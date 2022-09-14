ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havens Mobile Petting Zoo visiting Senior Center on Sept. 22

The Verona Senior Center is bringing the petting farm experience to you. Havens Petting Farm out of Blue Mounds allows you to experience farm life right where you are in a convenient experience. At 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, come to 108 Paoli St. to meet a variety of...
Football: Verona earns ‘gritty’ win over Parker to move into sole possession of first place in Big Eight

Verona sits alone atop the Big Eight. The Wildcats stayed perfect in conference play with a 26-19 win over Janesville Parker on Friday, Sept. 16, at Monterey Stadium. Verona (4-1, 3-0 Big Eight) and Madison Memorial both entered Friday tied for first in the Big Eight standings with 2-0 records. The Spartans dropped their first conference game of the season with a 45-21 loss to Middleton in Week 5.
