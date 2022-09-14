ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Sherry Lanham
4d ago

what about the American people that can't afford health insurance or food and med's.we worked and payed taxes our entire lives ..this white house has got to go now

Carol Fedric
4d ago

this is BS!! what about all of us who are LEGAL? Have any of them worked for 40-50 years to be able to even TRY to get something from THIS government? HELL NO!

Ex Democom
4d ago

How can even the most liberal voter with the least amount of common sense support a administration and a federal government that removes the border of our country, allows millions of illegal immigrants who have never contributed one thin dime to this nation's economy to walk in, and give them every financial social program paid for by WORKING US CITIZENS?? How can anybody in this country see any right in this thing?

