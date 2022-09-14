ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 2

xXangie_the_14thXx
4d ago

Is it just me or are these fatal hit and runs becoming more common? Sad that humanity is losing its moral fiber.

Reply(1)
6
Related
CBS Miami

Suspect arrested in NW Miami-Dade triple shooting

A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Click10.com

Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies detain 2 after bogus bomb threat at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies detained two people after a bogus bomb threat on Friday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the report of the threat at about 8:30 p.m. Airport district personnel conducted a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Mowry Drive
Click10.com

Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court

MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
LAUDERHILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami. According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue. Police officers found the...
NORTH MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy