Help Kick off Trimet's new FX bus service on Division Street with a free community celebration! It's Saturday from noon to 5 at three locations in Portland and Gresham. Each location features free bus rides, entertainment, food, vendors, prizes, and more. People who visit at least two of the three locations can earn prizes such as a Salt & Straw 2-for-1 ice cream certificate, a one-of-a-kind FX bus LEGO set sourced by Bricks & Minifigs Portland, or limited-edition event posters created by artist Paul Lanquist, among other giveaways. Short for Frequent Express, FX is faster than regular bus service, thanks to longer “bendy” buses, three doors for boarding, in-lane stops and dedicated lanes. FX uses signal priority technology so riders can keep moving even when traffic isn't.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO