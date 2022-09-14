Read full article on original website
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
ANN ARBOR, MI -- One of the reasons Pam Pietryga and her husband, Terry, purchased Pizza Bob’s was to keep its Super Sub alive. The spicy sub with ham, three salamis, mortadella, provolone cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and hot sauce is Terry’s favorite sandwich that he continues to order to this day, Pam said.
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’re tired of Subway or over Potbelly, but are still craving a roast turkey or melty, gooey cheese sandwich, look no further than Ann Arbor. And while no list would be complete without at least of mention of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, here are some lesser-known delis and hole-in-the-wall spots to check out.
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
Thousands of lobsters heading to Royal Oak
Orders for lobster and seafood are being taken for Holiday Market's annual late summer Lobsterfest. Holiday Market is expecting to sell more than 2,000 lobsters. It’s best to order early. Last year, Lobsterfest had record sales, Tom Violante, co-owner of Holiday Market said. ...
Four Metro Detroit Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close before the end of the year [LIST]
Four Metro Detroit Bed, Bath & Beyond stores, and a total of five in Michigan, are set to close before the end of the year. The home goods company released a list on Friday.
Departing Hands-On Museum CEO leaves a legacy of art, creativity
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Mel Drumm declined when he was first offered a position at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum. He worried the museum world would not typically pay very well. “I wanted to go into the corporate world where you could make a living and have a family — all the things that would be pulling on someone,” Drumm said. “And I always regretted it.”
Ann Arbor weighs historic status for home of Black couple who broke racial barriers
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor may soon add another house to the city’s vast list of protected historic properties. It’s now up to City Council whether to grant historic status to the home at 1201 Gardner Ave. where the late Black poet Robert Hayden, the University of Michigan English department’s first Black faculty member, once lived with his wife Erma, who was a concert pianist and music teacher who joined her husband in breaking down racial barriers several decades ago.
How the COVID crisis created new ways to find local meat in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — As COVID-19 gripped Michigan, Dexter-area farmers Sarah Schloss and Colleen Dauw had more than just their children and loved ones to to look out for. As independent livestock producers on family farms, they suddenly struggled to find a place to take their goats, lambs, cattle and other animals for slaughter.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Local teacher dies in crash; shroom fest is here
It’s sometimes our unfortunate duty to report sad news – like the death this week of longtime Saline High School teacher Trisca Beasley. Beasley, who was also remembered for coaching volleyball at Manchester High School, was killed in a Kent County car crash, according to a story by reporter Marty Slagter.
Ann Arbor’s worst winters ranked and why
Our winters here in Ann Arbor can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index...
Thousands of fans flock to Michigan family farm for county music star Luke Bryan's 2022 tour
Luke Bryan is making his second appearance at a sold-out show hosted by a Michigan family farm on the Livingston/Ingham County border Saturday evening,
Ann Arbor Peeping Tom back in custody for placing new cameras in public bathrooms
ANN ARBOR – Erric Morton has been brought back into custody and is now facing 13 new felony counts after authorities discovered he planted new cameras in public bathrooms this summer, Ann Arbor police said. AAPD issued new warrants on Thursday as a result of an extensive investigation with...
Man accused of secretly recording hundreds in Ann Arbor bathrooms back in jail with $800K bond
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man released on a $100,000 bond after being accused of hiding cameras in bathrooms throughout Ann Arbor has been arraigned on additional charges and given a significantly higher bond. Erric Desean Morton was arraigned Friday, Sept. 16, for the second time this month on...
You vote, we go: Pick which Ann Arbor-area Week 5 game we shoot, subscribers get photos for free
ANN ARBOR – We’re at the halfway point of the Michigan high school football season and the importance of each game is starting to heat up. MLive’s Ann Arbor-area photographer will be headed out to one of those key high school football games on Friday and readers will get the chance to vote on where they want them to go.
Porta-potty in Royal Oak park has residents fuming
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lynette Kipp isn't getting what she expected when Royal Oak revamped the neighborhood park - a port-a-potty on Longfellow Avenue. "A lovely outhouse to look at while I sit on my porch," she said. "There is no screening, no landscaping, there is nothing to camouflage it. It is just sitting right out there for all to see and smell."
Look Inside This Crazy Abandoned Dome House In Detroit
You may be browsing around on Zillow for one of these lakefront homes in Michigan. This doesn't have a waterfront view, but it is oddly shaped. Earns it points, right?. Located in Detroit, there are a few dome houses, and they look kind of crazy inside. Abandoned Dome Home In...
See fall colors on the Huron River at free Ypsilanti kayaking event
YPSILANTI, MI -- Kayak down the Huron River for free at an upcoming Ypsilanti event meant to get people outside. Area residents can kayak on the Huron River from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, during the Ypsi Fall River Day, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission at Frog Island Park, 699 Rice St.
Big redevelopment of Ann Arbor’s riverfront getting $20M from state
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major riverfront redevelopment in Ann Arbor that’s been nearly a decade in the making is getting a sizable boost in public funding to move forward. The state budget bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July includes a $20 million appropriation for the Broadway Park West project planned for an old industrial property off Broadway Street along the Huron River north of downtown.
