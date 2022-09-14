ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Four arrested after search warrant at Huntington home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were arrested on various charges Friday morning after a search warrant at a home in Huntington, police said. William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers, residents of a home in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Police: Man charged after breaking into school property, attempting to start dumpster fire

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Thursday after Milton police said he attempted to set a dumpster on fire near an elementary school, prompting a temporary lockdown. Thaddeus Reams, 35, of Milton is accused of breaking into the school’s press box at its football field, taking a microphone and attempting to set a dumpster on fire at the field, according to the Milton Police Department.
MILTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man sentenced to up to 380 years after convicted of raping child in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was sentenced to up to 380 years in prison Friday for raping and sexually abusing a child over the course of several years. Brian Barnes, 38, was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, during a trial in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit in July. He was indicted on 13 counts in September 2020.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Mothman Festival returns to Point Pleasant after 2-year absence due to pandemic

PT. PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant is back. Even though the event officially starts this weekend, Mothman enthusiasts have already made their way to mason county. In fact, thousands from all over the country and even the world are expected to crowd into Downtown Point Pleasant for the two-day festival.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
wchstv.com

Traveling WV: Appalachian Heritage Woodshop

CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jerill Vance, of Cabell County, got his first woodworking job in 1968 at the age of 14. Working with wood and its relationship to his Appalachian heritage has never left him. “Woodworking is a passion I have,” Vance said as he took a rare break...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...W A S H in Charleston Town Cneter

CHARLESTON, WV – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Bowling Green tops Marshall in overtime 34-31

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald found Ta'ron Keith from 2 yards out in overtime to lift Bowling Green to a 34-31 win over Marshall on Saturday. The Thundering Herd came into the game looking to build momentum after shocking Notre Dame, 26-21, to break into the Top 25 for the first time in two seasons.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wchstv.com

Marshall offensive line coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Marshall football coach has left the program less than a week after the Thundering Herd’s historic win over Notre Dame. Offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigned from his position due to personal reasons, head coach Charles Huff announced in a brief statement Friday.
HUNTINGTON, WV

