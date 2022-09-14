Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Cass County officials start work near property with multiple dog complaints
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Five weeks after KMBC 9 Investigatesfirst reported about a property with multiple complaints about dogs, debris, and trash near a popular state trail, Cass County officials started working on visible solution Thursday. Workers cleared much of the debris and trash from the public right-of-way along...
921news.com
Hugh (Bud) Dickinson Announcement
Hugh (Bud) Dickinson of Butler, Missouri passed away peacefully on September 14. 2022 at the VA Home in Warrensburg, MO surrounded by family. Cremation, with a private family inurnment that will occur in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Missouri at a date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence and donations may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was a woman who […]
Crash near 40 Hwy leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 7:20 p.m. Saturday evening, emergency services were called to a crash near 70 westbound and 40 Hwy. One person died and three others were injured. Their condition is unknown at this time. FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.
republic-online.com
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Parents, law enforcement react after swatting incidents at KC-area schools
Parents at two Kansas City area high schools got an email no mom or dad wants to receive: warnings of a possible active shooter threat.
rejournals.com
Northmarq sells 253-unit apartment community in Kansas City market
Gabe Tovar, senior vice president and Jeff Lamott, managing director of Northmarq’s Kansas City investment sales team, finalized the sale of Hunters Glen in Kansas City, Missouri. Built in 1975, the 253-unit community is located in the Platte County, one of the metro’s fastest-growing submarkets. Northmarq represented the...
Street closures, traffic control planned for Len Dawson memorial service
Kansas City will remember Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson during a memorial service Friday. Street closures are planned to help with traffic.
2 horses, man, woman rescued after Wednesday crash in Clinton, Missouri
Two humans and two horses survived a crash Wednesday because of the teamwork of a road repair crew, police, firefighters, paramedics and a horse owner.
921news.com
Allison Bittiker 24 Nevada
Allison Bittiker, 24 of Nevada, Missouri passed away tragically September 12, 2022 in Nevada. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Mullinax Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
KMBC.com
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
Kansas Citians celebrate 75 years of Kelly’s Westport Inn
The neighborhood bar is the longest-running business in the building, which the Kellys claim is the oldest building in Kansas City.
Excelsior Springs community shares concerns about possible rail system merge
On Wednesday, the Excelsior Springs community expressed their concerns at a public meeting about the possible merging of rail lines Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.
kcur.org
A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
Investigation underway after body found near road in Blue Summit
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found near the shoulder of the roadway in Blue Summit.
KMBC.com
I-435 SB closed at Gregory Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri, due to serious wreck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City have been closed near Gregory Boulevard after a serious crash. Part of northbound I-435 is also closed, however, traffic is able to get through. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched to the scene and injuries have been...
kcur.org
Kansas City plant sale underscores importance of native plants to local ecosystem
A local plant sale set for this Saturday aims to promote the use of native plants in home landscaping. The Missouri Prairie Foundation is teaming up with the Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center to hold the sale. Seven native plant vendors will be present at the event, selling seeds, wildflowers, trees, grasses and much more.
kcur.org
Where are all of Kansas City’s public restrooms? Here's where to go when you need to go
Bathroom habits aren’t something that people like to announce to the universe. But among friends and on social media channels, some have expressed frustration at the “public restroom deserts” across the Kansas City metro. In the Westport neighborhood, the only public restroom to be found is in...
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
