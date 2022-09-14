How to make a classic Mai Tai
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Raise your glass this weekend at the Nashville Cocktail Festival as the 8 th annual Music City celebration of spirits takes place Sept. 16-17 at Centennial Park.
Jon Yeager, owner of Pour Taste, stopped by Local on 2 this week to serve up all the details for the event. He also shared a recipe to make a classic Mai Tai. You can find that recipe below.Local on 2 | Highlighting the best of Middle Tennessee
Classic Mai Tai:
- 2 ounces Diamond Reserve dark rum
- 1 ounce Orgeat (French almond syrup)
- ¾ ounce Lime juice
- ¾ ounce Curaçao
- Shake with ice for 5 seconds and strain over crushed ice.
- Garnish with mint and enjoy
If you'd like to learn more about the Nashville Cocktail Festival, you can find event details, tickets, and more here .
