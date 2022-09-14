Read full article on original website
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against Toledo
During Saturday’s game between No. 3 Ohio State and Toledo, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud pulled first-year running back Dallan Hayden aside in the backfield. Hayden entered the contest against the Rockets midway through the second quarter after making his college debut against Arkansas State Sept. 10. Stroud said he told Hayden “to take a deep breath with me” and shared motivation with the young Buckeye.
Football: Defense shows depth in 77-21 victory over Toledo
The Ohio State football team ran roughshod over the Toledo Rockets on Saturday night winning 77-21, putting up the second-most single-game yards in program history at 763. Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns as eight different players combined for 11 touchdowns. However, it was the...
Women's Soccer: No. 21 Buckeyes open Big Ten play at No. 4 Rutgers
As the No. 21 Buckeyes open conference play, head coach Lori Walker-Hock isn’t intimidated by Rutgers’ No. 4-ranking ahead of Sunday’s matchup. Ohio State (5-1-1) will match up with the Scarlet Knights (8-0-0) in Piscataway, New Jersey. The match begins at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on Big Ten Plus.
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State hosts two top-25 teams this weekend
The No. 23-ranked Ohio State field hockey team opens up its conference schedule at home as it looks to add to the win column against No. 3 Maryland Friday. The Buckeyes stay at Buckeye Varsity Field to take on No. 17 Wake Forest on Sunday. This weekend marks the beginning...
Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: The sky is not falling for Buckeyes offense
The year is 2005. The cinematic masterpiece “Chicken Little” was just released. Just a few minutes into the film, Chicken Little runs through the town yelling: “The sky is falling! The sky is falling!”. That bore a striking resemblance to a portion of Buckeye Nation after Ohio...
Football: Burke struggles early in 2022, can turn the tide against Toledo
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has been committed to his mantra of “riding the hot hand” on defense in the Buckeyes’ first two games. On a first-quarter drive Sept. 10, second-year cornerback Denzel Burke committed two pass interference penalties — one of which was declined as Arkansas State sophomore tight end Seydou Traore made a contested, Randy Moss-like catch over the Buckeyes’ defender for a 16-yard pickup.
Football: Smith-Njigba, Fleming ‘game-time decisions’ among 12 status report
Third-year wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming will be “game-time decisions” when No. 3 Ohio State hosts Toledo. Twelve players are listed on the Buckeyes’ status report ahead of the third game of the season. Graduate linebacker Teradja Mitchell will miss his first game of the...
Fresh beginnings and new leadership for the incoming Law and Society Scholars director
Devika Carr said her path back to Ohio State has not been easy, but it has been a dream of hers to return to work in Columbus. That dream came true. Carr, an alumna of the College of Arts and Sciences, will be replacing former Law and Society Scholars director Kevin Freeman after 16 years with the program. After graduating with a criminology and sociology degree in 2007, Carr said she is excited to return to Ohio State with the LSS.
Wexner partners up with ReelAbilities Film Festival to spotlight filmmakers with disabilities
The ReelAbilities Film Festival, started in New York in 2007 to highlight and normalize disabilities, has made its way once again to the Wexner Center for the Arts. ReelAbilities — sponsored by the Ohio Arts Council, the Greater Columbus Arts Council, the Wexner Center and a variety of other organizations and nonprofits — first displayed films by and about people with disabilities in Columbus in 2012. Films to be featured include “I Didn’t See You There,” “Any Given Day,” “Freebird” and more for their 2022-23 season, according to the festival’s website.
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bash
Nancy’s Home Cooking, a Clintonville restaurant known for its homestyle cuisine before its closure in December 2020, will make a one-day comeback at ReWash Refillery Saturday. Samantha White, owner of ReWash, said her soap refillery and sustainable market is celebrating its one-year anniversary by reviving Nancy’s for a day....
