Can AI art democratize tabletop game publishing?
The latent space has been compared to the Wild West in its lawlessness, but that metaphor disguises the true weirdness of its uncanny valleys. Faceless men struggle to be rendered out of fog, textured spires extend to the horizon, night markets fade in and out of existence as Frank Lloyd Wright’s buildings transform into Pizza Huts. As art is necromanced in the style of dead and living artists, one of the latent space’s valleys fills with the commands of a million sculptors and users. Though this may sound like a great setting for a tabletop role-playing campaign (with genre-mashing, surrealness, and questions about life and humanity), the latent space is becoming a questionable tool in a TTRPG designer or artist’s belt for commercial releases, fan creations, and more. The latent space, put simply, is a metaphorical location full of all of the possible images AI could create, each altered by a different factor or prompt. In this growing world of AI art generation, as the generative tools improve each month, so do the ethical questions about the future of TTRPG art.
Genshin Impact’s 3.1 patch brings back Scaramouche, and he’s in trouble
Hoyoverse continues to release regular updates to its sprawling open-world adventure, Genshin Impact. The upcoming 3.1 patch will continue to build upon players’ journeys in the recently added Sumeru region and introduce a desert region to explore. Additionally, players can expect featured banners for characters like Cyno, Candace, and Nilou.
What if Rings of Power’s Sauron is that jacked-up sword?
The biggest mystery in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power since the show’s first episode has been the identity of Sauron. We know that the future Dark Lord of the rings has the ability to shapeshift in the time period the Prime Video series is set, and Galadriel has been relentlessly on the hunt for him from the start of the show.
Genshin Impact patch 3.1 livestream codes
Genshin Impact’s patch 3.1 preview livestream has wrapped up, showing off the huge desert area coming to Sumeru soon. The new update will launch the night of Sept. 27 and will go hand-in-hand with the game’s second anniversary. The meat of the livestream (other than showing off the...
Nintendo clears up confusion over Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s name
Nintendo announced the official title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Tuesday. The next mainline Zelda game will be called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and while it sounds dramatic, it left fans with one question: Which tears is it?
Pokémon Go ‘Test Your Mettle’ event guide
Pokémon Go’s “Test Your Mettle” event has a steel-type theme and introduces Togedemaru and Mega Aggron to the game. The event runs from Sept. 16-21 and features a handful of special bonuses. Notably, you’ll get. for catching Pokémon with nice, great, or excellent throws. Completing...
Grand Theft Auto 6 leak reveals over 90 gameplay videos
In an unprecedented leak, more than 90 videos of the in-development Grand Theft Auto 6 have surfaced online. The leaker posted the videos on GTAForums under the username teapotuberhacker. They claimed to have accessed them directly from Rockstar Games’ internal Slack. The videos show robberies, gunplay, open-world driving, and...
Fate: The Winx Saga’s Sky is a horse boy because the actor is too
Fate: The Winx Saga, Netflix’s live action take on Winx Club, gives the popular magical girl series an edgier makeover. And while, yes, that means greater and more terrifying forces of evil, it also means the teen fairies party with their friends, post on social media, and hook up with gorgeous love interests.
Street Fighter 6’s full launch roster revealed
Street Fighter 6 will launch with 18 fighters, Capcom said today, in a video revealing the final seven characters to make up the fighting-game flagship’s launch roster. For the record, the seven names that had yet to be confirmed were Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief. The other 11 were previously announced (four of them on Thursday), but we’ll recap anyway: Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, Juri, Ryu, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Chun-Li, and Dhalsim.
PSVR2 isn’t compatible with PSVR games, Sony says
When Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation VR2 headset is released in 2023, it won’t be able to play games from the original PlayStation VR, the company confirmed Friday. “PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR2 because PSVR2 is designed to deliver a truly next-generation VR experience,” Hideaki Nishino, senior...
Sci-fi shooter Earth: Revival tries to do everything, to its peril
The year is 2112. Following first contact with a hostile alien force, Earth has been left ravaged. You, one of apparently (but not really) few survivors, are tasked with becoming a crackshot sci-fi super-soldier who specializes in all things shootybangs. As you level up, the number beside your name increases, although not in adherence to any rhyme or reason. Once it looks high enough, you enter a dungeon with three of your friends to complete basic fetch quests before challenging a monster who is noticeably larger than the monsters surrounding it to a war of attrition. This is Earth: Revival.
Fortnite’s new season update lets you walk through walls
Fortnite’s newest season is here and it takes players to a world where everything is shiny and chrome. Fortnite: Chapter 3 Season 4 is called Paradise, and brings new powers, weapons, and locations to the game, as well as a new battle pass with skins like Spider-Gwen. The game’s...
Genshin Impact gets an anime series — and a dramatic teaser trailer
Hoyoverse announced Friday that Genshin Impact will get an anime series, created in collaboration with the Japanese animation studio, Ufotable, which is known for creating popular globally anime series like Demon Slayer. Developers revealed a first look and concept trailer for the series as part of a developer’s stream on...
The decade’s best horror film is back — in the worst form
It might be unfair to compare remakes to their source films, but it’s also unavoidable for people who care about movies. While the common Hollywood lore says American audiences refuse to read subtitles, and English-language remakes open the film to broader audiences, it’s also true that a certain portion of the audience for any remake is made up of fans who want to see what a film has gained or lost in a second translation to the screen.
