Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Cowboys prediction, odds and pick – 9/18/2022
Two “pissed off” teams will go head-to-head on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will head to Jerry’s World to square off with the Dallas Cowboys as both sides attempt to avoid starting off 0-2. It is about that time to check out our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Cowboys prediction and pick will be revealed.
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word reaction to photoshopped photo of him with soda, popcorn at Ravens press conference
Lamar Jackson recently held a press conference where he announced that he is done talking about his Baltimore Ravens contract. However, a photoshopped image emerged from the press conference as well. Jackson shared a hilarious response to the photoshopped image on Twitter. “Boy been eating good,” Lamar Jackson wrote.
Frustrated Tom Brady throws helmet as Buccaneers offense sputters vs. Saints
Not much has gone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ way on offense so far in their Week 2 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was already dealt with quite a challenge heading into the game as multiple players on the offensive side of the ball were ruled out due to their […] The post Frustrated Tom Brady throws helmet as Buccaneers offense sputters vs. Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s just part of our life’: Buccaneers star Tom Brady gets brutally honest on marital problems rumors with wife Giselle Bundchen
When Tom Brady decided to unretire barely two months after his initial announcement to call it a career, you just knew that there was much more to this story than what was on the surface. True enough, it didn’t take long before rumors about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback’s marital discord with his wife Giselle Bundchen began to surface. Right now, it has emerged as one of the biggest storylines in the entire sport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a very lengthy injury report in the buildup to their Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Luckily for Brady and the rest of the Bucs offense, it looks like the latest update on key wide receivers Mike Evans and Julio Jones is good news. […] The post Mike Evans, Julio Jones get massive injury update as Tom Brady faces nemesis Saints appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson breaks free for insane 79-yard Ravens touchdown run vs. Dolphins
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson broke free for an electric rushing touchdown against the Dolphins, putting the game out of reach in the fourth quarter. Jackson managed to find a hole and burst through the seams for a 79-yard rushing TD. It wasn’t the first time Dolphins fans saw Xavien Howard on the losing […] The post Lamar Jackson breaks free for insane 79-yard Ravens touchdown run vs. Dolphins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Flacco rallies Jets to stunning 31-30 comeback over Browns
CLEVELAND (AP) — The New York Jets were less than two minutes away from another loss. Joe Flacco wouldn’t let it happen. Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied New York to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns, who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes Sunday.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reacts to the Kenny Pickett chants during Week 2 home loss vs. Patriots
For the second consecutive week, the Pittsburgh Steelers had quite a roller-coaster showing on offense. The Steelers put up 14 points on the scoreboard in their narrow three-point home loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. As was the case in their Week 1 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Mitchell Trubisky-led […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky reacts to the Kenny Pickett chants during Week 2 home loss vs. Patriots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ immediate reaction to blowing 35-14 lead to Dolphins
The Baltimore Ravens are likely shell shocked after blowing a 21-p0int fourth quarter lead to the Miami Dolphins. They led 28-7 entering the final quarter. Yet, Tua Tagovailoa engineered a massive comeback that saw the Dolphins pull off the upset, 42-38. After the game, Ravens Pro Bowl tight end Mark...
Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens
The Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable fourth-quarter comebacks in recent memory on Sunday, stunning the Baltimore Ravens in the process, and Tua Tagovailoa could not be prouder of his team. Having entered the fourth quarter trailing 35-14, the three-headed monster of Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, and Tyreek Hill inspired an unreal comeback […] The post Tua Tagovailoa sounds off after Dolphins’ insane 21-point comeback vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys star QB Dak Prescott’s target return date from injury, per Ian Rapoport
More than a few folks have counted out the Dallas Cowboys already. This is after losing star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will require surgery during their 19-3 Week 1 loss against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Amid their problems, however, the Cowboys may have...
