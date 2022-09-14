British Consul General to New York discusses Queen Elizabeth II's "remarkable dignity, diplomacy" & King Charles III's reign

Read full article on original website
Karine Jean-Pierre discovers Queen Elizabeth II has died while answering Fox News question
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch’s passing.“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Queen Elizabeth II news – live: Latest updatesThe Queen has died aged 96 after historic 70-year reign
Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death
Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The Queen’s health had been in decline for some time, forcing her to cancel her attendence at several royal events including the state opening of Parliament and the several Jubilee celebration events.The above picture is the last known image of The Queen, taken two days before her death as she greeted the fifteenth prime minster of her reign at her Scottish holiday home on 6 September 2022.Her Majesty appointed Liz Truss prime minister at Balmoral, the first time she had done so away from Windsor Castle or...
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
How Queen Elizabeth Became the Ultimate Champion of British Luxury Brands
The late Queen Elizabeth II could accurately be described as a conspicuous consumer of British luxury. Not that she did anything as vulgar as flaunting her wealth and status—far from it. More that she was acutely and professionally aware of how she looked, famously choosing to wear bright colors, for example, so as to be easy to spot in a crowd. She was always aware, also, that her choices would be noticed—and that by wearing clothes by homegrown brands, she was championing British luxury as surely as she would later do when she joined Anna Wintour on the front row...
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there's one thing the royal family loves, it's dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III's dogs are more of a mystery. The queen's beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
Queen Elizabeth II Dies and Multiple Rainbows Immediately Appear in Britain
There is sadness in the air but magic in the skies. On September 9, after Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II had died at age 96 at her Balmoral home in Scotland, multiple rainbows seemed to spontaneously appear in the skies over the United Kingdom. The U.K. is known...
King Charles III Inherits $500M and Two Castles From Queen Elizabeth
The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is saddening indeed, but also a reminder of the circle of life. While much of the U.K. will need time to mourn the death of their queen who reigned for more than 70 years (1952–2022), they must also ready themselves as their new leader, King Charles III, who previously held the title Prince of Wales, assumes his role. Will his net worth get a boost?
Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
King Charles III: Another plan is taking place alongside London Bridge, here's what we know
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle during her annual summer break. The monarch’s death plans – Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn – are being followed. However, another operation that is running alongside these two is Operation Spring Tide – the code name for King Charles’ accession.
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: A Guide to Every Event
Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II continued into the weekend on Friday, with the BBC reporting a line up to 14 hours long for the public to pay their respects ahead of Monday's funeral. The doors of Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state, will remain open 23 hours a day until 6:30 a.m. local time on Monday, when funeral proceedings will begin.
Pomp, circumstance and lots of gold braiding: Charles proclaimed Britain’s new monarch
LONDON — King Charles III’s already undisputed claim to the British throne got the royal rubber stamp Saturday when what’s known as the Accession Council formally proclaimed the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II the new monarch. There was pomp and pageantry and tradition — and zero...
Royal Palace Announces Funeral Plans for Queen Elizabeth II
Official plans have been announced for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. The monarch died on Thursday at the age of 96. In an official statement from the royal family, it was announced that the funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET. According to the palace,...
Trump says Queen Elizabeth II 'will be very proud of King Charles III'
Former President Donald Trump said that King Charles III will be a "Great and Wonderful King" after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. Charles, 73, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and immediately ascended to the kingship after her death, though his coronation might not take place for months.
Operation London Bridge: Charles II may have been king before the Queen passed away
Buckingham PalaceThe Royal Family Channel screenshot. It is assumed that "Prince Charles" became the ruling monarch in England immediately upon the death of the Queen. There is a possibility, however, that he was already King Charles III before his mother drew her last breath because of Operation London Bridge. Politico leaked the details last fall of how this would play out if there were no changes to the plan and NPR Radio recently detailed how “Operation London Bridge” was supposed to unfold.
China banned from viewing Queen Elizabeth lying-in-state - BBC
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Chinese delegation visiting London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral on Monday will not be allowed to view her coffin at the lying-in-state vigil inside parliament, the BBC reported on Friday.
Countries Call for Return of Stolen Jewels Following Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
There were a lot of mixed reactions to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. While many mourned the late monarch, others are demanding that the British government return several crown jewels to their home countries, according to NBC News. One of the jewels believed to be featured in the Queen’s...
Britain mounts its largest-ever security operation for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral presents authorities with a huge security challenge, with millions of people and many dignitaries expected to turn out.
Here's how to watch King Charles III as he addresses his nation after the queen's death
Following Queen Elizabeth II's death on Thursday, her son, the newly named King Charles III, will address the nation for the first time in his new role.
Some call for Britain to return the Kohinoor diamond after the queen's death
Following last week's death of the longest reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, many have started calling for the British government to surrender artifacts that the British Empire obtained. One item that many are calling to be surrendered is the Kohinoor diamond, one of the most well-known diamonds in the...
