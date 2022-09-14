Who Should Win Season 17 of ‘America’s Got Talent’? Vote!

Season 17 of America’s Got Talent has reached its conclusion, and it all comes down to just eleven acts. With the season finale set for Wednesday (Sept. 14), Billboard wants to know who you’re rooting for to come out on top of the competition!

The final round of performances on Tuesday night (Sept. 13) was filled with magic, dance, jokes and music, with Krissy Sellars kicking off the proceedings with a pole dancing routine that had judge Simon Cowell declaring her among “the best of the best.”

As far as magic acts go, French magician Nicolas Ribs, deep fake duo Metaphysic and Yu Hojin all put forth their very best tricks, while ventriloquist Celia Muñoz staged a fake seance to commune with the spirit of the world’s greatest opera singer, and proved her wildcard entry into the finale after being eliminated wasn’t a mistake.

When it comes to singers, Chapel Hart channeled the patriotic with their original song “American Pride,” which Cowell connected to the twenty-first anniversary of 9/11 just days before. Later, teenager Sara James offered her take on Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and country singer Drake Milligan eventually closed out the show with his audition song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” before hinting that he’ll be releasing new music later in the week.

So who do you want to win the latest season of America’s Got Talent ? Are you hoping Mayyas will pull through with their hypnotic dance routines? Are you rooting for saxophonist Avery Dixon? Vote in Billboard ‘s poll below!