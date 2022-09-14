Read full article on original website
Related
hudsoncountyview.com
Route 440 in Jersey City open in both directions, all lanes to reopen tomorrow morning
Route 440 in Jersey City is open in both directions, with one southbound lane to remain closed for the rest of the day and all lanes scheduled to reopen tomorrow morning. One southbound lane will be closed in the area of Kellogg Street to facilitate a main tie in and the roadway will fully open up just past Society Hill, explained city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hoboken Planning Board approves Blue Violets Dispensary despite vocal opposition
The Hoboken Planning Board approved the adult-use cannabis dispensary Blue Violets after four hours of testimony that included vocal opposition. They were previously both approved by the Hoboken Cannabis Review Board (CRB). Blue Violets is owned by Lauren and Max Thompson and seeks to open its doors at 628 Washington...
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
hudsoncountyview.com
City of Hoboken launching Zero Waste initiative as part of Climate Action Plan
The City of Hoboken is launching a Zero Waste initiative as part of their Climate Action Plan to be carbon neutral by 2050 and net-zero energy by 2030. The city will begin collecting data to inform the creation of a Zero Waste Plan that will outline the steps to achieve this goal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
Ocean County Woman Hit By Car In Critical Condition
TOMS RIVER – A woman remains in critical condition after being struck by a car on Hooper Avenue, police said. Around 2:20 p.m., on September 12, officers were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, after receiving a report about a pedestrian struck by a car. According...
CRUMBY RIDE: Route 287 Traffic Sandwiched In Bread Truck, DOT Collision
A tractor-trailer and New Jersey Department of Transportation truck collided just as the work-week rush was beginning on Route 287, spilling dozens and dozens of boxes of bread. No injuries were reported in the crash when one of the drivers tried to change lanes on the southbound highway at mile...
hudsoncountyview.com
West New York police investigating stabbing incident in broad daylight at Papusa Festival
The West New York Police Department is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in broad daylight at the Papusa Festival earlier this month. On September 4th, the West New York PD received a call about a stabbing near the intersection of 59th and Madison Streets around 2:20 p.m., according to Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) reports obtained through an Open Public Records Act request.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman, 74, thrown to ground, robbed while waiting at Queens MTA bus stop
The NYPD on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the man they say forced a 74-year-old woman to the ground and robbed her as she waited at an MTA bus stop in Queens.
Body of NYPD cop recovered after jumping off Throgs Neck Bridge in apparent suicide, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The body of an NYPD cop who leapt off the Throgs Neck Bridge was recovered Thursday, according to a report. Police sources identified the individual as Officer Scott Cohn, who worked at the 90th Precinct in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reported. Cohn...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Mayor Fulop raises about $60k for Dem Pennsylvania gov nominee Schapiro
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop raised about $60,000 for Democratic Pennsylvania gubernatorial nominee Josh Schapiro at a fundraiser this afternoon. The $5,000 ticket Liberty House event was scheduled to coincide with Schapiro’s appearance at the Democratic Governors Association fall policy conference, which was hosted by Gov. Phil Murphy (D).
Man fatally shot on Brooklyn street, police say
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man died after he was shot four times on Brooklyn street Wednesday, police said. The victim was struck in the chest and knees near 765 Stanley Ave. in East New York at around noon, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The suspect […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
yonkerstimes.com
Why Did a Harrison Cop, Making $242k and Caught for Stealing a $535 Light, Retire?
On August 5, Harrison Police officer Sokol Biberaj stole a Velux deck-mounted laminated skylight worth from a loading dock in Greenburgh. Biberaj, was later caught on video driving off with the light, valued at $550, and was arrested by Greenburgh police on August 19 and charged with Petty Larceny, a misdemeanor.
Woman wanted for slashing 30-year-old tourist in the face at Manhattan subway station
A 30-year-old woman was slashed in the face by another woman while walking the steps of a Manhattan subway station, authorities said.
Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say
A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Motorcyclist died after colliding with car that pulled onto road, police said
A motorcyclist died late last month after colliding with a vehicle that pulled into his path on Route 530 in Berkeley Township, police said. Daniel Wisnewski died at the scene of the Aug. 30 crash after several attempts to revive him with CPR by police officers, Berkeley EMS and paramedics from the Robert Wood Johnson health system, Berkeley Township police said.
Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
Hudson Valley Policeman of 9 Years Arrested, Charged With Stalking
A Hudson Valley police officer is on the other end of the law after being arrested on Monday. New York State Police say that they have arrested a police officer from the Hudson Valley for criminal stalking. According to a press release from state police, the arrest was made after a "series of incidents" that were reported to law enforcement.
Comments / 0