(Richmond, IN)--After no mention of her condition for the last couple of days, the Richmond Police Department posted again Thursday about Officer Seara Burton. Most of the information over the last week has been that her condition had not changed. On Thursday, that changed a little bit. RPD did not mention her condition, but did say that she "continues to fight and show her strength." It’s now been two weeks since she was removed from life support and 37 days since she was shot in the head during a drug investigation. She remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO