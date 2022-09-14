ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after 3-car crash in Coconut Creek

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A three-car crash in Coconut Creek has left one person dead and has sent another to the hospital. Coconut Creek Police and Margate Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4800 block of Sample Road, just before 2:45 p.m., Thursday.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL; no explosives found

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have detained two men following what they described as a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that turned out to be unfounded. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BSO searching for man missing from Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 27-year-old Deerfield Beach man. According to detectives, Giovanni Hart was last seen in the area of the 4700 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue around 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Man killed in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred the morning of Sept. 13 in Pompano Beach. The sheriff's office said Broward Regional Communications received a call at approximately 4:05 a.m. regarding a shooting along Northwest 8th Street near NW 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Multi-vehicle crash affects traffic in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multi-vehicle crash in Weston led to some traffic on the streets. 7SkyForce captured the aftermath on Bonaventure Boulevard and South Post Road, Thursday morning. Video footage showed a car on its roof while two other damaged vehicles ended up on the side of the...
WESTON, FL
Lockdown at McArthur High School in Hollywood lifted after swatting call

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at McArthur High School was lifted after police determined someone made a prank call saying there was an active shooter on campus. Hollywood Police arrived to the school at 6501 Hollywood Blvd. just after 12:45 p.m., Friday. According to police, someone had called 911...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Pembroke Pines church steeple left charred

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire was put out inside a Pembroke Pines church that left its steeple charred. Damage to the steeple was visible from 7Skyforce on Wednesday. Firefighters were able to contain the flames, keeping them from spreading to the rest of the church on South Flamingo Road and Southwest 14th Street.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

