshop is $60 for non-members of Marble Springs or $50 for members.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville family takes extreme measures to help suicidal daughter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you or someone you know may be considering suicide—help is available. Speak with someone today by calling the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Recently, one East Tennessee mother had to take extreme measures to make sure her daughter was not a danger to herself and it took a real toll on her family.
KNOXVILLE, TN
