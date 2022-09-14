High School Roundup | Perquimans volleyball sweeps Tarboro

HERTFORD — The Perquimans volleyball team swept Tarboro 25-4, 25-6, 25-5 at home in Four Rivers Conference action Tuesday.

The Lady Pirates (7-1, 4-0 FRC) were led by Victoria Williamson’s 12 kills and Eby Scaff’s 11 as Daven Brabble had 10 aces to Marleigh Cooper’s nine against Tarboro (3-5, 0-2 FRC).

Perquimans travels to Gates Thursday.

Camden def. Northeastern 25-3, 25-15, 25-9: The Lady Bruins (8-0, 4-0 Northeastern Coastal Conference) cruised to the road win over the Lady Eagles (0-5, 0-4 NCC) Tuesday.

Tessa Forehand led Camden with nine kills, while Adisyn Russell had six of the team’s 20 aces.

Northeastern travels to Manteo Thursday, while Camden goes to Hertford County.

Pungo Christian Academy def. Albemarle School 25-20, 26-24, 25-16: The Lady Colts (8-1-1, 2-1 Tarheel Independent Conference) lost their first match of the season with Pungo (13-4, 3-0 TIC) sweeping them in Belhaven Tuesday.

Albemarle School travels to Terra Ceia Christian on Thursday.

Bethel Assembly Christian def. Victory Christian 25-14, 21-25, 25-15, 25-23: The Lady Eagles (7-3, 4-1 MACAA) lost at home in four sets Tuesday in a battle for first place against Bethel (9-0, 6-0 MACAA).

Victory goes to Trinity Christian on Friday.

Currituck def. John A. Holmes 25-12, 25-18, 25-13: The Lady Knights (4-4, 2-2 NCC) won at home over the Lady Aces (5-6, 2-2 NCC) to get back to .500 on Tuesday.

Edenton hosts First Flight on Thursday, while Currituck goes to Pasquotank.

Manteo def. Pasquotank: It was a four-set loss for the Lady Panthers (0-4, 0-4 NCC) at home to Manteo (7-1, 4-0 NCC) Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Northeastern 5, Manteo 4: The Lady Eagles (3-3, 3-2 NCC) edged Manteo (2-3, 2-3 NCC) at home Tuesday.

Jessica Carter won her No. 1 singles match in a tiebreaker, while Jada Simpson and Mary Ellen Foreman won theirs for Northeastern to have the match tied 3-3 after singles.

Carter and Foreman won their doubles match 9-7 , while Simpson and Madeline Carlson won theirs 8-4 to put the Lady Eagles in the win column.

The two teams meet again in Manteo Thursday.