Wayne County, IN

readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in deadly Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a rollover crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was going westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East when it briefly went off-road. As the driver got back on the road, investigators say the car […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

3 slightly injured when Lawrence police car crashes during pursuit

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Three people, including a police officer, were checked for injury Friday evening when a Lawrence squad car collided with two other cars during a pursuit. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, at around 6:15 p.m., an officer saw a car that had been reported stolen. He tried to stop the car on Pendleton Pike around Sheila Drive, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.
LAWRENCE, IN
WTHR

Person killed in single-car crash in Delaware County

SELMA, Ind. — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Delaware County Wednesday night. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, the car was traveling westbound on State Road 32 near County Road 650 East, near the town of Selma, when it went off the north side of the roadway.
WTHR

Prosecutor determines Greenfield officer was justified in fatal shooting

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The Hancock County prosecutor determined Friday that a deadly shooting involving Greenfield police officers in July was legally justified. Prosecutor Brent Eaton reviewed an investigation by Indiana State Police into the July 31 shooting death of 56-year-old Darrin Baker of Indianapolis before making his decision. (NOTE:...
GREENFIELD, IN
WDTN

Fatal accident: Indiana farmer crushed by tractor

WILLIAMSBURG, Indiana (WDTN) – An Indiana man has died after a farming accident left him trapped under his own tractor, police say. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old John Frost was attempting to remove a small tree from his Williamsburg property with a utility tractor and a chain. As he attempted to pull […]
WTHR

Seara Burton's grandmother shares officer's story

RICHMOND, Ind. — The grandmother of Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton is sharing the officer's story as her family continues to pray for a miracle. It's been five weeks since Burton was shot in the line of duty during a traffic stop. She has been in hospice care for more than two weeks, after she began breathing on her own after she was taken on life support.
RICHMOND, IN
WRBI Radio

Bonus antlerless quotas lowered in Franklin, three other counties

— Indiana DNR has reduced the County Bonus Antlerless Quoats (CBAQ) in Franklin, Union, Fayette and Wayne counties as a result of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) impacted the deer herd in those counties. DNR says Humans are not at risk for contracting EHD, which is a viral disease that may...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Greenfield PD says Rush Co. man died of medical emergency in Pet Smart parking lot

Greenfield Police report that a man found dead in his truck died of a medical emergency. Greenfield Police detectives say that the man was found in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the Pet Smart parking lot at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. The truck was in the parking lot near the front of the business. It appeared the deceased, identified as John Lime, 81, of Rush County, had been there for a few days.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert declared for missing McCordsville man

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Hancock County. Police in McCordsville are searching for 44-year-old Wayne Hurd, who was last seen shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. He is described as a 6-foot, 5-inch, 240-pound Black male with balding black hair and brown eyes.
MCCORDSVILLE, IN
Daily Advocate

Royer sentenced to two days in jail

GREENVILLE — Diana M. Royer sentenced to two days in jail. Royer, of Greenville, appeared before the Darke County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on allegations of noncompliance with her supervision terms for two cases with one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree, a count of misuse of credit cards, a felony of the fourth degree, and another count of theft from a protected class, a felony of the fourth degree.
GREENVILLE, OH
WTHR

UPDATE: Police reveal likely cause of death of man found in Greenfield parking lot

GREENFIELD, Ind. — The body of a man and his dog were found dead inside a vehicle in a Greenfield parking lot Tuesday. A person called 911 shortly after noon Tuesday after noticing the man inside a truck in front of the PetSmart store on North State Street. According to Greenfield Police Deputy Chief Charles McMichael, officers arrived at the scene and noted the man was obviously deceased and had possibly been in the truck for a few days.
GREENFIELD, IN
1017thepoint.com

RPD UPDATE: SEARA CONTINUES TO FIGHT

(Richmond, IN)--After no mention of her condition for the last couple of days, the Richmond Police Department posted again Thursday about Officer Seara Burton. Most of the information over the last week has been that her condition had not changed. On Thursday, that changed a little bit. RPD did not mention her condition, but did say that she "continues to fight and show her strength." It’s now been two weeks since she was removed from life support and 37 days since she was shot in the head during a drug investigation. She remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning.
RICHMOND, IN
