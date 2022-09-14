Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Four dead after multiple overnight shootings across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four individuals are dead after various overnight shootings that happened across the Valley. Police are investigating each shooting. Phoenix police found a man and a woman shot in a west Phoenix neighborhood backyard. Officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened overnight near Thomas Road and 51st Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds in the backyard of the house. Both died at the scene. No suspects have been identified.
AZFamily
Police suspect homicide in a two-vehicle car crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle car crash in west Phoenix as a homicide. Around midnight on Saturday morning, Phoenix police responded to reports of a car crash that happened just off of Interstate 10 near 67th Avenue. Officers found two vehicles but found only one driver, who was shot by an unknown suspect.
AZFamily
Police investigate body discovered in a container in north Phoenix
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police were called early Saturday after a body was found in a container in a desert area near Lone Mountain and Cave Creek roads. Around 6:45 a.m., Phoenix police say they got a call about human remains that were discovered in the area of Ashler Hills Drive and 40th Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found the body of an adult inside a container. The victim has not been identified.
AZFamily
Woman who made suicidal statements has died after crashing car into a wall and home in Goodyear
Three hikers rescued after suffering heat-related illness on Scottsdale hiking trails. The Scottsdale Fire Department says age, medications, and exertion can all cause heat-related illness. “Know your limitations. If you’re going to go out there hydrate the night before not the morning of,” says Scottsdale Fire Captain Dave Folio.
AZFamily
A hit-and-run driver leaves a man dead in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a car in east Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to a hit-and-run call near Loop 202 and East McDowell Road on Friday around 11:40 p.m. Officers say they found 52-year-old Edward Garza with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Garza died at the scene.
AZFamily
Arrest made in shootout that left 2 people hurt in Phoenix; 2nd gunman on the loose
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One suspected gunman is facing charges, while another is on the loose following a shootout between people in cars at a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot on Wednesday. According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Santillanes was in his Acura getting ready to turn onto 39th Avenue near Camelback Road when an unidentified woman and a man in a Chevy Cruz entered the parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. The woman later said she was giving a ride to a man, only known as “Baby P,” in her boyfriend’s car. Santillanes saw the car, turned around, and sped back into the parking lot. Court documents said Santillanes then circled the Cruz while shooting at it. “Baby P” fired back, police said. Santillanes was hit but drove off on 39th Avenue.
AZFamily
Lack of information on home break-in near Litchfield Park leaves neighbors concerned
LITCHFIELD PARK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s been over 36 hours since a home break-in and shooting near Litchfield Park, and still, we have few details about what happened and the armed suspects behind it. Neighbors reached out to Arizona’s Family, concerned about the initial response and the lack of information.
AZFamily
Goodyear driver dead after crashing car through block wall into a home
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman has died after she was pulled from a car that crashed through a cinderblock wall and into a home in a Goodyear neighborhood this afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., Goodyear Police were called about an accident at a home in a neighborhood near 175th Drive and Durango Street. When they got to the scene they found a car that had crashed through a cinder block wall and careened into a garage of the home. The driver, a woman identified as 20-year-old Helen Guzman-Vasquez, had to be pulled from the car and was taken to the hospital where she later died.
AZFamily
Man dies after being hit by car in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly accident in south Phoenix after a man was hit by a car. The collision happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday at the intersection of 7th Avenue and Baseline Road. Officers arrived at the scene where they found the man lying on the road. Fire crews rushed the man to a hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.
AZFamily
Gilbert family wants answers after alleged ongoing discrimination leads to assault
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Gilbert family is looking for answers after a senior student and football player claims months of discrimination ended with him being assaulted earlier this week. Gilbert Police and the Gilbert Public School District are investigating. Deion Smith is a senior on the Gilbert High...
AZFamily
Neighbors worried after woman shot during break-in at Litchfield Park home
AZFamily
Three hikers rescued after suffering heat-related illness on Scottsdale hiking trails
AZFamily
Maricopa County deputies to go through autism awareness training
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are getting some extra training when it comes to encountering people who have autism. It’s taking place on Friday at the nonprofit First Place in Phoenix and it isn’t the first time the agency has been through the training.
AZFamily
High number of heat-related deaths in Arizona happening in mobile homes
AZFamily
Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
AZFamily
Gilbert High School football player claims he was discriminated against, assaulted
AZFamily
South Phoenix artist inspires hope through colorful paintings
AZFamily
Over one-third of heat-related indoor deaths occur in manufactured or mobile homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The summer heat in Arizona can be deadly, whether you’re outside in the sun or inside your home. This is the first summer the City of Phoenix has had the heat response plan adopted by the city council. In addition, Phoenix is part of the ‘heat relief network,’ which also includes the Salvation Army. Altogether, partners across the Valley are working to bring relief from extreme temperatures.
AZFamily
How to keep scorpions out of your house without pesticides
PHOENIX (Scorpion Repel) -- Scorpion Repel is a scientifically formulated, pesticide-free product that creates a strong glass-like glaze surface on the home’s foundation wall. Scorpions cannot climb it to get into your house.
AZFamily
Major freeway closures this weekend: NB I-17 closing in north Phoenix, I-10 in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s a busy weekend for the Arizona Department of Transportation crews, with multiple portions of Valley freeways closing for road work and improvement projects. Here is a round-up of what you need to know if you plan on driving on any of our Phoenix-area highways.
