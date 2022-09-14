In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Cyrus M. Khan, MD, discussed new strategies for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma and needs for the future. Updates over the past 5-10 years brought Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors and chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy into the mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) treatment landscape. According to Cyrus M. Khan, MD, these therapies were a great improvement for relapsed/refractory disease, but more is needed in the frontline setting.

