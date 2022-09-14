ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Glendale names new economic development officer

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rmuQ_0hvL0NMq00

Christian Green is the city of Glendale’s new economic development officer.

Green has 25 years of experience leading teams in strategic development and communication, according to the city, which adds that his experience includes the attraction of major capital investment and oversight of significant projects around the Southwest. He has been responsible for more than $14 billion worth of projects, ranging from commercial and industrial, to retail, aviation, healthcare and education markets, the city notes.

He served as the economic development manager in Scottsdale and as the economic development project manager in Goodyear. Most recently, he was director of development for Sonoran Crest, a commercial construction company in Phoenix. There, he represented private clients through various phases of development, from site selection to design and construction.

“We are excited to have someone who is so well rounded bringing both private and public-sector expertise to the role of creating economic opportunity in Glendale,” City Manager Kevin Phelps shared in a statement. “Our city is in high-growth mode and his exceptional communication and business development skills make him uniquely qualified and valuable as we continue the momentum we have going as a growth leader in Arizona.”

As economic development officer, Green will assist the economic development team with business attraction, development, retention and expansion in the city. He will be a primary bridge between internal staff and the greater development community, building relationships, planning strategies and attracting high-quality commercial projects to the city.

Green will be closely involved with projects citywide, including along the fast-growing Loop 303 corridor, which is a global center for development.

“This team is poised to continue to make a big impact on the state with development projects which are bringing high-quality jobs to the city,” Green stated. “I’m impressed with the way they do all they can to streamline the process for businesses and make it a supportive business environment.”

Green was instrumental in the strategic planning efforts for development in both Goodyear and Scottsdale. As a longtime West Valley resident, he is already familiar with the area and the types of projects in Glendale.

“The key to success, in my opinion, is to be a conduit to my client’s success,” he shared. “It will be my prime objective to work with the team to ensure project success for our community.”

Green holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree with an emphasis on International Marketing and Finance from Washburn University in Kansas.

Visit growglendale.com for information about Glendale’s economic development efforts and small business resources.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (09/18)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift buys 35 acres in Gilbert for $225M development

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the acquisition of a 35-acre parcel in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert where the company plans to develop The Gilmore, a mixed-use project with luxury apartment homes and more than 200,000 square feet of boutique restaurant and retail space. The company expects to break ground on the development in the first half of 2023.
GILBERT, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman rescued from hiking trail in Scottsdale with help of drone

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued off of a hiking trail near Scottsdale on Saturday. Scottsdale and Phoenix Fire rescue crews were able to rescue a woman in her 60s off of Ringtail Trail in northeastern Scottsdale early Saturday morning. Officials said she called 911, saying that she was having heat exhaustion symptoms and needed help. A Scottsdale Fire Department drone was able to locate her and assist crews in finding her location. “We couldn’t pick up a phone ping on what trail she was on so we actually picked her up fairly quickly because of the drone we launched and she was wearing a bright-colored shirt which made it a lot easier,” said Scottsdale Fire Captian Dave Folio.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Money woes ringing EV sports park’s bell

Bell Bank Park in Mesa needs a grand slam this fall. After opening in February to much fanfare, revenue for the destination 320-acre sports complex’s first six months of operation fell short of projections. The complex failed to generate profits in its opening months, and in August, Legacy Cares,...
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Glendale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Goodyear, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Lazy Rivers in Arizona (Relax And Float Down Stream!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Although laziness frequently has a bad name, sometimes it’s the best way to escape the Arizona summer heat. Arizona lacks an oceanfront position and the beaches that go along with it. Therefore, inhabitants and visitors must rely on hotels with cool pools and entertaining water parks.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Business Development#Linus Business#Sonoran Crest
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art

The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Breathtaking Custom Estate in The Heart of Scottsdale with Spectacular Resort Style Yard Comes to The Market with Asking Price $5 Million

The Home in Scottsdale, a thoughtfully designed modern masterpiece offers pure luxury and the exquisite views of the Sunset through the Mountains is now available for sale. This home located at 23416 N 84th St, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Marnie Rosenthal (Phone: 480-298-2971) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Here’s how to own parts of the old Desert Diamond casino near Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A part of gambling history in the Valley is up for auction, and anyone can grab a piece. Desert Diamond has more than 200 items from Desert Diamond Casino West Valley, its interim casino near Glendale, on the auction block. The online auction started earlier this month and ends on Monday at 7 p.m. Arizona time. Desert Diamond Casino West Valley at 91st and Northern avenues first opened in 2015 and had only slot machines in the 49,000-square-foot building. It was an interim casino until the current casino, which is more than 75,000 square feet and has slot machines plus electronic and live tables, could be finished. Desert Diamond Casinos reportedly plans to use the building for storage.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
foodgressing.com

Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals

When it comes to Scottsdale, travel plans easily “fall” into place. As temperatures drop this season, resorts and restaurants fire up new offerings, art comes to the forefront, and traditions are celebrated. Here’s a look at Scottsdale Arizona Fall 2022 Events, Festivals. Food & Drink. T. Cook’s...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Wreck involving pool truck spills chemicals on Scottsdale Road

PHOENIX – Hazardous materials teams worked to clean up chemicals Thursday morning after a collision involving a pool truck in Scottsdale, authorities said. Crews from the Scottsdale, Phoenix and Tempe fire departments responded to the area of Scottsdale Road and Earll Drive for a three-vehicle collision around 10:50 a.m., the Scottsdale Fire Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow

A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
ARIZONA STATE
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
956K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy