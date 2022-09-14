ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to make a classic Mai Tai

By Sebastian Posey
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Raise your glass this weekend at the Nashville Cocktail Festival as the 8 th annual Music City celebration of spirits takes place Sept. 16-17 at Centennial Park.

Jon Yeager, owner of Pour Taste, stopped by Local on 2 this week to serve up all the details for the event. He also shared a recipe to make a classic Mai Tai. You can find that recipe below.

Classic Mai Tai:

  • 2 ounces Diamond Reserve dark rum
  • 1 ounce Orgeat (French almond syrup)
  • ¾ ounce Lime juice
  • ¾ ounce Curaçao
  • Shake with ice for 5 seconds and strain over crushed ice.
  • Garnish with mint and enjoy
If you’d like to learn more about the Nashville Cocktail Festival, you can find event details, tickets, and more here .

