MedicalXpress
Inhibiting a metabolic regulator in specialized immune cells increases inflammation
Therapeutically inhibiting a metabolic regulator in monocytes unexpectedly increased inflammatory signaling, according to a study published in the journal Communications Biology. The newly identified mechanisms could inform future strategies to more effectively treat chronic inflammatory disorders, according to the co-senior authors Richard D'Aquila, MD, the Howard Taylor Ricketts, MD, Professor...
MedicalXpress
Extracellular microRNA and cognitive function in a prospective cohort of older men
Aging-related cognitive decline is an early symptom of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, and on its own can have substantial consequences on an individual's ability to perform important everyday functions. Despite increasing interest in the potential roles of extracellular microRNAs (miRNAs) in central nervous system (CNS) pathologies, there has been little research on extracellular miRNAs in early stages of cognitive decline.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify a gene therapy target for polycystic kidney disease
Blocking the inhibition of PKD1 and PKD2 gene expression by deleting a binding site for microRNAs hindered the formation and growth of kidney cysts in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) models, UT Southwestern researchers reported. The findings, published in Nature Communications, suggest a strategy for gene therapy with the potential to arrest or cure ADPKD.
MedicalXpress
Exercise may be key to developing treatments for rare movement disorder
Spinal cerebellar ataxia 6 (SCA6) is an inherited neurological condition which has a debilitating impact on motor coordination. Affecting around 1 in 100,000 people, the rarity of SCA6 has seen it attract only limited attention from medical researchers. To date, there is no known cure and only limited treatment options exist.
MedicalXpress
WHO strongly advises against antibody treatments for COVID-19 patients
The antibody drugs sotrovimab and casirivimab-imdevimab are not recommended for patients with COVID-19, says a WHO Guideline Development Group of international experts in The BMJ today. These drugs work by binding to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, neutralizing the virus's ability to infect cells. Today's strong recommendation replaces previous conditional recommendations...
MedicalXpress
Excess weight, not high blood sugar, associated with increased risk of COVID-19 infection and long COVID
High body mass index (BMI), rather than high blood sugar levels, are associated with excess risks of COVID-19 infection and long COVID, according to a meta-analysis of over 30,000 UK adults from nine large prospective cohort studies. The findings by Dr. Anika Knuppel from the MRC Unit for Lifelong Health...
MedicalXpress
Concerning high rates of metabolic syndrome found in older Irish adults
New research from The Irish Longitudinal Study on Aging (TILDA) at Trinity College Dublin shows a high prevalence of metabolic syndrome among adults aged ≥50 years in Ireland. The study is published in the journal PLOS One. Metabolic syndrome is the medical term for a combination of at least...
MedicalXpress
High intake of whole grains, fiber, fish and omega-3 fatty acids linked to lower death risk in type 2 diabetic adults
Eating a diet high in whole grains, fiber, fish and n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) may reduce the risk of dying from all causes in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a systematic review and meta-analysis synthesizing all the available evidence, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
MedicalXpress
Higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications in children with immunodeficiency
Children with certain immunodeficiency diseases carry mutations in genes that regulate the body's immune system against viral infections and they have a higher mortality rate due to COVID-19. This is according to a study by researchers from Karolinska Institutet, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Most children...
MedicalXpress
The physics of the premature lung: Why mechanical ventilation can harm preterm lungs
In Germany, about ten percent of all children are born before the 37th week of pregnancy and are thus considered premature. Many of these premature babies require help with breathing due to their underdeveloped lungs. However, clinical practice shows that mechanical ventilation can cause irreversible damage to the lungs, although the exact causes are not yet known. In an interdisciplinary study, physicists and physicians at Leipzig University have now shown that increased pressure on the lung tissue, as caused by mechanical ventilation, poses the risk of overstretching the tissue, even with small amounts of air, and disrupting cell function during gas exchange.
MedicalXpress
A new way to improve outcomes in kids with eosinophilic esophagitis
A new study from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago determined the threshold for a new measure of early scarring in the esophagus of children with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which allows immediate intervention during endoscopy to halt further damage and prevent food from getting stuck in the esophagus (feeding tube) of kids with this condition. The findings were published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
MedicalXpress
Hispanic adults face barriers accessing care for peripheral artery disease
Adults who share a Hispanic background and who get hospitalized for symptoms of peripheral artery disease (PAD) are more likely to only receive care at later stages of their disease, and get their treatment through the emergency department (ED) instead of early stage disease care, elective care as compared with non-Hispanic white patients, according to a Yale-led study published Aug. 26 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.
MedicalXpress
Study shows hay fever among school children leads to worse asthma outcomes
A study of school children conducted by University of Rochester Medical Center researchers has found that the majority of children with asthma also reported having allergic rhinitis, or hay fever. Symptoms of hay fever include runny nose, sneezing, congestion and sinus pressure, and can contribute to asthma. The study, led by Jessica Stern, M.D., an assistant professor in the department of Pediatrics and division of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, found that children with both asthma and hay fever had worse asthma outcomes.
MedicalXpress
Could a pill help prevent a leading cause of childhood mortality?
Across much of the world, childhood diarrhea is a major killer. Could a probiotic pill somehow be engineered to help stop the scourge in its tracks?. Scientists in Neel Joshi's laboratory at Northeastern University are a step closer to developing such a remedy, according to a paper published in the Sept. 15 edition of the journal PLOS Pathogens.
MedicalXpress
Why are young people so miserable?
Twenty years ago, life satisfaction surveys of those 18 and older showed the highest readings among America's younger and older adults, with those in between struggling with jobs, families, and other cares of middle life. Now, a Harvard-led study examining a dozen measures of well-being show younger adults tallying the lowest scores of any age group.
MedicalXpress
That arm pain might signal a vascular disorder
"Young" and "athletic" aren't adjectives often mentioned in the same sentence as vascular surgery, but that's the crazy thing about thoracic outlet syndrome. The disease strikes young people—often patients in their 20s and 30s—and the usual culprits of vascular disease like diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure play no part.
MedicalXpress
Dairy products in moderate amounts may protect against type 2 diabetes: Red and processed meat may raise risk
New research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept) shows that dairy products, especially low-fat products and yogurt, are associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D). Red and processed meat were linked to...
MedicalXpress
Cognitive health may benefit from balanced meal timing
Globally, there are approximately 55 million people who suffer from dementia, and the incidence of the disease has steadily increased. The number of affected is expected to triple by 2050, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Dementia affects the quality of life of individuals and adds significant economic burdens to families and society.
MedicalXpress
Disease spillover risk poorly communicated, oversimplified during COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19 has been the first pandemic that has taken place alongside the interconnectivity of the Internet. Consequently, the spread of ideas and information about the disease has been unprecedented—but not always accurate. One of the widely circulated headlines was that of the relationship between land change and the spillover of diseases from wildlife to humans.
MedicalXpress
Largest study to date explores the use of telemedicine in child neurology
Researchers from the Epilepsy Neurogenetics Initiative (ENGIN) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) found that across nearly 50,000 visits, patients continued to use telemedicine effectively even with the reopening of outpatient clinics a year after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, prominent barriers for socially vulnerable families and racial and ethnic minorities persist, suggesting more work is required to reach a wider population with telemedicine.
