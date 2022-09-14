ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a construction worker with a glass bottle and fleeing. According to Vermont State Police, on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 9:30 a.m., 24-year-old Ramiro Muro went into the woods near a construction site on the I-91 when he was allegedly "attacked from behind" by Ryan Avery. State Police allege Avery "placed the victim in a chokehold, broke a glass bottle, and used a shard to slash the victim."

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO