Somerville, AL

4 arrested after man crashes car in yard, woman hides behind hutch

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28rpXG_0hvL6rcY00

SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Four people were arrested after Morgan County Sheriff Deputies tried to serve a felony arrest warrant at a home in Somerville.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says agents with the Drug Enforcement Unit, along with Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies, went to a residence in the 100-block of Madden Branch Road to serve a felony arrest warrant on 44-year-old Bridgette Bown Hall.

When authorities arrived, they say 47-year-old Arvil DeWayne Charest of Danville tried to run from them in a vehicle. Instead, they say he hit an object in the yard and became stuck. Authorities say he tried to get out and run, but was caught after a short foot pursuit.

Deputies say Charest was in possession of an unspecified amount of marijuana and a crystalline substance that tested positive as meth.

    Bridgette Hall
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)
    Arvil Charest
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

When law enforcement entered the home, agents found Brown hiding behind a hutch in one of the bedrooms. Two other women, Alyssa Paige Neal and Jammie Daniell Parker, both of Huntsville were also inside the home, authorities said.

    Alyssa Neal
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)
    Jammie Parker
    (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

During the search that followed, agents reportedly found an unspecified amount of a crystalline substance that tested positive for meth along with other drug paraphernalia items.

Following field interviews, the sheriff’s office says the following were taken into custody:

  • Bridgette Brown Hall was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and five outstanding warrants for failure to appear. She is being held without bond.
  • Arvil DeWayne Charest was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is being held without bond.
  • Jammie Daniell Parker was charged with loitering in a drug house. Her bond was set at $300.
  • Alyssa Paige Neal was charged with loitering in a drug house. Her bond was set at $300.

All four individuals were taken to the Morgan County Jail.

