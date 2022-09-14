Read full article on original website
Sherry Lanham
4d ago
what about the American people that can't afford health insurance or food and med's.we worked and payed taxes our entire lives ..this white house has got to go now
Carol Fedric
4d ago
this is BS!! what about all of us who are LEGAL? Have any of them worked for 40-50 years to be able to even TRY to get something from THIS government? HELL NO!
Ex Democom
4d ago
How can even the most liberal voter with the least amount of common sense support a administration and a federal government that removes the border of our country, allows millions of illegal immigrants who have never contributed one thin dime to this nation's economy to walk in, and give them every financial social program paid for by WORKING US CITIZENS?? How can anybody in this country see any right in this thing?
