The Best Star Wars Games Go On Sale for $10
Some of the best Star Wars games and more are currently on sale via a bundle for just $10. Star Wars is one of the cornerstones of entertainment and has managed to stretch beyond George Lucas' films. It has expanded into books, comics, television, and of course, video games. Star Wars has some of the most beloved video games out there thanks to how well they fulfill the wishes of fans, enhance that universe, and deliver satisfying gameplay experiences, even for people who don't care about the sci-fi series. With that said, given how old the IP is at this point, there are decades of games that some fans may have missed or haven't the hardware for.
Who Dies in House of the Dragon Episode 5?
The first four episodes of HBO's House of the Dragon have been nothing short of eventful, but things are only going to get more intense as the show's first season continues. There's a major time jump coming very soon, which will see Alicent and Rhaenyra become adults, and the realm eventually descend into war. As that period of turmoil gets closer and closer, it's easy to wonder when some of the major characters on the show will begin to fall.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
New Red Dead Redemption Remaster "Leak" Gets Quickly Debunked
A new rumor associated with a remaster of Rockstar Games' Red Dead Redemption has been quickly shot down. As of this morning, a substantial leak associated with the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series began circling on the internet. In the wake of this leak, it was briefly thought that a new look at a remastered version of Red Dead Redemption also happened to have come about from this same breach. As we've now learned, though, this isn't the case after all.
Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test Announced
In addition to revealing that several classic fighters like Ken and Blanka would be returning for Street Fighter 6 among other announcements, developer Capcom has revealed that there will be a Street Fighter 6 Closed Beta Test for the highly anticipated fighting video game held in early October. There are a few caveats, however, for anyone interested in checking it out next month.
Studio Trigger Refused to Revise a Specific Piece of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
Studio Trigger is responsible for some of the best anime series in the business, and right now, the company is pushing boundaries with its new project. Last week, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners made its debut at last, and fans are flocking to the show. Both fans and critics are obsessed with Studio Trigger's take on the Cyberpunk 2077 IP. And in a recent interview, fans learned the anime's execs refused to revise one piece of the anime.
Pop Team Epic Season 2 Releases New Trailer
Pop Team Epic is currently working on its return for Season 2 as part of the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series is hyping what is coming for each of the voice actors involved with an appropriately strange new trailer! The anime taking on Bkub Okawa's original gag series had been one of the more unique anime productions in recent memory as it was not only stacked with a ton of its own jokes, but the production itself took all of this to the next level by offering multiple versions of the same story beats and animations that hit in different ways.
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
Ghost Rider Fans Are Freaking Out Over New Robbie Reyes Marvel Legends Figure
After nearly a decade of waiting, the Marvel Legends team at Hasbro is finally releasing a Robbie Reyes Ghost Rider action figure—one that happens to be one of the line's most elaborate pieces yet. Friday, Hasbro workers unveiled a Ghost Rider and Hell Charger collectible as the next addition to the company's HasLab crowdfunding efforts. Costing a whopping $349.99, the package comes with the typical 6-inch Robbie Reyes figure with interchangeable heads. Furthermore, his iconic Charger has all sorts of extra goodies, including LED lights that light up the interior and wheels as if they're on fire.
Genshin Impact Anime Announced
It's official! After years of pleading, the team behind Genshin Impact has heard us at last. Earlier today, Hoyoverse announced it was developing an anime for Genshin Impact, and it will oversee the project with the studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The announcement went live during Genshin Impact's...
One Piece Shocks Fans with Some of Wano's Most Impressive Animation Yet
One Piece is doing big things with the manga, and of course, the anime has its own burden to bear these days. While Eiichiro Oda handles the manga's final act at long last, Toei Animation is keeping a tight hold on the Wano Country saga. After all, the storyline is one of the most intense to date, and it seems fans are in disbelief over episode 1033 right now.
2 Cult-Classic PS1 RPGs Are Getting Remastered
Konami is reinvigorating another of its classic franchises with remasters of both Suikoden I and Suikoden II planned for next year, the company announced this week. The Tokyo Game Show announcement included a trailer showing off both of these to-be-remastered games alongside the expected rundown of what enhancements players can expect when returning to these cult hits from the PlayStation 1 era. The games don't have specific release dates, but they'll be out at some point in 2023.
Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Title
Nintendo provided some clarification about the title to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise were confused whether "Tears" referred to crying or whether it referred to something being ripped apart. After all, both could fit in the context of the game. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
Street Fighter 6: Full Launch Roster Revealed
In a somewhat unusual turn of events, Street Fighter 6 developer Capcom has gone ahead and completely revealed the launch roster for the upcoming fighter. Given that confirmed fighters had been slowly revealed in bits and pieces up to this point, it's a bit odd to see all of them confirmed at once. For example, Capcom only just yesterday revealed that Ken, Blanka, E. Honda, and Dhalsim would be part of the launch roster.
GTA 6 Release Date Could Be Impacted by Massive Leak
It seems likely that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be impacted by the massive leak associated with the highly-anticipated open-world sandbox game. If you somehow didn't already hear, a substantial leak tied to GTA 6 began circling on the internet earlier today in the form of roughly 90 videos that showed off gameplay clips from an early version of the project. And while Rockstar itself hasn't commented publicly on this situation just yet, the leak coming about in the first place likely isn't a good thing for those hoping to play GTA 6 sooner rather than later.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With 3 Free Sega Genesis Games
Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have today found themselves surprised with the addition of three new titles from the Sega Genesis. When Nintendo started its new Expansion Pack tier of Switch Online, it began slowly adding new games from both the Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis to the expansive catalog of retro titles that are available to play. Now, that Genesis offering has been beefed up just a bit more, with one classic game from the console now being accessible.
Pokemon Fans are Loving Ash's Huge New Win
Ash Ketchum has come a long way since he first decided to make Pikachu the first Pokemon in his roster as he set out on his journey to becoming a great trainer. Having won the Alola Region tournament during Pokemon Sun And Moon, Pokemon Journeys has taken Ketchum to the top by having the young trainer participate in the Masters 8 Tournament. With his latest battle seeing the protagonist take on Cynthia, fans are celebrating Ketchum's latest victory and what it means for the anime adaptation's future.
Xbox Boss Responds to PlayStation's Call of Duty Exclusivity Concerns
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has responded to PlayStation's extremely vocal concerns about what could happen if Call of Duty became exclusive to the Microsoft-owned platform. In case you have somehow missed it, Microsoft announced it will be acquiring Activision for nearly $70 billion, meaning it would take on franchises like Call of Duty as first-party titles. It's the biggest deal in the history of gaming, which has resulted in tons of scrutiny from other platform holders, players, and regulators. As the deal makes its way through the regulators, a number of concerns have been raised, namely surrounding the future of Call of Duty.
Fortnite Season 4: Paradise Launches With New Battle Pass
Epic Games has today officially launched the latest Season of Fortnite which is entitled Paradise. As expected with this seasonal shift, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 brings a new battle pass to the battle royale shooter to go along with a number of new unlockable skins. And as for Season 4's theme, it happens to center around a substance called Chrome which is slowly engulfing the island.
