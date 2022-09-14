Read full article on original website
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
Dylan Moore in Mariners' Sunday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Dyaln Moore is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Moore is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models project Moore for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Austin Romine sitting for Reds Sunday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is not in the lneup Sunday in the team's game against the St. >ouis Cardinals. Romine is being replaced behind the plate by Chuckie Robinson versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 111 plate appearances this season, Romine has a .181 batting average with a .506...
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting ninth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Javier Assad and the Cubs. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 9.6 FanDuel points on Sunday....
Cody Bellinger starting for Dodgers Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Cody Bellinger in centerfield for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bellinger will bat eighth and start in centerfield Sunday while Trayce Thompson moves to left field and Joey Gallo takes a seat. Our models project Bellinger for 9.1 fantasy points against the...
Jace Peterson sitting for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jace Peterson is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Peterson will move to the bench on Sunday with Luis Urias starting at third base. Urias will bat sixth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Urias for...
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch for right-hander Cody Morris on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 5.6 FanDuel points...
Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 402 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .226 batting average with a .647...
Dodgers' Joey Gallo sitting versus Giants Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not list Joey Gallo in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Gallo will sit out Sunday's game while Trayce Thompson covers left field and Cody Bellinger starts in centerfield. Bellinger will bat eighth. Gallo is projected to make 48 more...
Austin Barnes catching for Los Angeles Sunday night
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Austin Barnes at catcher for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes will bat ninth and handle catching duties while Will Smith catches a breather. Our models project Barnes, who has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel, to score 7.6 fantasy points against the...
Atlanta's Marcell Ozuna batting eighth on Sunday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Travis d'Arnaud moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 8.9 FanDuel points on...
Keston Hiura batting seventh for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Hiura will start at first base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Andrew McCutchen moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hiura for 8.6 FanDuel points...
Andrew McCutchen sitting for Brewers on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. McCutchen will move to the bench on Sunday with Keston Hiura starting at first base. Hiura will bat seventh versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Hiura for...
Nationals' Cesar Hernandez batting second on Sunday
Washington Nationals infielder Cesar Hernandez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Hernandez will start in left field on Sunday and bat second versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Lane Thomas moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hernandez for 7.5 FanDuel points on...
Garrett Cooper in Marlins' Sunday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder/outfielder Garrett Cooper is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Cooper is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Cooper for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.5...
Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Miguel Rojas starting Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Rojas is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez. Our models project Rojas for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Brewers' Luis Urias batting sixth on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Urias will start at third base on Sunday and bat sixth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jace Peterson moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 8.8 FanDuel points...
Michael Toglia sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Toglia will move to the bench on Sunday with Randal Grichuk starting in right field. Grichuk will bat sixth versus right-hander Javier Assad and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 12.4...
