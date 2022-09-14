ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WAKE UP America!
Why should you get the vaxx? To protect your grandmother. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To not get COVID. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To not die. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To not get hospitalized. Oh, that was also proven untrue…. To not spread it. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To lessen the symptoms. Oh, that was proven untrue…. To support the pharmaceutical companies! To virtue signal that I’m a good person!! To develop blood clots!!! To develop myocarditis!!!! To participate in a government-controlled medical experiment of an injection that wasn’t even tested on humans!!!!!

Robert Williams
see.the reason that this article is laughable to me is.no matter how how they say it.they still saying that fully vaccinated people are still being hospitalized.which they are trying so hard not to say that you are no better off being vaccinated vs.being unvaccinated.covid-19 has proven that being vaccinated or not,you still get it and spread it.that vaccinated or not,you still get hospitalized.that vaccinated or not, people still die from COVID-19.so if one asked the ? that if COVID-19 been around since 2020,and it's now September 2022 and they have not been vaccinated at all.and that they have never been hospitalized.what would be the benefits of taking the jabs now?I bet they would say it will reduce your likelihood of severe illness, disease,and hospitalization.and if one says it's September 2022 now and I've experienced none of the above.I wonder what they would say then.

