Hugh (Bud) Dickinson of Butler, Missouri passed away peacefully on September 14. 2022 at the VA Home in Warrensburg, MO surrounded by family. Cremation, with a private family inurnment that will occur in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Missouri at a date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence and donations may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.

BUTLER, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO