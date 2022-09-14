When it comes to fishing lures, one of the greatest crossover success stories has to be that of the Creek Chub Pikie Minnow. Released in 1920, this long wooden plug with a heavy metal lip and seductive side-to-side wiggle was intended to hammer monster largemouths, pike, and muskies. What Indiana-based Creek Chub didn’t anticipate was that it would catch fire on the East Coast among surfcasters looking for something better than the metal lures and jigs of the era to fool huge striped bass in the waves. The Pikie was so potent that it became the model for countless famous striper plugs that followed in its wake. Now, more than 100 years later, another freshwater lure is quickly proving its worth in the salty striper scene.

HOBBIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO