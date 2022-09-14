Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Penix throws 4 TDs in Huskies’ big win over Spartans
SEATTLE (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw for 397 yards and four touchdowns, and Washington emphatically stated its case as a contender in the Pac-12 with a 39-28 win over No. 11 Michigan State on Saturday night. Penix was spectacular for three quarters in a primetime national showcase that...
WNYT
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
DETROIT (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man’s 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man’s attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger. In a ruling last week, the Michigan Court of Appeals said 28-year-old Reinaldo Jamison had wanted to argue...
Comments / 0