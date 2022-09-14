Glendale names new economic development officer

Christian Green is the city of Glendale’s new economic development officer.

Green has 25 years of experience leading teams in strategic development and communication, according to the city, which adds that his experience includes the attraction of major capital investment and oversight of significant projects around the Southwest. He has been responsible for more than $14 billion worth of projects, ranging from commercial and industrial, to retail, aviation, healthcare and education markets, the city notes.

He served as the economic development manager in Scottsdale and as the economic development project manager in Goodyear. Most recently, he was director of development for Sonoran Crest, a commercial construction company in Phoenix. There, he represented private clients through various phases of development, from site selection to design and construction.

“We are excited to have someone who is so well rounded bringing both private and public-sector expertise to the role of creating economic opportunity in Glendale,” City Manager Kevin Phelps shared in a statement. “Our city is in high-growth mode and his exceptional communication and business development skills make him uniquely qualified and valuable as we continue the momentum we have going as a growth leader in Arizona.”

As economic development officer, Green will assist the economic development team with business attraction, development, retention and expansion in the city. He will be a primary bridge between internal staff and the greater development community, building relationships, planning strategies and attracting high-quality commercial projects to the city.

Green will be closely involved with projects citywide, including along the fast-growing Loop 303 corridor, which is a global center for development.

“This team is poised to continue to make a big impact on the state with development projects which are bringing high-quality jobs to the city,” Green stated. “I’m impressed with the way they do all they can to streamline the process for businesses and make it a supportive business environment.”

Green was instrumental in the strategic planning efforts for development in both Goodyear and Scottsdale. As a longtime West Valley resident, he is already familiar with the area and the types of projects in Glendale.

“The key to success, in my opinion, is to be a conduit to my client’s success,” he shared. “It will be my prime objective to work with the team to ensure project success for our community.”

Green holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis on International Marketing and Finance from Washburn University in Kansas.

Visit growglendale.com for information about Glendale’s economic development efforts and small business resources.