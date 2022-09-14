Read full article on original website
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Indiana mother accused of abandoning 5-year-old son in Ohio pleads guilty
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Indiana mother accused of having abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on an Ohio street earlier this year has pleaded guilty to child endangerment. Heather Adkins, 33, of Shelbyville entered the plea last week in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court and is scheduled for sentencing...
Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
3 slightly injured when Lawrence police car crashes during pursuit
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Three people, including a police officer, were checked for injury Friday evening when a Lawrence squad car collided with two other cars during a pursuit. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, at around 6:15 p.m., an officer saw a car that had been reported stolen. He tried to stop the car on Pendleton Pike around Sheila Drive, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.
Person killed in single-car crash in Delaware County
SELMA, Ind. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East, near the town of Selma, when it went off the north side of the roadway.
Prosecutor determines Greenfield officer was justified in fatal shooting
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County prosecutor determined Friday that a deadly shooting involving Greenfield police officers in July was legally justified. Prosecutor Brent Eaton reviewed an investigation by Indiana State Police into the July 31 shooting death of 56-year-old Darrin Baker of Indianapolis before making his decision. (NOTE:...
Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor
WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Delaware County
A driver died in a crash late Wednesday when they lost control of their vehicle, left the road, and then hit a utility pole and tree, ejecting them from inside.
Wife dead, husband airlifted to hospital after Butler County motorcycle crash
According to Ross Township Police, a husband and wife in their 60s were riding their motorcycle when they crashed in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Woman dead, 1 other seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Butler County
ROSS TOWNSHIP — A woman is dead and one other person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township Wednesday. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash in the 3800 block of Cincinnati-Brookville Road shortly before 6:40 p.m.
Seara Burton's grandmother shares officer's story
RICHMOND, Ind. — The grandmother of Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton is sharing the officer's story as her family continues to pray for a miracle. It's been five weeks since Burton was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. She has been in hospice care for more than two weeks, after she began breathing on her own after she was taken on life support.
Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in Franklin, three other counties
— Indiana DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quoats (CBAQ) in Franklin, Union, Fayette and Wayne counties as a result of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) impacted the deer herd in those counties. DNR says Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD, which is a viral disease that may...
Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot
Greenfield Police report that a man found dead in his truck died of a medical emergency. Greenfield Police detectives say that the man was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the Pet Smart parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business. It appeared the deceased, identified as John Lime, 81, of Rush County, had been there for a few days.
Silver Alert declared for missing McCordsville man
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Hancock County. Police in McCordsville are searching for 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. He is described as a 6-foot, 5-inch, 240-pound Black male with balding black hair and brown eyes.
Emergency crews respond to multi-vehicle crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY — Emergency crews are responding to a crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles in Greene County Thursday morning. Crews were called to respond to the crash in the area of West Spring Valley Paintersville Road and OH-380 around 7:45 a.m., according to initial emergency scanner traffic. At least...
Royer sentenced to two days in jail
GREENVILLE — Diana M. Royer sentenced to two days in jail. Royer, of Greenville, appeared before the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on allegations of noncompliance with her supervision terms for two cases with one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree, a count of misuse of credit cards, a felony of the fourth degree, and another count of theft from a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree.
UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot
GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
RPD UPDATE: SEARA CONTINUES TO FIGHT
(Richmond, IN)--After no mention of her condition for the last couple of days, the Richmond Police Department posted again Thursday about Officer Seara Burton. Most of the information over the last week has been that her condition had not changed. On Thursday, that changed a little bit. RPD did not mention her condition, but did say that she "continues to fight and show her strength." It’s now been two weeks since she was removed from life support and 37 days since she was shot in the head during a drug investigation. She remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning.
Woman shot husband on Interstate 69 over argument in front of 12-year-old son, according to court docs
FISHERS — Court documents released have revealed what led to a woman shooting her husband on Interstate 69 in Fishers. Court documents show that Shaalea Davis shot her husband during an argument, though the cause of the argument is not known. Both sides gave differing accounts of what the argument entailed.
Historic Darke County church opens doors 117 years after closing
St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Versailles opens the doors every year on the third Sunday of September for a homecoming celebration.
