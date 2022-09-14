ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Petition filed in Wake County court to remove Sheriff Baker from office

By Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zwbww_0hvL5EbM00

A group of Wake County residents wants Sheriff Gerald Baker out before December, when he is already scheduled to leave office after losing his bid for re-election.

A petition filed Monday in Wake County Superior Court accuses Baker of corruption and unethical conduct and seeks a court hearing to have him removed.

The complaint, obtained by The News & Observer, follows public controversy over the sheriff’s actions after the death of Deputy Ned Byrd , a K-9 officer who was shot and killed while on duty in August.

But Wednesday afternoon, Baker responded with a motion to dismiss the petition in court. His lawyers say the petition from six Wake County residents does not have legitimate legal basis, calling it “a media stunt to manufacture a campaign agenda against the current incumbent.”

Moreover, the motion call’s the filing fraudulent and an an “abuse of process.” Lawyers for Baker argue that the petition did not receive prior approval from the Wake County district attorney or county attorney to be filed, which is required by North Carolina law in order to proceed in court.

District Attorney Lorrin Freeman signed an affidavit Wednesday, released by the Sheriff’s Office, stating that she did not approve the petition.

The petition was prepared and filed by Jeffrey Dobson, who is a Raleigh attorney and Freeman’s Republican opponent in the November election.

Baker, who was elected in 2018, lost a July Democratic primary runoff for re-election.

Over six pages, the petitioners cite Baker’s alleged retaliatory transfers of several K-9 officers, which were widely seen as demotions, according to WRAL, which reported the petition first. The petition also lists accusations related to firings, promotions, demotions and inactions.

A North Carolina statute allows a judge to remove a sheriff or police officer from office if at least five voters petition for a hearing to determine if the accused is guilty of the following actions, according to NC General Statute 128-1 :

▪ Willful misconduct or maladministration in office

▪ Corruption

▪ Extortion

▪ Conviction of a felony

▪ Intoxication, or upon conviction of being intoxicated

The petition states Baker has been sued 16 times since becoming sheriff, including by current and former Sheriff’s Office employees .

This includes two lawsuits filed in 2020 and 2022 by Wake County inmates who allege mistreatment in jail.

The petitioners

“Our goal is ultimately to let the justice system and the appropriate processes in place take hold and let it run its course as it’s supposed to,” said Russell Copersito, 38, one of the petitioners and a former Raleigh police officer.

Copersito told The N&O he retired in 2017 from being a police officer for medical reasons and grew dissatisfied with Baker as sheriff based on conversations with people in Raleigh law enforcement.

“I don’t know Baker personally; I’m not out to get anybody,” he said. “It’s just that hearing what’s been done and reading what’s been said doesn’t sit well with me, and. as an outside observer, something needs to be done.”

In addition to Copersito and his wife, Jennifer, the petition was signed by Jason Vasilko, Theresa Watkins Wainwright, Therese Potter and Brandi Swope.

On a memorial page online for Byrd, Swope described herself in a comment as a spouse of an officer in the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the Apex Police Department.

Vasilko, whose did not return an email and phone call to his business, lists himself on LinkedIn as a former Wake deputy.

Debate over investigation

Dobson told The N&O in an interview Wednesday that he believes that the Sheriff “can and already has done substantial damage in that office” that he believes he will continue to so in his remaining months.

The course of action taken by Dobson is one he said he has never seen used in the county before. He said he learned of the relevant statute when he handled a pair of lawsuits against Baker in 2020 over his restrictions on pistol purchase permits in Wake County.

Copersito said Freeman told him and others it was not worth her office’s time to investigate Baker for alleged misconduct upon their request because of his pending departure.

“While I understand that there are those within the department that are hurting and who believe a new administration needs to be put in place in short order, I do not believe my getting involved in a removal proceeding against Sheriff Baker is in the best interest of justice at this time,” Freeman said in a Sept. 6 email to Copersito, which was obtained by The N&O. “The electorate has heard the concerns of those within the agency and has ensured that a new administration will be forthcoming.”

In response, Copersito was unsatisfied and said he sought out Dobson because he was running against Freeman and could figure out a legal recourse to bring action against Baker.

