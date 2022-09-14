Read full article on original website
Related
Investigation of two dead at Killington Motel
Vermont State Police (VSP) is investigating two deaths that happened at Killington Motel in Killington, on the night of September 17. Darlene Parker, 56, and Thomas Dodge, 53 were found dead in their motel room.
mychamplainvalley.com
Two found deceased at the Killington Motel
Killington, VT — Two individuals were found deceased at the Killington Motel on Saturday. Darlene Parker, 56, of Swanton and Thomas Dodge, 53, of Montpelier, were found unresponsive in a room. Emergency response pronounced the two deceased at the scene. Investigators say they evidence was found that suggests they...
Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge
A prosecutor said he is holding off on filing an aggravated assault charge against Ryan Avery, who was arrested Wednesday night by Vermont State Police, as there was more information that investigators needed to “flesh out.” Avery was ordered held Thursday on a separate charge. Read the story on VTDigger here: Day after police arrest man in construction worker attack, prosecutor holds off on charge.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williston
WILLISTON — A 54-year-old man from Barre was arrested for his second DUI in Williston early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop after observing a speeding violation at Vermont Route 2A at around 12:20 a.m. The driver was identified as Alexis Seraus. While speaking with Seraus,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — A 28-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Londonderry yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that a domestic assault had occurred on Vermont Route 11 at around 8:00 p.m. Following an investigation, police say they arrested Robert Voitechonok for first-degree aggravated domestic assault, two counts of...
Glens Falls man pleads guilty to bank robbery
A Glens Falls man has pleaded guilty in connection to a March bank robbery. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Joseph Skellie pleaded guilty on Friday to third-degree robbery, which is a felony.
Man accused of choking Vermont highway construction worker, attacking him with broken bottle
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."
WNYT
Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash
A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man Preparing To Tow Disabled Truck Hit, Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver On I-87 In Wilton
Tributes are pouring in for a tow truck operator who was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while helping a disabled vehicle in the region. The crash happened at around 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, in Saratoga County, on I-87 in Wilton. State police said 33-year-old Alex Bleickhardt,...
Husband of Kassandra Sweeney, Northfield, New Hampshire mother who was slain with her 2 sons, told police he feared for his family’s safety days before their killing, report says
The husband of Kassandra Sweeney, the 25-year-old New Hampshire woman who was found slain with her two young sons in August, told police days before the deaths of his wife and children that he was worried about their safety, according to law enforcement reports. Police logs indicate that 12 days...
VTDigger
Police identify Connecticut man killed in Brattleboro shooting
BRATTLEBORO — Local police have identified a man from Hartford, Connecticut, as the person killed Aug. 19 during a shooting at this town’s Great River Terrace housing complex. Michael R. Ledbetter Jr., 32, died as the result of an incident still under investigation, authorities said. Nicholas Baker, 34,...
Car crash in Granville leaves 1 dead
A person has died after a crash on Route 22 in Granville. New York State Police said Richelle Wooddell, 38, of Granville, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Former Rutland cop returns to lead community liaison effort
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Matt Prouty spent 22 years in law enforcement with the Rutland Police but stepped away last year to deploy with the Vermont National Guard. Now he’s back with the department but in a different type of role. He will work as a civilian community resource...
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury Taxi driver charged with unlawful restraint
The owner and operator of Middlebury Taxi, a popular ride service used by students, pleaded not guilty to six charges of felony second-degree unlawful restraint after six women reported being detained in his car on the night of July 4. A police report filed a few minutes after midnight on...
newportdispatch.com
Vehicle stolen in Fairlee
FAIRLEE — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Fairlee on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a stolen 2017 Polaris Ranger from an address on Maurice Roberts Memorial Hwy. Anyone with information regarding the theft or location of the vehicle is asked to contact the State...
WNYT
Deadly Washington County crash under investigation
GRANVILLE – A deadly crash is under investigation in Washington County. It happened Wednesday afternoon on State Route 22 in Granville. Richelle Wooddell from Granville was killed. State police say Wooddell entered the roadway from a residential driveway and failed to yield the right of way for another vehicle.
WCAX
Two men arrested for allegedly kidnapping Bennington woman for drug money
The project will also bring 300 jobs over the next 6 years. Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. WIU sees largest freshman class in five years, overall enrollment climbs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Wichita Falls ISD approves waiver to combat teacher shortages. Updated:...
WNYT
State Police investigating fatal crash on the Northway
State Police in Wilton are investigating a fatal crash on the Northway between exits 15 and 16. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night between mile markers 32 and 34. Police on scene confirmed at least one person died in the crash. The accident shut down all northbound lanes...
mynbc5.com
Lebanon police seek man involved in hit-and-run
LEBANON, N.H. — Lebanon police are seeking a man involved in a hit and run on Tuesday. Police said the man was driving a gray truck with a cap at the time of the incident. Police believe the model of the truck was a GMC. Officials are investigating and...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries on Route 7A in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Shaftsbury yesterday. The crash occurred on Route 7A, directly in front of the Chocolate Barn, at around 12:40 p.m. According to the report, Manuel M. Campos, 52, of Manchester, was traveling north on Route 7A behind Diane L....
Comments / 0