Fish With Transparent Head Discovered at the Bottom of the Ocean
The barreleye fish has extremely light-sensitive eyes that can rotate within a transparent, fluid-filled shield on its head.Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. The barreleye fish is quite a rare sight that many scientists thought to have gone extinct. This is another fish that roams in the twilight zone of the ocean or the deepest part where barely any light makes it. Due to its extremely sensitive eyes, the fish has very little light to see, and this is the reason why it lurks near the bottom of the ocean.
Bass Fisherman Has A Crack At Live Frog Bait
Well, this is an interesting take on live-action lures. I mean, it happens all over the place, live bait just seems to work best. We can try to mimic what these fish are actually eating all we want, but nothing will ever work better than the real thing. It may...
See the moment a shark launches onto a fishing boat in Maine
It was a close encounter of the fin-to-face kind for a group of startled fishermen on a charter boat in Maine last month. A 7-foot mako shark dropped in for a visit on the deck of the boat after launching itself out of the water while hooked on a line in a wild scene caught on video.
2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas
This is what fishing is really all about. Those unexpected, yet incredibly amazing moments when things happen out of nowhere. Great stories to tell and memories made with good friends. It’s something so simple on the surface, but also, fishing is an artform and a science in itself. Easy to do, but difficult to do really, really well. This video captures a very wholesome, yet unique moment in fishing. Obviously, many fish prey on other fish, and it’s fairly common […] The post 2-For-1: Monster Largemouth Bass Eats Crappie As Fisherman Reels In His Catch In East Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The best fishing rods and poles, according to experts
Fishing is increasingly popular, as it offers a calming way to enjoy yourself outdoors. We spoke to experts about the best fishing rods and poles, from fly fishing poles to bass fishing rods.
How to Catch Striped Bass with Giant Flutter Spoons
When it comes to fishing lures, one of the greatest crossover success stories has to be that of the Creek Chub Pikie Minnow. Released in 1920, this long wooden plug with a heavy metal lip and seductive side-to-side wiggle was intended to hammer monster largemouths, pike, and muskies. What Indiana-based Creek Chub didn’t anticipate was that it would catch fire on the East Coast among surfcasters looking for something better than the metal lures and jigs of the era to fool huge striped bass in the waves. The Pikie was so potent that it became the model for countless famous striper plugs that followed in its wake. Now, more than 100 years later, another freshwater lure is quickly proving its worth in the salty striper scene.