Bucs' Evans, Saints' Lattimore, ejected in latest dust-up
NEW ORLEANS (AP) â€” Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore both were ejected for their involvement in a several-player, after-the-whistle scrap in the fourth quarter of Sundayâ€™s meeting in the Superdome. This marked the second time since 2017 that Evans has been thrown out of a game in the dome for flattening Lattimore after the Saints top defensive back had been squaring off with another Buccaneers player. This time, it started after a third-down incomplete pass with Tom Brady shouting at Lattimore. As Lattimore responded, running back Leonard Fournette stepped in and shoved Lattimore, who shoved Fournette back. Mike Evans was ejected from today's game after an exchange with Marshon Lattimore after the whistle.Lattimore was also ejected.ðŸ“º: FOX pic.twitter.com/Rjunnd5KBR
IN THIS ARTICLE
RUMOR: AFC team interested in trading for Jets’ Corey Davis
The New York Jets’ rebuild is going pretty decently at the moment. They are adding young players at every position to build a strong roster. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is emerging as a true stud after a two-touchdown performance, so it may make sense to lean into him as the WR1. Meanwhile, Corey Davis is becoming more expendable.
Baker Mayfield’s strong statement on Panthers despite falling to 0-2
The Carolina Panthers fell to 0-2 on the season following a disappointing loss against the New York Giants. Quarterback Baker Mayfield addressed the Panthers’ poor start to the season after the loss, and he suggested the team is close to where it needs to be. Via Ellis L. Williams of The Observer, Mayfield offered some optimism about the Panthers despite taking another L on Sunday.
Jets avoid worrying injuries to rookies Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Sauce Gardner
The New York Jets were dealt a pair of worrying injury blows on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after both first-round rookies Ahmad Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson picked up knocks. Gardner was taken out of the game after appearing to suffer an injury while making a play on the ball. Wilson, on the other […] The post Jets avoid worrying injuries to rookies Garrett Wilson, Ahmad Sauce Gardner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New England receives crucial Mac Jones update ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Steelers
Mac Jones is back at the Patriots practice facilities. Field Yates tweeted on Friday morning that Jones is back in the building. Mac Jones missed practice on Thursday due to an illness, but it likely would not hold him out of his Week 2 matchup with the Steelers. Yesterday, Bill...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Derek Carr’s shocking admission on Week 1 that will worry Raiders fans
The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off their campaign with a disapppinting 24-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and quarterback Derek Carr did leave a lot to be desired in his season debut. Carr logged 22-of-37 completed passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns. He gave up no less than...
Micah Parsons’ strong Joe Burrow statement ahead of Cowboys’ matchup with Bengals
The Dallas Cowboys’ tough slate of games to open the season continues in Week 2. They will host the Cincinnati Bengals as they look to bounce back from a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Micah Parsons will have to lead a strong defensive effort while backup quarterback Cooper Rush leads the Cowboys offense in […] The post Micah Parsons’ strong Joe Burrow statement ahead of Cowboys’ matchup with Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tee Higgins’ official status for Bengals’ clash vs. Cowboys
The Cincinnati Bengals got some positive news regarding wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their Week 2 clash with the Dallas Cowboys. Higgins, who missed some practice time during the week, both with injury and non-injury issues, is active for the clash against the Cowboys and will be taking the field alongside his Bengals teammates, […] The post Tee Higgins’ official status for Bengals’ clash vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL Week 2 Predictions: Upset picks, betting locks, and more
Establish the Pass Podcast Episode 247 – Blake Lovell and Dillon Reagan dive into their NFL Week 2 predictions for the 2022 season, including their games of the week (Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings and the Philadelphia Eagles look to prove themselves as legit contenders in the NFC on Monday night), betting locks of the week (Blake is banking on the Buffalo Bills to continue their dominance from Week 1 as they battle the Tennessee Titans, while Dillon looks to improve to 2-0 with his betting locks by picking Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to get back on track against the shorthanded Dallas Cowboys), and upsets of the week (even without TJ Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a surprising home underdog against the visiting New England Patriots).
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0