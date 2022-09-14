Read full article on original website
xXangie_the_14thXx
4d ago
Is it just me or are these fatal hit and runs becoming more common? Sad that humanity is losing its moral fiber.
6
Suspect arrested in NW Miami-Dade triple shooting
A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
Police: 3 people shot in northwest Miami-Dade, suspect in custody
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A street turned into shooting scene in northwest Miami-Dade County early Sunday morning after police say three people were shot,. The suspected shooter returned to the scene before being taken into custody. It all went down on the corner of Northwest 7th Avneue and 107th...
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
Police release image of suspect they say opened fire on Lauderhill Rescue truck
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities released new information on Saturday in regard to someone firing a gun at a Lauderhill Rescue Truck. According to Lauderhill police, officers responded to the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street on Friday around 4 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators determined that a...
Man found shot to death in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Pompano Beach. Authorities responded to the scene Friday night just after 9 p.m. at Northwest 2nd Street and 28th Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies said they located a man who had been shot. He was later...
Woman appears to be Door Dash delivery driver; video shows she was a thief
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman that appeared to be a Door Dash delivery driver was actually a thief who was stealing packages from residents in Broward County. Surveillance video shows the woman playing the part at a Miramar home, but she doesn’t drop anything off. Instead, she...
Deputies detain 2 after bogus bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Deputies detained two people after a bogus bomb threat on Friday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. According to Miranda Grossman, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the report of the threat at about 8:30 p.m. Airport district personnel conducted a...
Suspect in multi-county chase appears in Miami-Dade court
MIAMI – A suspect in a multi-county police chase that ended in Lauderhill Thursday faced a Miami-Dade County judge Friday. Nineteen-year-old Channing Howard appeared in bond court on a long list of felony criminal charges, including fleeing police, aggravated assault and grand theft of a vehicle. Howard, along with...
Driver arrested, 2 passengers at large after vehicle pursuit through Miami-Dade, Broward
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police have arrested at least one suspect after a pursuit from Miami-Dade into Broward County ended in Lauderhill early Thursday evening. Officers say two other suspects are still at large. According to Florida Highway Patrol, Miami-Dade Police officers located the white Honda Civic while traveling north...
‘I was scared for my life’: Woman seen in rough arrest at NE Miami-Dade strip mall speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out and sharing her side of the story days after, she said, police used excessive force when taking her into custody at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade. RaQueRia Dowdell on Thursday opened up about Monday night’s tough takedown...
Employee attacked by group inside Lauderhill gas station
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – An attack inside a Lauderhill gas station was caught on camera. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows a group of attackers entering the Exxon gas station on North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street on at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday. At one...
Caught on camera: Police seek suspect that stole laptop from medical student at Barry University
MIAMI SHORES, Fla. – Miami Shores police are investigating a robbery after a medical student at a university in Miami-Dade County said his laptop was stolen inside the school’s library. The student told Local 10 News that he was in the library at Barry University in Miami Shores...
BSO seeks woman who may have info on man who attacked mother at grocery store
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who may have information that could help them find a man who attacked and robbed a mother shopping with her three children at a North Lauderdale grocery store last month. The crime occurred around 4:15...
2 detained after reported bomb threat aboard plane at FLL
(FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA) — Police arrested two men after a reported bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Police say no explosives were found. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a bomb threat and took the men into custody....
Suspects Flee on Foot After High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Lauderhill
A group of suspects fled on foot after a high-speed police chase of a stolen car in South Florida Thursday. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the chase began in Miami-Dade when Miami-Dade Police spotted a white Honda sedan on the Florida's Turnpike near Bird Road. The Honda, which had been...
Grieving parents file suit against DUI driver in Miami-Dade wrong-way crash killing 5
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Attorneys stood next to the grieving family of a 19-year-old woman on Thursday in Coral Gables. They were together to announce a lawsuit against the man who police said was drunk when he crashed head-on into her car — killing her and four of her friends — in Miami-Dade County.
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
Police ‘looking into’ rough northeast Miami-Dade arrest, say suspect threw punches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A tough takedown at a South Florida strip mall was caught on camera. Local 10 News spoke to a man who said he was roughed up by officers in northeast Miami-Dade while trying to defend his girlfriend. “He put her at the floor,” Byjhon Losier...
Police seek suspect that injures 5 in North Miami shooting
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting that injured five adults late Thursday night in North Miami. According to Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, the shooting was near the intersection of Northwest 131 Street and 10 Avenue. Police officers found the...
