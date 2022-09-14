Read full article on original website
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 17th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Luis LeFevers, 32 on a Grundy County warrant. He...
Sheriff’s Office: Gilman fugitive arrested
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office announced late Thursday evening that the search for a fugitive in Gilman is over. Sergeant Eric Starkey said Joel Smith was arrested just after 11 p.m. on Thursday, ending a search that lasted 36 hours and involved over 75 members of law enforcement. The search started […]
Student arrested for stealing 23 exit signs
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A University of Illinois student was arrested for stealing exit signs and fire extinguishers from a dorm. Police say, William T. Turk, 18, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Thursday at his residence at Scott Hall, Champaign, for criminal damage to state-supported property. University housing staff...
Teen shot walking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teen was shot Friday evening walking near West Springfield Avenue and Kenwood Road, said officials. Champaign Police arrived and found a 16-year-old with several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his legs. The teen was walking near Springfield Avenue when another male started following him, officials said. The shooter shot the teen […]
Gilman manhunt ends; how and where he was captured
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many stepped up when a sexual assault suspect was on the run. Now, he’s in custody. Iroquois County Sheriff Clint Perzee said an Illinois State Trooper found Joel Smith around 11 p.m. on Thursday night. He said Smith was walking near the Route 24 and 45 intersection. It’s not far from […]
Two Individuals Accused of Stealing Several Vehicles & Possessing Firearms
Two individuals were recently apprehended after a multi-county investigation. Davonnte Marshall, 28, of Homewood was charged in Will County with Aggravated Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a class one felony; Possession of a stolen vehicle and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, all class two felonies and the Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, a class three felony.
Two arrested in Gibson City drug raid
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday in a joint raid by the Gibson City and Paxton Police Departments. Officers obtained a search warrant for a home in Gibson City and found inside the home 36 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a scale and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Two people inside […]
Urbana Police investigating after home hit by shots
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police are investigating a shots-fired incident that resulted in a house being hit by gunfire. Officers said they responded to the area of Main Street and Smith Road late Tuesday night for a report of shots being fired. They found no one hurt, but did find three shell casings in […]
U of I dorm hall vandalized, student arrested
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is facing a charge of criminal damage to state property after a residence hall on campus was vandalized on Wednesday. Officers said they arrested William Turk, 18, on Thursday in connection to the vandalism. A University Housing employee reported to police that 23 ceiling-mounted exit signs […]
Man Accused of Strangling Household Family Member
A 32-year-old Diamond man is facing a felony charge in Grundy County. Dustin Lynch was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery/Strangle, a class two felony. Lynch was arrested for Aggravated Domestic Battery following an incident at a residence in the 30 block of Arlington Drive in Diamond. Lynch is accused of...
ISP needs help locating man
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
Man shot after an argument
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men got into an argument, ending with one shot. Thursday, around 8:20 p.m., Champaign Police went to the intersection of Elm and West Washington Street following reports of a shooting. Officials report they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his hand. Law enforcement officials said 35-year-old David […]
Shed recovered; returned to Mendota
MENDOTA – The shed that was removed from a residence in Mendota has been returned after an investigation by the Mendota Police Department. Authorities in Livingston County executed a search warrant in cooperation with the LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Mendota Police Department at an address in rural Ancona. The shed that was allegedly taken by a truck and trailer on August 30th from the 1000 block of 6th Avenue in Mendota. The shed was transported back to Mendota on Wednesday. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
Man on the run from police
GILMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities said a man is on the run after an incident at the Gilman train station. Authorities said they are searching for Joel T. Smith as a person of interest. Smith was last seen running on foot northeast towards Route 24 from the train station. Smith was wearing a black button-up […]
Police looking for teens believed to have stolen 10 puppies from Hammond pet store
HAMMOND, Ind. - Police are hoping to locate two teenagers believed to have stolen 10 puppies from a pet store late Sunday night in Hammond, Indiana. Officers were called to the Hug-A-Pup pet store, located at 6921 Calumet Ave., for a report of 10 stolen puppies, Hammond police said. Surveillance...
Joliet Man Arrested For His Third DUI Offense
The Morris Police Department arrested a man for his third DUI offense. Timothy Theobald, 48, of Joliet was charged Aggravated DUI, a class two felony. Theobald was arrested for DUI, Speeding and Operating a vehicle without insurance after a traffic stop in the 100 block of Green Acres Drive around 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13th.
10 puppies stolen in burglary at Hug-a-Pup pet store in Hammond, Indiana
HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) -- Police in Hammond, Indiana are searching for two teens wearing ski masks who broke into a pet store and stole puppies.The burglary happened at Hug-a-Pup at 169th Street and Calumet Avenue in Hammond on Sunday night.The thieves stole Pomeranians, poodles, German shepherds, and mixed breeds called teddy bears. Some of the dogs that were stolen are pictured below.The teens smashed a window in the business and grabbed 10 puppies from their cages.The teens stuffed the dogs into a large duffel bag, and drove off in a van.The owner of the pet store told us she was going to sell the 8-week-old dogs for up to $1,800 each.
Police: Burglar caught red-handed
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home. Officers responded to the area of Tanner and Yates Streets at 11:30 p.m. for a report of a residential burglary. They arrived to find Kerion Overstreet, 23, inside a home. Officers […]
Man accused of killing daughter in domestic dispute
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is charged with murder in relation to the death of his own daughter. 69-year-old Raymond Gwin was arrested by Champaign Police on Monday and charged with four counts of murder by Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz. The arrest comes after police uncovered new evidence in a July […]
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
