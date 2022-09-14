Read full article on original website
Related
1470 WMBD
State encouraged by those willing to get bivalent COVID booster vaccine
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Public Healh says the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state is continuing to go down, and the number of people looking to get the latest COVID-19 booster is going up. State officials say 17,584 new cases were added in...
1470 WMBD
New lawsuit filed by Democrat to stop SAFE-T Act
JOLIET, Ill. – There’s now a second State’s Attorney in Illinois who is filling lawsuit against the State of Illinois over the “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T Act.”. Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow filed suit on Friday — joining his counterpart in...
1470 WMBD
Kankakee County S.A. files lawsuit regarding ‘SAFE-T Act’
KANKAKEE, Ill. – The first lawsuit is being filed to try and get the so-called “cashless bail” provision of the “SAFE-T” Act thrown out. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe is filing suit in that county’s court against Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
Comments / 0