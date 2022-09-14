ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

Q97.9

30 of the Best Mouth-Watering Breakfast Sandwiches in Greater Portland

The breakfast sandwich is the best way to start your day. In researching where the best breakfast sandwiches are in Greater Portland, I found so many places I need to try! Thanks to Reddit fans of breakfast sandwiches, most of the places listed are in Portland. One thing is for sure, I have a lot of catching up to do because nothing beats a good breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect way to get all your favorite things in convenient to-go packaging...bread! Or croissant, bagel, focaccia - so many options. Have you heard of pancake buns? Keep reading. Are you a sausage fan? Bacon? Ham? Or just veggie?
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Food, Beer, Music, and Fun in Kittery, Maine, to Close Out Its 375th Birthday

Are you ready to send Kittery, Maine's 375th Happy Birthday Celebration out with one final cheers? What fun Kittery has had celebrating this milestone, and now they're closing out this year's birthday celebrations with the Taste of Kittery. It's the 2nd annual event, so building on it and making it a staple of Seacoast events for September is a must.
KITTERY, ME
Q97.9

Hey Students! Portland’s Public Market House Wants to Feed You

The best part of working in Monument Square here in Portland is the endless options for lunch. This is actually a blessing and a curse because even when I pack my own lunch to act in a budget-friendly manner, I still find myself itching to go into one of the many local eateries within walking distance.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

J’s Oyster in Portland is Angry and Calling for Boycott of Whole Foods Market

I love J's Oyster, but this has me scratching my head. J's Oyster recently posted on their Facebook page to boycott Whole Foods because they've stopped selling live lobsters. It's true. Whole Foods has banned the sale of live lobsters and crabs on the grounds that it's inhumane. Of course, this happened back around 2006. But J's has either recently gotten upset again about Whole Foods' decision - or they just found out. This is what they wrote on their Facebook page:
Q97.9

Oh No! Denny’s on Congress Street in Portland Permanently Closes

I don't know why it's closed, but the Denny's on Outer Congress Street in Portland is definitely closed. It comes as a shock to those wanting to grab a bite to eat. The last post on their Facebook page is about hiring. The post is dated September 10, 2021. One year ago. But as you look closer. You'll see that even their Facebook page says that they are permanently closed.
Q97.9

Maine Photographer Wows Us With Horror Photo Shoot

Halloween is right around the corner. Maine has really leveled up its seasonal amazingness, and it is exciting to see all of the new decorations, entertainment, and costumes we have this year. I love when others are inspired to create amazing works of art based on the seasons and holidays.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Fire Damages Nearly 200-Year-Old Family Business in Ogunquit, Maine

On Saturday morning, a fire heavily damaged a family's antique store that had been in business in Ogunquit for nearly two centuries. Flames broke out at Hutchins' Antiques, Etc on Route 1 (Main Street) around 8 a.m., sending black smoke into the air before turning white as firefighters got a handle on the fire. Route 1 was closed in both directions between School Street and Shore Road until around 12:30 p.m.
OGUNQUIT, ME
Q97.9

Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life

About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
Q97.9

Dogs Run Away After Crash on Maine Turnpike

One dog is dead, one missing, and eight recovered after the pickup truck they were traveling in sideswiped a tractor trailer and rolled over several times on the Maine Turnpike Wednesday morning. Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said the 2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup was traveling northbound in Ogunquit when...
OGUNQUIT, ME
Q97.9

Bootbay’s Jameson is Home After Fighting a Rare Cancer in Hospital for Nearly 80 Days

This little guy is a warrior. Jameson Brooks in Boothbay was diagnosed at 4 months with a rare brain and spinal cancer called Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma. Since he has had nearly 30 surgeries so far. He was blinded after his first biopsy at 6 months old. He has had stomach issues making him lose weight. He was put on a special diet (using a feeding tube) and they then had issues with not being able to get the food through their medical supplier.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

