Bates County, MO

Hugh (Bud) Dickinson Announcement

Hugh (Bud) Dickinson of Butler, Missouri passed away peacefully on September 14. 2022 at the VA Home in Warrensburg, MO surrounded by family. Cremation, with a private family inurnment that will occur in Oak Hill Cemetery, Butler, Missouri at a date to be determined. Arrangements entrusted to the Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial contributions may be to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence and donations may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Leawood Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Around 8:10 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the 2300 block of Westbound I-435 after a pedestrian in the road was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound in Leawood. Emergency services tried lifesaving efforts at the scene, but they were unsuccessful. The person hit by the vehicle was a woman who […]
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell

LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Northmarq sells 253-unit apartment community in Kansas City market

Gabe Tovar, senior vice president and Jeff Lamott, managing director of Northmarq’s Kansas City investment sales team, finalized the sale of Hunters Glen in Kansas City, Missouri. Built in 1975, the 253-unit community is located in the Platte County, one of the metro’s fastest-growing submarkets. Northmarq represented the...
Allison Bittiker 24 Nevada

Allison Bittiker, 24 of Nevada, Missouri passed away tragically September 12, 2022 in Nevada. A visitation will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial services will follow at 2:00 pm Saturday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Mullinax Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
