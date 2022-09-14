Read full article on original website
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
The 2024 Ford Mustang is finally here. After a long wait and plenty of speculation, the Dearborn-based brand unveiled America's favorite muscle car at the Detroit Auto Show. In the months leading up to the reveal, many feared Ford would abandon the manual transmission in favor of automatics. But a teaser confirmed the three-pedal layout will return, much to the relief of many.
The new Nissan Z entered the US sports car market in a very turbulent period. There are many new and very capable performance models and some of the icons in the segment are soon to be retired and replaced by the next generations. But before that happens, the newcomer from Japan gets a chance to prove itself against the old dogs.
5th "Last Call" special edition send-off for Charger and Challenger models. Based on Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody with 807-horsepower tune. Takes inspiration from the West Coast drag racing scene in the 1960s. The seventh-generation Dodge Charger has been with us since 2011, and its retro-modern looks have come full...
The BMW Z4 has all the ingredients you'd expect of a successful roadster. A simple soft top, a powerful engine shared with the Toyota GR Supra, and power to the rear axle. However, its styling seems to be a stumbling block to buyers who likely feel that the car doesn't look aggressive enough. But to those who do appreciate its looks, less is more. Aftermarket tuners seem to fall into the latter camp, with most taking a cautious approach to altering the Z4's styling. Hamann Motorsport appears to have taken its lead from these tuners, as its recently revealed upgrades show.
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
All of the hype surrounding the new 2023 Maserati GranTurismo has been squarely pointed at the electric Folgore version, which was spotted ahead of Monterey Car Week. Maserati has been teasing its upcoming electric coupe for well over a year now, but in a new set of images, Maserati has let the car out of the metaphorical bag by showing off the new GranTurismo ahead of its official debut.
Hennessey builds record-breaking hypercars such as the Venom F5 or making any American muscle car pump out more than four figures on a dyno, but this Texas-based tuner-cum-hypercar manufacturer has been known to mess around with all sorts of other vehicles, including trucks. The company's 6x6 truck builds are world...
Spend enough time there, and you're bound to find something good in the annals of the United States Patent and Trademark office. Ford has filed plenty of interesting patents lately. Some of these are just Ford coving its bases and making sure no one beats it to the punch. Like the Ford Bronco's wild (and clever) removable roll cage patent we found a while back.
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Electric vehicles such as the new Cadillac Lyriq are often touted as the way forward. Thanks to advancements in technology, the latest slew of battery-powered cars are capable of traveling hundreds of miles on a single charge, all while providing adequate performance and zero tailpipe emissions. But not all EVs are made equal - some aren't as eco-friendly as you'd expect.
Track-ready Mustang variant features a 500-horsepower Coyote V8 and standard six-speed manual gearbox. Carbon fiber wheels available for the first time on a non-Shelby Mustang. Track-honed suspension, braking, and cooling systems. After months of torturous waiting and endless teasers, Ford finally revealed the seventh-generation Mustang at the Detroit Motor Show....
The dealership practice of placing so-called market adjustments on new vehicles is hated by consumers and automakers alike. Even though car companies can suggest a retail price, dealerships are free to do as they wish. This often results in some eye-watering prices which, of course, the customer may choose not to pay. But the lack of new car supply means some have no choice, and dealerships are getting away with this awful practice.
Some concept cars show off what could, conceivably, become a real car you'll buy out of a dealer if a few years. The Toyota FT1 and Dodge Charger Daytona are both good examples. Others are a little less "direct," shall we say. These are the fun ones. Like this one, from Dacia, that looks like some sort of Hummer EV from space. Or something out of "Halo."
In a world where luxurious two-door convertibles are sales poison, it feels strange that BMW has two such vehicles in its lineup. There's the 4 Series Convertible, which spans from reasonably affordable to outright expensive, and the 8 Series Convertible is the company's flagship model, so of course it's pricey. We haven't forgotten about the Z4, but that's a sportier, smaller roadster. The 2023 8 Series lineup received a slight update at the start of the year, and CarBuzz has never had the chance to sample it in the base 840i guise with its turbocharged six-cylinder engine - until now.
We knew when the BMW M4 debuted that the car would be a monster when turners got a hold of it. The B58 engine is incredibly tunable, and the S58 that evolved from it is even more impressive. We've seen time and time again that the base M4 can be pushed well past its stock 473 horsepower. Other companies have leaned more into the aggressive looks of the M4. Some, like Hamman, have done both, kinda.
The Maserati MC20 was revealed two years ago, which means that various aftermarket tuners have had plenty of time to get to grips with the car and develop various upgrades for it. Some tuners have revealed body kits for the car, and some are working on performance upgrades. Novitec is doing both.
This year's Detroit Auto Show is somewhat underwhelming - given the state of the car industry we're not overly surprised. But Ford injected life into the Motor City last night with its Mustang Stampede spectacle, a special reveal event for the all-new 2024 Ford Mustang. The company invited hundreds of Mustang owners from all six previous generations to cruise from its headquarters in Dearborn to Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.
The all-new Honda Pilot and Pilot TrailSport will be revealed this fall, which means the Japanese manufacturer is trying to create hype by releasing teaser images. The first teaser was terrible and felt like a page from a Where's Waldo book. This time we have six new images, and the...
The embargo for the GR Corolla has finally lifted, which means we're allowed to tell you that the standard car is superb. The limited edition lightweight Morizo is even better, but that's to be expected from a car named after the CEO's racing nickname. We have some more GR-related news,...