“It doesn’t matter if he’s 80 or 90 days away from (leaving office) or not. If he did wrong, he did wrong,” said Copersito. “As a Wake County voter, we have that ability to call it into action.

In another email to Copersito, Freeman said that she had not received any information that would justify Baker’s removal and said the case was “legally unsustainable.”

But Dobson believes that the District Attorney is refusing to cooperate with them despite being presented evidence that supports the petition’s case.

In an interview Wednesday, before Baker filed his dismissal, Dobson argued for the legitimacy of the petition and believed that it had proper legal standing, based on his understanding of the state laws.

“(Freeman) basically claimed it didn’t have merit,” Dobson said.

Wake Sheriff’s controversial actions

Byrd’s family members have accused Baker of retaliation after he reassigned three officers who worked with Byrd. One has since been tasked to work as a detention officer at the county jail, which the family believes Baker did to retaliate against him for allegedly excluding Baker’s involvement in Byrd’s funeral.

“[P]ersonnel moves within the Wake County Sheriff’s Office have taken place and result from the needs of this office in serving this county,” Baker said previously in a statement. “Additionally, reassignments are a necessary part of organizational and career development, and, broadens the experiences of deputies as they advance in their law enforcement careers.”

Comments / 25

Andy
3d ago

It’s a waste of time & energy. Mr. Baker will be out of office after the November elections and the new sheriff is sworn in.

Reply
4
On Point !!!
4d ago

Racist people making racial moves over a dead and probably another racist deputy cop like most, probably somewhere he shouldn't have been harassing somebody of another race and color. So he probably got himself killed and murdered in all possibilities probabilities. But whatever the reason or cause of his death my feelings are i could careless about him and his death like i feel about the passing of racist Queen II, all her family dead or living or racist person past, present and those to come. My feelings are racist cops and people past and present are killing and murdering too, some just on racial hate, so what's the big deal deal when they lose one, two or some. My feelings have always been, racist people don't care about killing and murdering other races so the hell with their race, who have always been so protected, perioddddd. 🤔

Reply(19)
7
Related
chapelboro.com

1 Year After Arrest in Hedgepeth Murder Case, What Do We Know?

On September 16, 2021, the Chapel Hill Police Department called a press conference to make a bombshell announcement in the ongoing Faith Hedgepeth murder case: a suspect had been identified and arrested. The case had long gone without any public updates and the news one year ago clearly marked a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
WITN

Woman takes Alford plea for 2004 Nash County killing

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WRAL) - A Nash County woman charged in connection to the 2004 death of Deborah Deans took a plea deal in court. WRAL reports that Kimberly Hancock took an Alford plea to aiding and abetting voluntary manslaughter and concealment of death. Hancock was originally charged with first-degree murder when Deans’ remains were found in 2019.
NASH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Politics Courts#Politics Local#Politics State#K 9#The Sheriff S Office#Republican#Democratic
cbs17

Police collect 340 firearms in Fayetteville gun buyback event

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday. In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun. The Fayetteville event collected...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to more than five years in prison, supervised release and ordered to pay restitution for bank fraud conspiracy

A Raleigh man was sentenced on September 6, 2022 to 63 months in prison, five years of supervised release and ordered to pay criminal restitution to State Employees’ Credit Union for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Carl Edwin Parker Jr. pleaded guilty to the charge on October 20, 2021.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cbs17

Are you a veteran? Watch out for this scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A law that allows military veterans and their families who were exposed to toxins to sue the government under certain conditions is now being used by scammers. It’s called the PACT ACT scam. Scammers are great opportunists, seizing on hot topics and devising ways...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Man shot at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say there is a criminal investigation at an apartment complex in south Durham. Saturday morning around 2 a.m., police were seen at Triangle Place Apartments on the 2800 block of Bainbridge Drive. That’s in south Durham off of Cornwallis Road. Durham police...
DURHAM, NC
publicradioeast.org

Two new ENC manufacturing sites touted by governor's office

Two new manufacturing sites in ENC were touted this week by the office of Governor Roy Cooper. SunTree Snack Foods says it will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, investing just over 10 million dollars to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. The new facility in Wayne...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
12K+
Followers
505
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy