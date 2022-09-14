Read full article on original website
Woman arrested in connection with West Side murder; suspected shooter still at large
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on Charleston's West Side that happened last week. Cortni Ann Stovall, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Norman Sweeney, 49, who was killed Sept. 9 in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Man hospitalized following Lincoln County shooting incident
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Alum Creek area of Lincoln County Saturday morning. According to Lincoln County emergency service director Allen Holder, the incident occurred at a home on Toms Fork Road around 10:20 a.m. State Police say a 27-year-old man was shot once with a .22 caliber long gun.
Police: Four arrested after search warrant at Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four people were arrested on various charges Friday morning after a search warrant at a home in Huntington, police said. William Brian Glasgow and Angela Gail Myers, residents of a home in the 100 block of North Walnut Street, were charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug house purposes, according to a news release from the Huntington Police Department.
Case of man accused in fatal shooting of woman in Charleston headed to grand jury
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The case of a man accused of shooting and killing a woman in Kanawha City is headed to a Kanawha County grand jury after a magistrate found probable cause. Magistrate Tony Lopez found probable cause Thursday in the case of Vestal Harper, 76, who is...
Police: Man charged after breaking into school property, attempting to start dumpster fire
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was charged Thursday after Milton police said he attempted to set a dumpster on fire near an elementary school, prompting a temporary lockdown. Thaddeus Reams, 35, of Milton is accused of breaking into the school’s press box at its football field, taking a microphone and attempting to set a dumpster on fire at the field, according to the Milton Police Department.
Man sentenced to up to 380 years after convicted of raping child in Kanawha County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was sentenced to up to 380 years in prison Friday for raping and sexually abusing a child over the course of several years. Brian Barnes, 38, was found guilty of 11 charges, including first-degree sexual assault, sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust, during a trial in front of Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit in July. He was indicted on 13 counts in September 2020.
With W.Va. animal shelters at critical capacity, local businesses step in to help
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of pets adopted skyrocketed during the pandemic but now animal shelters are beginning to get overcrowded. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. Ashley Casto is the...
Mothman Festival returns to Point Pleasant after 2-year absence due to pandemic
PT. PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — After a two-year absence due to the pandemic, the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant is back. Even though the event officially starts this weekend, Mothman enthusiasts have already made their way to mason county. In fact, thousands from all over the country and even the world are expected to crowd into Downtown Point Pleasant for the two-day festival.
Traveling WV: Appalachian Heritage Woodshop
CULLODEN, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jerill Vance, of Cabell County, got his first woodworking job in 1968 at the age of 14. Working with wood and its relationship to his Appalachian heritage has never left him. “Woodworking is a passion I have,” Vance said as he took a rare break...
Three schools in West Virginia designated as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three West Virginia schools, including two locally, were recognized Friday as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. Culloden Elementary in Cabell County, Evans Elementary in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County were honored with the designation by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the agency.
Road Trippin'...W A S H in Charleston Town Cneter
CHARLESTON, WV – A new local business is coming to the Charleston Town Center Mall. It will be the first new store to open in the mall since Hull Property Group took over the ownership almost 15 months ago. The new store, WASH, has announced it is located near...
Cabell Midland Marching Knights top competition with strong chemistry and work ethic
ONA, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell Midland High School is one of the largest schools in West Virginia and it just might be the loudest. An important part of preparation for game day starts with the Marching Knights, a band with a strong reputation. Marcus Blanks is a sophomore saxophonist...
Wayne County Commission aims to revamp Heartland Intermodal Gateway
PRICHARD, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Heartland Intermodal Gateway in Wayne County has new ownership and a new lease on life. Last month Gov. Jim Justice gave the property to the Wayne County Commission, a group that aims to get the facility back to its original purpose. "It was never...
Opening day for Mingo County motorsports facility announced for fall 2022
After years of delay, a motorsports facility in Mingo County is set to open this fall. A project nearly a decade in the making, the first race at the Twin Branch Motorsports Complex in Delbarton, West Virginia has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The mountaintop drag strip is set to...
Bowling Green tops Marshall in overtime 34-31
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Matt McDonald found Ta'ron Keith from 2 yards out in overtime to lift Bowling Green to a 34-31 win over Marshall on Saturday. The Thundering Herd came into the game looking to build momentum after shocking Notre Dame, 26-21, to break into the Top 25 for the first time in two seasons.
Marshall offensive line coach resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Marshall football coach has left the program less than a week after the Thundering Herd’s historic win over Notre Dame. Offensive line coach Eddy Morrissey resigned from his position due to personal reasons, head coach Charles Huff announced in a brief statement Friday.
