East Lansing, MI

Pac-12 picks: Huge game for the Huskies, another test for Oregon, opportunity for Cal and traps for WSU and ASU

By Jon Wilner
sports360az.com
 4 days ago
thecomeback.com

Michigan State football blasted for poor showing vs. Washington

Michigan State won its first two games of the football season by a combined score of 87-13. Was that a product of playing against Western Michigan or Akron, or were the No. 11 ranked Spartans just that good? After their game against Washington on Saturday night, it looks like the former.
247Sports

Top offensive target visiting Michigan for UConn game

Bolingbrook (Ill.) 2024 four-star athlete I'Marion Stewart has confirmed with The Michigan Insider that he will be visiting Michigan for the UConn game on Saturday. The Land of Lincoln standout recently visited Ann Arbor when he came up for the major summer recruiting summer event, the Barbecue at the Big House.
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Michigan State-Washington game on?

The Washington football team (2-0) continues its season-opening, four-game homestand this Saturday, as Michigan State (2-0) makes its first visit to Seattle since 1970. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT, and the game will air on ABC television. The Huskies have opened the season with convincing wins over Kent State and Portland State in new head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. Following the game vs. the Spartans, the Huskies wrap up their month-long homestand with the Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford.
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State unveils road uniforms for west coast visit to Washington

Michigan State will be wearing its all white uniforms for its road matchup against Washington on Saturday, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday. Both teams are looking to stay undefeated, while Washington hopes to prove itself against a ranked, respected team. The Spartans sit at No. 11 in the...
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
The State News, Michigan State University

Stanley: Trustees to blame for failure in Title IX certification

Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. signed the university's 2021 Title IX Certification document under the impression all of the reports were reviewed by a board member as required by the state.Board members have called for Stanley's resignation due to concerns over the certification process, accusing him of falsely certifying the Title IX document without a review from all of the board members.The process, actually, requires only one board member to review the reports on top of Stanley. With his signature, Stanley checked "Yes" to a section of the Title IX Transparency Reporting Form saying "The university certifies...
NBC News

MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’

As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
WILX-TV

Noted Golf Course Architect Dies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing native Jerry Matthews has died at age 88. Matthews passed away 90 minutes after being honored Thursday night at a reception at Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island. Matthews designed more than 200 courses in his career, including more than 40 counties across Michigan. He designed numerous renovations to courses in the Lansing area. He inherited the business from his father Bruce in 1979.
