Trumbull County, OH

Police: Man jumps in river during police chase

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man running from police jumped in the Mahoning River to avoid getting caught, according to a report.

Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies were called about 3 p.m. Tuesday to a home on West River Road after a woman there said 44-year-old Ronald Hawkins threatened her with a hammer and said that if she called the police, he would kill her.

The woman called 911 and said that Hawkins left the house, but as deputies were talking with her outside, Hawkins walked out of the house and asked them what was going on, the report stated.

Hawkins then told deputies that he needed to use the bathroom and started to walk back into the house but then took off running, the report stated. Deputies chased him but lost sight of him in the woods.

Other units and a K-9 were called to help find Hawkins, but they were unsuccessful.

At about 6:05 p.m., Hawkins was spotted along the woods near Milton Boulevard and another chase ensued. Hawkins jumped into the river and was arrested as he climbed up the other side, the report stated.

He was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of domestic violence, resisting arrest and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

