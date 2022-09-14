ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

Route 440 in Jersey City open in both directions, all lanes to reopen tomorrow morning

Route 440 in Jersey City is open in both directions, with one southbound lane to remain closed for the rest of the day and all lanes scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning. One southbound lane will be closed in the area of Kellogg Street to facilitate a main tie in and the roadway will fully open up just past Society Hill, explained city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hoboken Planning Board approves Blue Violets Dispensary despite vocal opposition

The Hoboken Planning Board approved the adult-use cannabis dispensary Blue Violets after four hours of testimony that included vocal opposition. They were previously both approved by the Hoboken Cannabis Review Board (CRB). Blue Violets is owned by Lauren and Max Thompson and seeks to open its doors at 628 Washington...
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

West New York police investigating stabbing incident in broad daylight at Papusa Festival

The West New York Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in broad daylight at the Papusa Festival earlier this month. On September 4th, the West New York PD received a call about a stabbing near the intersection of 59th and Madison Streets around 2:20 p.m., according to Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) reports obtained through an Open Public Records Act request.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
PIX11

Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
YORKTOWN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said

A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

