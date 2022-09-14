Read full article on original website
Related
Mexican-owned cider company gets innovative with hard cider flavors
SALEM, Ore. — La Familia Cider Company was founded in 2017 by the Gonzalez family. La Familia Cider offers hard ciders inspired by aguas frescas — fresh fruit beverages popular in Latin America. In Oregon’s thriving craft beer and cider scene Jose Gonzalez found room for innovation.
Readers respond: Vote for an improved Oregon
I moved back to Oregon in the late 1990s for several reasons -- family, beautiful landscapes, moderate weather, and, I thought, smart, caring leaders. I am truly sick and tired of opening The Oregonian or turning on the local news to see another lead story of incompetence (city of Portland), greedy and self-centered politics (Morrow County and others), out-of-control crime and the suffering of seniors and the homeless.
kptv.com
Early shower chances Sunday, then dry and warmer
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We saw mostly cloudy skies today-- but because the clouds were thin, we still got a pretty nice, bright day! High temperatures will top out in the low 70s in Portland. Showers and some thunderstorms are pushing north through the state. As of 5:15 p.m., those...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: September 16-18
Help Kick off Trimet's new FX bus service on Division Street with a free community celebration! It's Saturday from noon to 5 at three locations in Portland and Gresham. Each location features free bus rides, entertainment, food, vendors, prizes, and more. People who visit at least two of the three locations can earn prizes such as a Salt & Straw 2-for-1 ice cream certificate, a one-of-a-kind FX bus LEGO set sourced by Bricks & Minifigs Portland, or limited-edition event posters created by artist Paul Lanquist, among other giveaways. Short for Frequent Express, FX is faster than regular bus service, thanks to longer “bendy” buses, three doors for boarding, in-lane stops and dedicated lanes. FX uses signal priority technology so riders can keep moving even when traffic isn't.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
Former Oregon-based company paid to move migrants from Florida
KOIN 6 News has learned a transportation company with ties to Oregon was paid by Florida to transport migrants and may be connected to those flown to Martha's Vineyard.
‘I was shocked’: Retired teacher grapples with increasing rent in Portland
"I was shocked when I came out here,” Cindy Murphy said. Murphy is a retired teacher from Ohio who was in for a rude awakening when she moved to Portland to be closer to some family.
Video: Explosive demolition of Boardman smokestack
A piece of history in Morrow County is, well, history.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
This Oregon town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Oregon town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S. Silverton, Oregon was named by Trips to Discover as one of the best small towns to visit in the […]
kptv.com
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATU.com
Hillsboro Dental Excellence
Although snoring can be annoying for a bed partner and dangerous to a marriage, it can actually be dangerous for your health. Drs. Geoffrey Skinner and Joseph Zelk talked about a new procedure called Nightlase that will help you quit snoring. Click here for more information about Hillsboro Dental Excellence.
KATU.com
Hot spots for transit crime in Portland metro area
East Portland often gets a bad rap for its high crime rates, but when it comes to emergency and non-emergency calls coming to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office Transit Division, it barely makes the top five. We looked at the latest numbers on which locations have seen the most calls...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
31 residents face eviction from Portland transitional housing complex
Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the Summer, and the funding along with it is drying up.
KATU.com
Big turn out for 2022 Salem Walk to End Alzheimer
SALEM, Ore. — Hundreds of people participated in this year's Walk to End Alzheimer's event in Salem. The groups met at Walker Village to raise money for research. Organizers say their goal is $100,000 and are already eager to raise more money and awareness for Alzheimer's disease. We continue...
WWEEK
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
KATU.com
Organizer cancels Portland Polish Festival, citing unsafe neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. — It was supposed to happen this weekend. The annual Portland Polish Festival was scheduled to return to North Portland after being canceled two years in a row because of COVID. "It’s kinda sad that the third year in a row gets canceled," said Ewa Barker, who's...
Mass evictions hit North Portland transitional house complex
The 72-unit Argyle Gardens opened in July 2020 with $340,000 in support from Metro's Transit-Oriented Development program.Many residents of a North Portland transitional housing complex are eviction after rental assistance funding has ended from the State of Oregon. Many people relied on emergency rental assistance, a program that ended in the summer, and the funding along with it is drying up. Several people involved with housing and homelessness told KOIN 6 they're worried about a huge increase in homelessness without that money. The 72-unit Argyle Gardens was developed by the nonprofit Transitions Project social service agency. It opened in July...
Comments / 2