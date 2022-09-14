Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?
As New England readies for the Steelers, does Patriots owner Robert Kraft need answers from Bill Belichick on the decision to bench Kendrick Bourne?
Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’
Pete Carroll didn't outright come out as say former Seahawks don't like Russell Wilson, but he strongly implied it and explained why. The post Pete Carroll Drops Major Hint That Ex-Seahawks Don’t Like Russell Wilson: ‘You Figure That Out’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
RELATED PEOPLE
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Nebraska football reaches new low with Urban Meyer pandering (Video)
On FOX Sports Big Noon Kickoff show, Nebraska football fans made it very clear they want Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Nebraska football needs a new coach, that much is clear after they fired Scott Frost this week. Frost, formerly a Husker golden boy who was meant to return the program to its once-dominant state, failed to do so.
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral
Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
Urban Meyer getting front seat view of disaster fans want him to fix
Urban Meyer was brought into the FOX broadcast booth, and got a good look at the Nebraska Cornhuskers when they faced the Oklahoma Sooners. Nebraska Cornhuskers fans got to see what the post-Scott Frost era would look like after they fired the head coach last week. In Week 3, they faced off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners. They got off to a strong start in the first quarter, but eventually, the Sooners showed exactly why they were a top 10 team in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Patriots hold on to defeat Steelers 17-14
The offenses for the Patriots and Steelers looked stuck in the mud for much of Sunday’s game. But a key sequence in the third quarter allowed New England to score its second touchdown. And that was enough for the club to hold on for a 17-14 victory. Quarterback Mac...
NBC Sports
Jets stun Browns 31-30 after late comeback
The Jets looked dead and buried after Nick Chubb‘s third touchdown of the afternoon, but they had a few tricks up their sleeve for the Browns. Chubb’s score made it 30-17 Browns at the two-minute warning, but kicker Cade York missed the extra point and a coverage bust allowed Jets quarterback Joe Flacco to hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard score with more than a minute left to play. The Jets recovered the ensuing onside kick and Flacco found Garrett Wilson for a 15-yard score with 22 seconds left to play. Greg Zuerlein‘s extra point put the Jets up 31-30 and set up a long field for Jacoby Brissett with just one timeout in his pocket.
NBC Sports
Trey Lance carted off in first quarter
The 49ers were happy to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo as their backup quarterback after an offseason that looked destined for a split and they turned to him early in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Trey Lance stayed down after a short run that put the 49ers in the red...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa tosses six passing touchdowns in wild win over Ravens
Have a day, Tua Tagovailoa. The Miami Dolphins quarterback set new career highs with 469 passing yards and six touchdowns in an impressive comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. He had a previous career high of 361 passing yards and had only thrown more than two touchdowns in a game once in his career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Davante Adams puts Raiders up 7-0
The Raiders opened Sunday’s game with a long drive that ended with Davante Adams‘ first home touchdown for the team. Derek Carr hit Adams for a one-yard score to cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly 10 minutes off the clock in the first quarter. The extra point put the Raiders up 7-0 over the Cardinals.
NBC Sports
Commanders-Lions difference: One team showed up in first quarter
After each Commanders game, Pete Hailey will outline the one factor that made the difference in the contest. Here's what mattered in Washington's matchup with Detroit... The difference: As much fun as a large chunk of that second half was, the hole that the Commanders dug for themselves in the first quarter was simply too deep to get out of.
NBC Sports
This degree of difficulty stat on Agholor's amazing TD catch is crazy
It took a while for the New England Patriots to find the end zone in Sunday's Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it happened in emphatic fashion. The Patriots were facing a third-and-3 from the Steelers' 44-yard line with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter when quarterback Mac Jones took a shot deep down the right side of the field to wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
NBC Sports
Leonard Williams ruled out with knee injury
The Giants will need to overcome the loss of a key defensive player if they’re going to open the season with two straight wins. Defensive lineman Leonard Williams hurt his knee during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Panthers and the team ruled him out a short time later. The quick decision to rule Williams out may indicate a severe injury, but further updates will have to wait until after the game.
NBC Sports
Cooper Rush throws 9-yard touchdown pass on Cowboys’ first drive
Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards in a victory over the Vikings last season when Dak Prescott was injured. He is showing again today why the Cowboys opted to give him the reins when Prescott injured his thumb in the season opener rather than seek outside help. Dallas marched right...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa’s sixth TD pass rallies Dolphins to 21-point, fourth-quarter comeback win over Ravens
Trailing 35-14 in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins were left for dead. Lamar Jackson had dominated them for three quarters, and no one expected what happened in the fourth quarter. Tua Tagovailoa, who had two first-half interceptions, threw four fourth-quarter touchdowns, giving him six for the game, as the Dolphins...
NBC Sports
Report: George Kittle is expected to miss another game
49ers tight end George Kittle was able to get on the practice field Friday, but it looks like his return to game action will have to wait a little longer. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kittle is not expected to play due to the groin injury that kept him out of Week One and kept him off the practice field for most of the last two weeks. Kittle was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report before Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
Comments / 0